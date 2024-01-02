✕ Close Sunak claims Cummings would have ‘nothing to do’ with his government in campaign speech

Rishi Sunak’s secret election meetings with Dominic Cummings must be investigated by the prime minister’s independent ethics adviser, the Liberal Democrats have said.

Wendy Chamberlain, the party’s chief whip, claimed the meetings were not “declared in the proper way” as she urged Sir Laurie Magnus to probe whether Mr Sunak had broken the ministerial code by attending.

Mr Sunak and Mr Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser, met twice in December 2022 and December last year reportedly for talks on how the Conservatives could win the election.

Mr Cummings claimed that he was offered an adviser job by the PM and that the pair discussed several areas for policy reform - including nuclear weapons and future pandemic defences.

In a letter to Sir Laurie, Ms Chamberlain said: “We urgently need to know why these meetings weren’t declared in the proper way, and if any officials were present or informed.”

The ministerial code states that “official meetings held in a ministerial capacity” should be declared, and if official business arises, “any significant content should be passed back” to the Cabinet Office.

A government spokesperson denied any rules were broken, saying that “meetings with private individuals to discuss political matters do not need to be declared.” No 10 claimed no job was offered.