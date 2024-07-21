Man arrested over series of rapes in Manchester city centre

Support truly

A man in his 40s has been arrested over a series of rapes in Manchester city centre.

Detectives investigating four separate rapes dating back to February 2024 arrested the man in the early hours of Sunday morning. He remains in police custody for questioning.

Greater Manchester Police said the suspect had been targeting intoxicated men and women, raping his victims, and then taking their personal items.

We urge anyone who has experienced sexual violence or abuse to please come forward and report it to us Detective Superintendent Richard Hunt

Detective Superintendent Richard Hunt, force lead for rape and other sexual offences, said: “Our specialist officers have been and are continuing to support those involved in these incidents, and we are doing all we can to provide the appropriate care that they need at this time.

“These are truly horrific crimes, no one should feel unsafe when walking the streets of Greater Manchester. We remain committed to achieving justice for all victims of rape and we do not tolerate any form of sexual violence in our communities.

“We urge anyone who has experienced sexual violence or abuse to please come forward and report it to us. Every report will be thoroughly investigated, and we will ensure that you and your loved ones are fully supported every step of the way as we seek justice.”