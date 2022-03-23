✕ Close Related: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says she lost trust in government to bring her home

Downing Street condemned social media abuse targeted at Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe today after she said her release from an Iranian prison should have happened “six years ago”.

Trolls attacked the British-Iranian national online, saying she should be grateful and suggesting that she was at fault.

Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson said she “should not have to face any sort of abuse, social media or otherwise” and that “she is rightly able to voice her opinion on any topic she wishes.”

Earlier, former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt said people criticising Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe have got it “so wrong”, after she said on Monday that the government took too long to pay a £400 million debt to Iran that dated back to 1979.

Meanwhile, ahead of the chancellor’s spring statement tomorrow, at least five ministers are reportedly urging Rishi Sunak to defer his planned 1.25 per cent National Insurance hike.

The senior Tories are concerned about “stagflation” – high inflation, economic stagnation, and higher unemployment – according to The Telegraph, at a time when living costs are already sky-high.