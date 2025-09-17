Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In the shadow of Windsor Castle, a man adorned head-to-toe in Union Jacks brandishes flags as he dances around the streets. Next to him, a political satirist stands beside a portrait of Donald Trump as a caveman, with King Charles as his helpless host.

Windsor may always be a town where the more weird and wonderful facets of British culture are brought to life. But as crowds spill onto the streets to mark the arrival of the US’s 47th president, Wednesday is beyond even the usual quirks and qualities.

Mr Trump touched down in the UK on Tuesday evening, ready for his second state visit - the only president to ever be afforded such an honour. He will meet the King and Queen later on Wednesday, before a huge banquet is held in his honour in the historic halls of the castle.

open image in gallery Supporters and protesters are out in Windsor on Wednesday ( Nicole Wootton-Cane/The Independent )

Observers in the town are unlikely to even get a glance at Mr Trump as most of the engagements will take place behind closed doors - but it hasn’t stopped them from turning out in force.

Richard Balding, 32, Dougie Newton, 56, and Charlie Gummer, 34, have all made the trip to see the man they described as the “big boss”.

“Of course I’m here to support Trump,” Mr Newton told The Independent. “He’s the big boss, isn’t he?”

open image in gallery Dougie Newton, 56, Richard Balding, 32, and Charlie Gummer, 34, have all made the trip to see Donald Trump ( Nicole Wootton-Cane/The Independent )

He added he liked “everything about” the US president, dubbing him the “free speech king”.

“I was at the march on Saturday - we look at him as our big boss. We love him,” he continued. “It’s a shame he hasn’t been allowed to speak in parliament and he’s hidden away.

“They should be bringing him here in a gold coach - they’re keeping him prisoner in the castle, aren’t they!”

Another supporter who was disappointed she may not get the chance to lay her eyes on the president was Dianne, 52. She said it was “very sad” Mr Trump wouldn’t see the support he had in the UK.

open image in gallery There is a heavy police presence in Windsor ( AP )

“I think it’s quite a shame really,” she said. “He’s trying to create peace across the world and promote free speech. He is a man of the people.”

Speaking about the honour of being invited to the UK on a state visit twice, Dianne said Mr Trump was worthy of it. “It just goes to show what a special man he is,” she added.

Sat opposite the castle with flag in hand, Heather Dargie-Doug said she was “very excited” to be in Windsor for the president’s visit.

“I like that he gets things done,” she told The Independent. “He says he’s going to do something and he does it, whereas we lack that.”

She described Mr Trump as “the most fantastic businessman” and said she thought he had been so successful in the US because he ran the country “like a business”.

open image in gallery Heather Dargie-Doug said she was ‘very excited’ to be in Windsor for the president’s visit ( Nicole Wootton-Cane / The Independent )

But Mr Trump’s visit has been mired in controversy. Four people were arrested after pictures of the US president and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto Windsor Castle in a reminder of the pair’s previous connections.

“I think it’s sad so many people come out in hate, because he comes in love,” Ms Dargie-Doug said. “The image on the building - I do think it’s disrespectful to the castle.

“I know he’s done wrong but we’ve all got a past,” she said. “He was young, he was stupid, I do feel he was a bit of a lad. I don’t think it should blacken his name, I don’t think it was knowingly.”

She added she felt those who supported Mr Trump had “deep trust” in him.

She added: “He’s doing so much to improve the country and make it good again. He’s learned from his mistakes. He has proved himself as a good, top man.”

Not everyone gathered at Windsor Castle had such glowing words for Mr Trump. Standing beside a portrait he painted, political satirist Kaya Mar explained the cartoon.

open image in gallery Kaya Mar and his satirical portrait of Mr Trump ( Nicole Wootton-Cane/The Independent )

“This is Trump - he is the guest of the King,” he said. “He is like a caveman. The King will do everything he can to please him and be a good host and Trump doesn’t care. He is a narcissist.”

And for an unlucky few, there was simply confusion.

“I have just one day in Windsor and I didn’t know all of this was happening,” one German tourist said. “I will have to come again next year!”