Zelensky cheered as he arrives at Vatican for Pope Francis’ funeral

Volodymyr Zelensky received a round of applause as he attended the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome.

Clapping could be heard as the Ukrainian president arrived for the late Pontiff’s funeral at the Vatican on Saturday (26 April).

More than 200,000 people attended the funeral, along with other major world leaders in attendance, including Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron and others.

The funeral took place five days after the 88-year-old Pontiff’s death on Monday from a stroke, and following several days of global mourning for the Argentinian.