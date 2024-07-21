Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man arrested over series of rapes in Manchester city centre

Detectives investigating four separate rapes dating back to February 2024 arrested the man on Sunday morning.

William Warnes
Sunday 21 July 2024 16:37
Police are questioning the suspect (Dave Thompson/PA)
Police are questioning the suspect (Dave Thompson/PA) (PA Archive)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A man in his 40s has been arrested over a series of rapes in Manchester city centre.

Detectives investigating four separate rapes dating back to February 2024 arrested the man in the early hours of Sunday morning. He remains in police custody for questioning.

Greater Manchester Police said the suspect had been targeting intoxicated men and women, raping his victims, and then taking their personal items.

We urge anyone who has experienced sexual violence or abuse to please come forward and report it to us

Detective Superintendent Richard Hunt

Detective Superintendent Richard Hunt, force lead for rape and other sexual offences, said: “Our specialist officers have been and are continuing to support those involved in these incidents, and we are doing all we can to provide the appropriate care that they need at this time.

“These are truly horrific crimes, no one should feel unsafe when walking the streets of Greater Manchester. We remain committed to achieving justice for all victims of rape and we do not tolerate any form of sexual violence in our communities.

“We urge anyone who has experienced sexual violence or abuse to please come forward and report it to us. Every report will be thoroughly investigated, and we will ensure that you and your loved ones are fully supported every step of the way as we seek justice.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in