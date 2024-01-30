UK weather - live: Norwegian blast to bring snow as Met Office issues three days of warnings
More travel disruption is expected as a yellow weather warnings are in place for three days across the country
An Arctic blast is set to freeze the UK from early February as the latest weather map forecast shows when snow could strike.
WXcharts, an interactive weather map using Met Office data, predicts Britons could expect snow from 6 February across northern England and Scotland.
Some could see snow as early as today as the Met Office predicts wintry weather over the higher ground of the Pennines.
The Met Office have issued a yellow rain warning covering large parts of Lancashire and Cumbria has been issued from 12pm today to 5am on Tuesday, with around 40 to 50mm possible on high ground.
It comes as the Scottish village of Kinlochewe provisionally set the UK record for temperature in January after hitting 19.6C on Sunday.
This beats the previous January UK record of 18.3C set at Inchmarlo and Aboyne in 2003 and Aber in 1958 and 1971, the forecaster said.
Craig Snell, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “We’ve really got a weather front kind of slicing the country and that’s where the rain band is – to the south of it we’ve got the milder air, to the north of it the colder.”
Heavy rainfall to sweep across the UK on Tuesday
A yellow weather warning is in place for parts of the UK as heavy rainfull is expected to follow an Arctic blast.
Parts of northern England will experience the worst of the downpour but other areas of the country will experience milder rain.
UK facing ‘three-way weather split'
The UK is currently facing a “three-way weather split” as different parts of the country face diverse condtions.
“So it’s going to be a cold front which is trying to push that that milder air away. It probably won’t win the day in the south, it will hang on to the milder air for a little bit longer.”
Regions caught in the rain, including southern Scotland, northern England and much of Wales, will see heavy and persistent showers in places and feel “pretty miserable” until rush hour on Tuesday morning, Mr Snell said.
Strong winds and heavy rain will move across England after torrential downpour
With days of yellow weather warnings in place for heavy rain and expected flooding, the Met Office has said that strong winds and heavy rain will move into the northwest of the country on Wednesday.
Although temperatures will remain above average, the Met Office said: “Cloud and rain [are] spreading eastwards through Thursday, driest towards the south. Very mild for all. Still windy.”
Yellow weather warning: What to expect
A yellow weather warning is in place for three days across regions of the UK, specifically the north of England. Manchester, Newcastle, Leeds and all the surrounding areas are expected to be impacted by heavy rains.
The Met Office reports that “heavy rain may lead to some flooding and impacts to travel” and the following could be expected:
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible
- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
How to check for flood alerts and warnings in your area
As the UK is hit by further yellow weather warnings expecting heavy rain and flooding, The Independent explains how to check for flood alerts and weather warnings in your area.
Joe Sommerland reports:
The UK has endured a mild but rainy start to 2023 after an astonishingly cold December in which most parts of the country experienced snow, ice and prolonged exposure to sub-zero temperatures.
By contrast, the new year has been a demoralisingly drizzly affair so far, defined by near-daily downpours that have left paths muddy, fields sodden and rivers and streams in some danger of bursting their banks.
UK hit by heavy rain throughout January after freezing December
Snow could hit the UK in a fortnight
Snow could hit the UK again as cold air sweeps across the country in February.
A Met Office spokesperson told The Independent that while snow would be confined to the highlands of Scotland in the coming days, “a cold spell of air could bring possible snow from the middle of February onwards”.
It comes as the country recovers from an Arctic blast which brought freezing temperatures.
Yellow weather warnings are in place for the UK
The Met Office have issued three days of yellow weather warnings in the UK as rain is expected to cause disruption and flooding.
The north of England is to be most severely impacted with heavy rain expected to follow across the region including Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle.
Mapped - Expected snowfall to sweep across UK
WXcharts, an interactive weather map using Met Office data, predicts Britons could expect snow from 6 February across northern England and Scotland.
Pictured is a map forecasting Monday 12 February where a large band of snowfall could sweep over eastern parts of the country.
