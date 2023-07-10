Wimbledon school crash update: Second girl dies as third victim fights for life
Schoolgirl Nuria died of injuries on Sunday after classmate Selena died on day of crash
A Land Rover ploughed through an end-of-term tea party at a Wimbledon primary school on Thursday
Another eight-year-old girl who has now died after a Land Rover ploughed through an end-of-term tea party at a Wimbledon primary school has been named as Nuria Sajjad.
Nuria was left fighting for her life in hospital after the crash at The Study prep school on Thursday morning.
The Metropolitan Police has now confirmed the schoolgirl died of her injuries on Sunday, after her classmate Selena Lau was killed on the day of the crash, while a woman in her forties remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.
Nuria’s family has paid tribute to the “beloved” eight-year-old, saying she was the “light of our lives”. Selena’s family described her as “an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone”.
At least 10 others were rushed to hospital after the incident, which saw dozens of emergency responders scrambled to the scene and a major incident declared, with 16 injured in total - including a seven-month-old baby.
The driver, a 46-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been released on bail.
Have you been affected by this incident? If so email tara.cobham@independent.co.uk.
Second girl, 8, dies after crash at as family pay tribute to ‘light of our lives’
A second eight-year-old girl has died just days after a Land Rover crashed through a primary school fence in Wimbledon and into a tea party.
Nuria Sajjad was left fighting for life in hospital after the crash at The Study prep school on Thursday, which unfolded shortly before 10am as pupils celebrated the last day of term.
The Metropolitan Police has now confirmed that eight-year-old Nuria died of her injuries at St George’s Hospital on Sunday.
The schoolgirl was killed alongside eight-year-old classmate Selena Lau, who died from her injuries on Thursday. A woman in her forties remains in hospital in a serious condition.
Nuria’s family have paid tribute to the “beloved” eight-year-old, saying she was the “light of our lives”.
Katy Clifton reports:
Second girl, 8, dies after crash at Wimbledon prep school
‘Nuria was the light of our lives. She embodied joy, kindness and generosity,’ family say
Thanks for following our live updates, we are pausing our blog for the evening.
Everything we know about Wimbledon school crash as girl, 8, killed and 15 injured
The parents of an eight-year-old killed when a car crashed through an end-of-year tea party at her school have paid tribute to an “intelligent and cheeky” daughter.
Selena Lau died and 15 others were injured when a black and gold Land Rover crashed through the fence of The Study Preparatory school in Wimbledon, on Thursday.
Another girl, 8, and a 40-year-old woman are in hospital fighting for their lives, while a seven-month-old baby was also injured in the smash, police confirmed on Friday.
Pictures from the scene showed the scale of the huge emergency services presence as a “major incident” was quickly declared.
In pictures: Flowers and cards placed next to school
Flowers and cards with emotional tributes were laid next to The Study Prep School in Wimbledon.
Girl, 8, killed in Wimbledon school crash named as tributes paid to ‘intelligent, cheeky’ daughter
An eight-year-old girl killed when a Land Rover crashed through a school fence in Wimbledon has been named by police.
Selena Lau died and 15 others, including a seven-month-old baby, were injured when the 4x4 ploughed into an end-of-year tea party in the garden of The Study Preparatory school on Thursday.
Her family described her as “an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone”.
Another eight-year-old girl and a woman in her 40s are fighting for their lives in hospital after being hit.
Girl, 8, killed in Wimbledon school crash named as parents pay tribute
Selena Lau was described by her family as ‘an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone’
RECAP: Girl, 8, killed in Wimbledon school crash named as tributes paid to ‘intelligent, cheeky’ daughter
An eight-year-old girl killed when a Land Rover crashed through a school fence in Wimbledon has been named by police.
Selena Lau died and 15 others, including a seven-month-old baby, were injured when the 4x4 ploughed into an end-of-year tea party in the garden of The Study Preparatory school on Thursday.
Her family described her as “an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone”.
The statement issued through the Metropolitan police added: “The family wishes their privacy to be respected at this sad time.”
Community members called Selena a “shining star” following the crash.
Martha McHardy reports:
Girl, 8, killed in Wimbledon school crash named as parents pay tribute
Selena Lau was described by her family as ‘an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone’
Wimbledon primary school ‘profoundly shocked’ after pupil, 8, killed in crash
The Study Preparatory School said in a statement that it was “profoundly shocked” by what happened after a Land Rover has crashed into the school, killing an eight-year-old girl.
A statement on its website added: “Our thoughts are with the bereaved family and with the families of those injured at this terrible time.
“It is still far too soon to fully understand what happened, but we are well aware of the significant impact this dreadful event will have on our pupils and their families.
“Their welfare remains our top priority and we will be doing everything we can to support them, especially those who suffered injuries.”
Eight-year-old Selena Lau a ‘shining star’, says tribute
Dozens of floral tributes have since been placed at the school gates and pupils gathered to pay their respects to their classmate.
A woman wearing a blue sling around her arm visited the scene and left flowers in a box and a card.
She paused to look at the flowers and was consoled by a man she was with.
She left a note, which read: “Dear Selena, you will always be our shining star. We will miss you so much.”
The note included a picture of a star and had kisses on it.
Another tribute left at the scene said: “To the Study and parents. So sorry for this tragic loss to the school and the family. Forever in our thoughts.
Watch: Air ambulance takes off at Wimbledon primary school crash
Girl, 8, named as family say she was ‘adored by all’
The eight-year-old girl killed when a Land Rover crashed through a school fence in Wimbledon on Thursday has been named by the Metropolitan Police as Selena Lau.
Ms Lau’s family described her as “an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone”.