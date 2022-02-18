A woman was killed when a tree fell on a car and a man died when debris hit the windscreen of a car, in the first deaths in the UK caused by Storm Eunice.

The woman in her 30s died after a tree fell on a car in Haringey, north London, as the storm caused widespread damage across the UK and Ireland.

Earlier, a council worker in Ireland was killed when a tree fell on him as he cleared storm debris.

And three people were taken to hospital with injuries caused by falling debris or a tree, two in London and one in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

In the Haringey case, police and ambulance and fire crews all rushed to the scene in Muswell Hill Road, near the junction with South Close.

The woman, a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers said they believed they knew the woman’s identity, and her family had been informed. They will be supported by specialist officers.

The driver, a man also in his 30s, was taken to hospital. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening, the Metropolitan Police said.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said his thoughts and prayers were with the families of the woman who died and of a man who was seriously injured.

“I’d like to pay tribute to all those in the emergency services who have been working tirelessly to keep us safe and urge all Londoners to remain cautious and avoid taking risks as this storm passes,” he said.

On Merseyside, a man in his 50s was killed when debris struck the windscreen of a vehicle he was travelling in at Switch Island, Netherton, police said.

South Sefton Police said they were looking into what happened and appealed for witnesses.

Another male passenger in the vehicle was injured, but the male driver of the vehicle was not.

The dead man’s next of kin were made aware, the force said.

West of England Metro mayor Dan Norris promised to plant three trees for everyone who died because of Storm Eunice.

“The West of England will need more trees if we are to reach our ambitious target of net-zero carbon by 2030,” he said.

“While Storm Eunice has caused misery and disruption to daily life, if it can be used as a springboard to get more trees in our region, that would bring a silver lining to its dark storm clouds.”