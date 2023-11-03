✕ Close Waves batter Devon coast as Storm Ciaran hits UK

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Over 100,000 homes were left without power after Storm Ciarán caused severe weather with widespread flooding and damage across the UK and Europe.

Hundreds of schools and several airports were forced to shut down as more than 80 flood warnings remain in place.

UK is reeling under the after-effects of the devastating Storm Ciarán that recorded gust winds of more than 100mph in Jersey with strong winds and rains predicted for some parts of the country today.

Several people in Jersey were evacuated to hotels overnight on Wednesday and residents said they were hit by huge hailstones “bigger than golf balls”.

At least seven people have died across Europe in various storm-related incidents as more than a million people were left without power and schools and airports were also shut.

Have you been affected by Storm Ciarán? Email alexander.butler@independent.co.uk