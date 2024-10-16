Blast-hit community rallies round with support after boy’s tragic death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The community where a devastating blast killed a young boy and left other people homeless has rallied around to offer support, a local vicar has said.

Residents of Violet Close in Benwell, Newcastle, had to leave following a huge explosion and fire just before 1am, which sparked a major emergency services response.

Police confirmed around 12 hours later that a seven-year-old boy had died at the scene, and six other people needed hospital treatment.

People are in shock, but there has also been a wonderful response. Father Chris Minchin, Benwell and Scotswood Team Parish

Father Chris Minchin, of Benwell and Scotswood Team Parish, was helping out at a local community centre.

He said: “It opened up immediately and it has provided people with a warm space for the families who have been evacuated and who are in shock about what happened.

“There have been lots of donations for people, including baby stuff as there are quite a lot of (young) families.

“The council has been busy sorting out hotel rooms for people.

“Everyone is really tired, they have been up all night and it has been tough. People are in shock, but there has also been a wonderful response.

“It shows the importance of having community spaces right where people live.

“People are just starting to talk – nobody can prepare mentally or spiritually for something like that.

“It is only hitting people now. There was a busyness before, now they are all on their way to hotels or to stay with friends and family.

“People left with nothing, just in their pyjamas, and grabbed their pets and their children and that’s it.

“Over the coming days they will need support and some love and care.”

The vicar said St James’s Church in Benwell Lane will be open for prayers and candles will be lit for the little boy who died.