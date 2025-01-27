Martin wants ‘defining year’ for relations with UK after first call with Starmer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish premier Micheal Martin said he and Sir Keir Starmer wanted to make 2025 a “defining year” for relations between their countries after their first call since he was elected Taoiseach.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing recovery efforts from Storm Eowyn when they spoke on Monday morning.

They also spoke about the series of Ireland-UK annual summits, with Britain due to host the first in March.

“We are both committed to making 2025 an important and defining year for Irish-British relations as we initiate a series of annual summits to drive a programme of strategic co-operation between our two countries,” Mr Martin said after the call.

“We spoke about Northern Ireland and our shared vision as co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement to furthering prosperity and reconciliation to the benefit of all.”

Mr Martin welcomed the assistance provided by UK crews in the efforts to tackle the storm’s impact, and Sir Keir said the UK was standing by to offer further support as required.

Downing Street said: “The leaders agreed that the UK–Ireland relationship was going from strength to strength, and it was vital to continue that in such a volatile geopolitical context.

“Discussing devastating Storm Eowyn at the weekend, the leaders paid tribute to the work of first responders and engineers to restore electricity to thousands of homes.

“The Prime Minister said that he had also spoken to the First Minister and deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland and that the UK stood by to offer further support, as required.

“The Prime Minister also updated on his EU reset, and the leaders underscored the importance of a close and constructive relationship with the EU to boost prosperity and security.”

They also discussed Ukraine and the Middle East, and Mr Martin called for a “surge” in humanitarian aid to Gaza.

We discussed the importance of remaining committed today to combating antisemitism and all forms of discrimination, intolerance and racism Taoiseach Micheal Martin

Both leaders are due to attend Holocaust Memorial Day events to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

“We discussed the importance of remaining committed today to combating antisemitism and all forms of discrimination, intolerance and racism,” Mr Martin said.

Irish deputy premier and foreign affairs minister Simon Harris also spoke to Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Monday.

Mr Harris said he welcomed the “renewed warmth” in the relationship with the UK and that the call was an opportunity to welcome “renewed positive engagement” from the UK on relations with the EU.