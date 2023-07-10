✕ Close A Land Rover ploughed through an end-of-term tea party at a Wimbledon primary school on Thursday

Another eight-year-old girl who has now died after a Land Rover ploughed through an end-of-term tea party at a Wimbledon primary school has been named as Nuria Sajjad.

Nuria was left fighting for her life in hospital after the crash at The Study prep school on Thursday morning.

The Metropolitan Police has now confirmed the schoolgirl died of her injuries on Sunday, after her classmate Selena Lau was killed on the day of the crash, while a woman in her forties remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Nuria’s family has paid tribute to the “beloved” eight-year-old, saying she was the “light of our lives”. Selena’s family described her as “an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone”.

At least 10 others were rushed to hospital after the incident, which saw dozens of emergency responders scrambled to the scene and a major incident declared, with 16 injured in total - including a seven-month-old baby.

The driver, a 46-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been released on bail.

