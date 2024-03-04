Budget 2024 - live: Jeremy Hunt mulls personal tax cuts as Tory support falls to lowest-ever level
Chancellor said to be exploring money-raising measures as he comes under pressure to deliver further tax cuts ahead of Budget
Sunak takes aim at Starmer: ‘We expel antisemites, he makes them Labour candidates’
Jeremy Hunt is searching for revenue raisers to fund personal tax cuts in Wednesday’s Budget as support for the Tories drops to its lowest level on record.
The chancellor could cut National Insurance contributions (NICs) - said to be the most likely option - or income tax and is considering a number of measures to fund the giveaways.
Any Budget tax cuts to NICs or income tax would be funded by tax rises in other areas or cuts to public spending, with Labour braced for the chancellor to steal its policy of ending the non-dom status.
Speaking to broadcasters on Sunday, Mr Hunt said he wanted to cut taxes but would only do so in a responsible and “prudent” way, adding he wanted to build on his previous fiscal event where he cut 2p from NICs.
It comes as the Conservatives hit their lowest polling score on record after a torrid start to the year for Rishi Sunak.
The poll published by Ipsos UK on Monday suggested just 20 per cent of the public would vote for the Tories at the next election, down seven points since January and the lowest score recorded by the party since Ipsos started its regular polling in 1978.
Budget 2024: Jeremy Hunt's record on tax cuts – and rises
David Davis rules out introducing Galloway to the Commons
David Davis has ruled out introducing George Galloway to the House of Commons.
Mr Galloway said he would be introduced by the former cabinet secretary after winning the Rochdale by-election.
But Mr Davis, who was willing to support Mr Galloway on “free speech” grounds, rescinded the offer because Mr Galloway’s deputy refused to condemn Hamas’s terrorist attack on Israel.
A new MP is always flanked by two other MPs when the Speaker of the Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, introduces them to the house.
Labour promises crackdown on benefits payments to inactive young people
Labour has promised tougher measures on handing out benefits payments as it sets out plans to reduce the number of young people out of work, education or training.
Shadow work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall said the party would recruit 8,500 more mental health workers and reform the Government’s “failed” apprenticeship levy to solve inactivity.
Full report:
Tory MP Paul Scully resigns after warning of ‘no-go areas’ in London and Birmingham
Tory MP Paul Scully has announced he is stepping down at the next general election after comments he made about “no go” areas in London and Birmingham were met with uproar.
Mr Scully evoked ire after he said that parts of Tower Hamlets and Birmingham Sparkhill were “no go areas” due to people “abusing” their own religion.
Full report:
Tax cuts will plunge thousands into poverty, warn think tanks ahead of spring Budget
Thousands of families will be plunged into poverty if the chancellor cuts national insurance in the spring Budget, think tanks have warned.
On Wednesday Jeremy Hunt will unveil his final Budget before the next general election, where it is widely anticipated that he will cut taxes in a last-ditch attempt to win back voters.
Full report:
Non-dom status: Hunt dodges question on ‘pinching Labour’s policies’
Jeremy Hunt dodged questions on whether the Tories are “pinching Labour’s policies” by possibly abolishing the non-dom tax status.
Asked about the move, which is a long-held pledge of Sir Keir Starmer’s party, the Chancellor said: “You’ll have to see on Wednesday precisely what I’m going to announce.
“But let me be clear, there is a plan for growth compared to the Labour Party that has just had to abandon the central plan that they had for growth – this 28 billion number that one day they were supporting, the next day they weren’t.”
Hunt: We’ll cut taxes in a ‘responsible way'
Jeremy Hunt said the government will cut taxes in a “responsible way” and not by borrowing as it seeks to “move to a lower taxed economy”.
Speaking to broadcasters, the Chancellor said: “We do want to move to a lower taxed economy, but we’re only going to do so in a way that is responsible and recognises that there are things that taxes pay for that we couldn’t cut taxes by borrowing.
“We’ll do so in a responsible way. But if we can spend money on public services more efficiently then that will mean less pressure on taxpayers.”