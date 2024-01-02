Rishi Sunak faces call for inquiry into ‘secret election meetings’ with Dominic Cummings - latest
Wendy Chamberlain, Lib Dem chief whip, claims meetings were not ‘declared in the proper way’
Rishi Sunak’s secret election meetings with Dominic Cummings must be investigated by the prime minister’s independent ethics adviser, the Liberal Democrats have said.
Wendy Chamberlain, the party’s chief whip, claimed the meetings were not “declared in the proper way” as she urged Sir Laurie Magnus to probe whether Mr Sunak had broken the ministerial code by attending.
Mr Sunak and Mr Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser, met twice in December 2022 and December last year reportedly for talks on how the Conservatives could win the election.
Mr Cummings claimed that he was offered an adviser job by the PM and that the pair discussed several areas for policy reform - including nuclear weapons and future pandemic defences.
In a letter to Sir Laurie, Ms Chamberlain said: “We urgently need to know why these meetings weren’t declared in the proper way, and if any officials were present or informed.”
The ministerial code states that “official meetings held in a ministerial capacity” should be declared, and if official business arises, “any significant content should be passed back” to the Cabinet Office.
A government spokesperson denied any rules were broken, saying that “meetings with private individuals to discuss political matters do not need to be declared.” No 10 claimed no job was offered.
Labour attacks Tories with ‘tax calculator’ ahead of national insurance cut
Labour has unveiled a “Tory tax calculator” tool to attack the Conservatives by letting voters check if their taxes are likely to rise even after a cut to national insurance takes effect.
The party said that, even with a national insurance cut coming into force on January 6, families in Britain were still likely to be £1,200 a year worse off under Tory tax plans.
Archie Mitchell reports:
Labour announces ‘Tory tax calculator’ ahead of national insurance cut
The Labour Party says voters will still be worse off even after the main rate of national insurance is reduced to 10 per cent on January 6
Sunak claims to have cleared backlog of legacy asylum claims
Rishi Sunak has claimed to have cleared the backlog of older legacy asylum claims but figures reveal that 4,500 cases are still waiting for a decision, Holly Bancroft reports.
New data released by the Home Office shows that all cases in the legacy backlog have now been reviewed, with 86,800 decisions made, but thousands of more complex cases are still waiting for the additional checks or investigation needed for a final decision.
The government have also processed around 25,300 newer asylum claims, in addition to the legacy cases, taking the total number of decisions made in the past year to over 112,000.
Government data published on Tuesday showed that the legacy backlog was drastically cut in the last few months of last year. There were 33,253 decisions left to make in October, but this fell to 4,537 by 28 December.
James Cleverly apologises for joking about spiking his wife with date rape drug
James Cleverly said he regrets making a joke about spiking his wife’s drink with a date rape drug and should never have said it.
The home secretary made the joke last month just hours after announcing plans to crack down on the issue.
Mr Cleverly talked about putting “a little bit of Rohypnol in her drink every night,” adding that it was “not really illegal if it’s only a little bit”.
Archie Mitchell reports:
James Cleverly apologises over date rape joke
A testy home secretary batted off questions about his recent controversial remarks, telling a BBC presenter ‘you need to do better research’
Watch: Sunak claims Cummings would have ‘nothing to do’ with his government in campaign speech
ICYMI: Tory MPs share horror over Sunak’s ‘secret election talks’ with Cummings
Conservative MPs have expressed their horror at claims that Rishi Sunak held secret talks with Dominic Cummings about the former senior adviser to Boris Johnson making a return to government.
Mr Cummings has claimed that Mr Sunak sought a “secret deal” with him in a bid to “smash” Labour and win the looming general election.
Adam Forrest reports:
Tory MPs share horror over Sunak’s ‘secret election talks’ with Cummings
‘Never bring an arsonist into your home,’ Conservative MPs warn their leader
What are the meetings all about?
Dominic Cummings has claimed he and Rishi Sunak held top secret meetings as the PM considered bringing him back into the fold ahead of the next general election.
The PM reportedly asked Boris Johnson’s ex-chief aide for advice on winning over the public as he pushed for a “secret deal” with Mr Cummings to help the Tories “smash” Labour in 2024.
Full report:
Cummings claims he secretly met with Sunak about possible return
PM branded ‘weak and desperate’, as Boris Johnson’s ex-adviser reveals Tory leader asked for advice on how to ‘smash’ Labour
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live politics coverage.
Rishi Sunak is facing calls for an inquiry into secret meetings he held with Dominic Cummings.
The Lib Dems want the prime minister’s independent ethics adviser to probe whether the talks, which were not logged on official records, broke the ministerial code.
We’ll have updates on this story and others from Westminster and elsewhere throughout the day.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates.
