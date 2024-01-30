✕ Close Met Office morning weather forecast

An Arctic blast is set to freeze the UK from early February as the latest weather map forecast shows when snow could strike.

WXcharts, an interactive weather map using Met Office data, predicts Britons could expect snow from 6 February across northern England and Scotland.

Some could see snow as early as today as the Met Office predicts wintry weather over the higher ground of the Pennines.

The Met Office have issued a yellow rain warning covering large parts of Lancashire and Cumbria has been issued from 12pm today to 5am on Tuesday, with around 40 to 50mm possible on high ground.

It comes as the Scottish village of Kinlochewe provisionally set the UK record for temperature in January after hitting 19.6C on Sunday.

This beats the previous January UK record of 18.3C set at Inchmarlo and Aboyne in 2003 and Aber in 1958 and 1971, the forecaster said.

Craig Snell, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “We’ve really got a weather front kind of slicing the country and that’s where the rain band is – to the south of it we’ve got the milder air, to the north of it the colder.”