Weather live: Amber ‘danger to life’ flood warning in Northern Ireland as Storm Ciarán heads to UK
‘Danger to life’ warning in place for Northern Ireland due to fast-flowing or deep floodwater from Storm Ciarán
An amber “danger to life” warning is in place for Northern Ireland today as flooding hit parts of the region, ahead of Storm Ciarán’s arrival.
The warning went in effect from 9pm yesterday and remains in place until 9am today, the Met Office said.
They also warned communities in the region could be “completely cut off” for “several days” by floodwater which could cause a risk to life.
Several yellow warnings have been issued for most of the UK this week as the forecaster warned of “strong winds and heavy rain” with the arrival of the third named storm of the season tomorrow evening.
Gusts of 80mph winds to areas along the south coast of England are expected, while upto 60mm of rain is expected to fall in some areas.
“Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of further impacts such as flooding in areas that are already struggling to clean up from the heavy rainfall we have seen over the last week or so,” Met office deputy chief meteorologist, Chris Almond, said.
Met Office issues new danger to life warning for today
The Met Office has issued a new amber weather warning for rain today.
The warning will be in place in Northern Ireland from 9pm tonight until 9am on Tuesday and comes with a “danger to life” warning due to fast-flowing or deep floodwater.
They also say communities in the region could be “completely cut off” for “several days” by floodwater and warn of power cuts and loss of gas, water, or mobile phone services.
Track storm Ciarán
The Met Office has warned of “strong winds and heavy rain” this week as Storm Ciarán is set to hit the UK.
A staggering 72 flood warnings have been issued across England and a further 172 flood alerts, while Scotland has been isued with 18 flood warnings and 11 flood alerts.
The third named storm of this year’s season comes after areas across Scotland and north-east England were battered with the worst of Storm Babet, which caused serious damage and several deaths when it hit last week.
Met office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Almond, said: “Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of further impacts such as flooding in areas that are already struggling to clean up from the heavy rainfall we have seen over the last week or so.”
Storm Ciarán tracker: When and where 90mph winds will hit this week
Some areas of the UK will face wind speeds of up to 90mph as Storm Ciarán hits
More than 70 flood warnings issued ahead of Storm Ciaran
Across the UK, the Environment Agency has issued more than 70 flood warnings ahead of the arrival of Storm Ciaran tomorrow while yellow weather warnings for rain have been issued by the Met Office from Monday until Thursday.
Gusts of 80mph are possible along the south coast of England, with 20 to 25mm of rain expected across southern and western areas, but potentially up to 40 to 60mm over higher ground, the Met Office said.
The forecaster advises the latest rain could lead to disruption to roads and public transport while already flood-affected areas after Storm Babet could get worse.
Flooding was seen across Sussex during the weekend, including the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings, which was evacuated on Saturday with people posting on social media showing deep floodwater coming through the entrance.
On Sunday, a caravan park in Bognor Regis was also underwater, the town's Tesco supermarket car park was flooded and a house had its roof ripped off in heavy winds that residents described as like a "tornado".
"We've had various warnings in force across the UK over the last few days and there are plenty more being issued for the next couple of days," Marco Petagna, a Met Office meteorologist, said.
"The main focus in the next day or two is towards the east of Scotland and north-east England where there is a yellow rain warning until 3am.
"There will be persistent rain up there and then the focus for heavy showers will be across parts of southern and south eastern England and south Wales as well as parts of Northern Ireland with some heavy and sudden showers."
Read more:
'Please stay at home'
Stormont's Department for Infrastructure said police were warning people not to travel during the period the amber warning is in effect.
"These (Met Office) warnings follow an extremely wet weekend where flooding has already occurred on many roads," it said.
"The persistent wet conditions on saturated ground and with higher river levels this will inevitably lead to more localised flooding. Traffic disruption is possible and the public are being asked to consider their journeys and take extra care if travel is necessary."
"It may be necessary to close roads or put temporary restrictions in place."
In a statement, the PSNI said: "Persistent heavy rain will lead to further flooding and we would ask the public to take steps to minimise risk."
"Please stay at home where possible and do not make unnecessary journeys. If you must travel, please bear the prevailing conditions in mind."
"Reduce your speed and drive with extra caution. Excess surface water could lead to aquaplaning, and there is the potential for cars to get stuck in just a few inches of floodwater. Visibility is likely to be severely reduced."
"Consider the potential risks before you leave. Do not place yourself or others in unnecessary danger."
Flooding hits part of Northern Ireland with amber alerts in effect
Flooding has been reported in parts of Northern Ireland as police urged people against travelling due to an amber rain warning.
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for rain, the second highest level, for much of the south-eastern part of the region.
The warning covers Counties Antrim, Down and Armagh. It came into effect at 9pm on Monday and extends until 9am on Tuesday.
The Met Office has forecast persistent heavy rain, leading to flooding and transport disruption.
A yellow warning covers the rest of Northern Ireland.
There were reports of flooding in Newry in Co Down on Monday after the city's canal burst its banks.
Elsewhere, roads have been closed due to flooding, while in Dromantine, Co Down, approximately 100 sheep had to be rescued earlier on Monday after becoming stranded in a flooded field.
The Met Office has warned of between 25mm and 50mm of rain in places, and up to 100mm is also possible over higher ground.
Heavy rain expected over next few days as ‘nasty storm’ builds up
The UK is braced for another deluge of rain over the next few days as wet and windy weather is expected to build up to a “nasty storm” later in the week.
The Environment Agency has issued more than 70 flood warnings ahead of the UK being hit by Storm Ciaran on Wednesday while yellow weather warnings for rain have been issued by the Met Office from Monday until Thursday.
Gusts of 80mph are possible along the south coast of England, with 20 to 25mm of rain expected across southern and western areas, but potentially up to 40 to 60mm over higher ground, the Met Office said.
On Monday, the worst of the weather is likely to hit the south coast of England, much of Wales and parts of Northern Ireland.
The forecaster advises the latest rains could lead to disruption to roads and public transport while already flood-affected areas following Storm Babet could get worse.
Heavy rain expected over next few days as ‘nasty storm’ builds up
The Environment Agency issued 72 flood warnings as the latest band of bad weather approaches leading up to Storm Ciaran on Wednesday.
Reports of flooding in Chester
There have been multiple reports of floods in Chester as the North West is still recovering from Storm Babet’s destruction.
A Chester business shared their office space had been flooded by rainfall whilst a local bus service reported disruption to their services due to flood waters.
The Independent has not been able to verify these reports.
Weather warnings in place
The Met Office issues an amber “danger to life” weather warning in Northern Ireland today.
Here are the weather warnings in place for the rest of the UK for the remainder of the week.
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
When will Storm Ciaran hit the UK?
As Britons recover from the destruction of Storm Babet, Storm Ciaran is set to arrive in the UK on Wednesday, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall.
The storm will bring powerful winds of up to 90mph and up to 60mm of rainfall in highland areas.
This evening’s weather forecast
Heavy rainfall is expected to batter the UK overnight as a ‘danger to life’ weather warning comes into place in Northern Ireland.
Scotland will have a mainly dry night with clear spells and some frost.
Elsewhere there will be some clear spells allowing some fog patches to form, although heavy showers are also likely, especially across Northern Ireland.
