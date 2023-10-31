✕ Close What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An amber “danger to life” warning is in place for Northern Ireland today as flooding hit parts of the region, ahead of Storm Ciarán’s arrival.

The warning went in effect from 9pm yesterday and remains in place until 9am today, the Met Office said.

They also warned communities in the region could be “completely cut off” for “several days” by floodwater which could cause a risk to life.

Several yellow warnings have been issued for most of the UK this week as the forecaster warned of “strong winds and heavy rain” with the arrival of the third named storm of the season tomorrow evening.

Gusts of 80mph winds to areas along the south coast of England are expected, while upto 60mm of rain is expected to fall in some areas.

“Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of further impacts such as flooding in areas that are already struggling to clean up from the heavy rainfall we have seen over the last week or so,” Met office deputy chief meteorologist, Chris Almond, said.