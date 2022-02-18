A lorry was blown over in high winds caused by Storm Eunice on Friday, closing the M4 motorway in Margam, south Wales.

Footage shows the truck - with a clearly smashed windscreen - stuck on its side as two recovery vehicles arrive at the scene.

Adverse weather caused chaos as it hit the south coast on Friday morning, closing schools and offices, while also causing heavy travel disruption.

The Met Office have issued a rare red weather warning - the highest alert - due to the combination of high tides and strong winds.

