Boris Johnson’s birthday celebration is among a dozen gatherings being investigated by police, Sue Gray’s report has confirmed.

The prime minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, reportedly helped organise a surprise event for him in Downing Street’s cabinet room on 19 June 2020, where attendees presented a cake and sang “happy birthday”.

Covid laws at the time meant that large social gatherings were banned, unless they were between linked households.

An alleged party in the prime minister’s private flat in November 2020 was also confirmed to be part of the probe, alongside several leaving dos and Christmas parties.

Ms Gray wrote: “It is not for me to make a judgment on whether the criminal law has been broken; that is properly a matter for law enforcement.

“In line with my terms of reference I have been in regular contact with the Metropolitan Police as my work has progressed in order for them to take decisions on the gatherings under examination, including whether to launch their own investigation.”

The “update” report was published in redacted form on Monday because of the ongoing probe, with Ms Gray saying she was not currently able to provide the “extensive factual information” on the events being handled by police.

Scotland Yard is investigating the 20 May 2020 gathering in Downing Street’s garden, where a leaked email showed staff had been invited to “bring your own booze”.

Police are not looking at a gathering that took place five days before, where a photograph showed wine and cheese being consumed by the prime minister, his wife and other attendees.

Officers are investigating a gathering held in the Cabinet Office on 18 June 2020 to mark the departure of a Downing Street private secretary, and Mr Johnson’s birthday celebration the following day.

Two gatherings on 13 November 2020 are under police investigation - an alleged party in the prime minister’s flat and a separate Downing Street gathering marking the departure of a special adviser. England was in lockdown at the time.

Scotland Yard is not investigating a Downing Street special adviser’s leaving gathering where the prime minister gave a speech on 27 November 2020, or a Department for Education Christmas gathering on 10 December 2020.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Police Commissioner Cressida Dick during a visit to Metropolitan Police training college in Hendon, north London (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

The force has also excluded Downing Street’s festive quiz on 15 December 2020, but is looking at a Cabinet Office Christmas quiz held two days later.

Police are investigating two further celebrations on 17 December 2020, which were separate leaving dos for Cabinet Office and Downing Street officials.

Downing Street’s alleged 18 December 2020 Christmas party is under police investigation, as is a gathering for two Number 10 private secretaries on 14 January last year.

Two celebrations held on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral - 16 April - for Downing Street’s then-director of communications James Slack and Mr Johnson’s personal photographer - are also part of Scotland Yard’s probe.

According to reports, attendees danced to music and at one point a staffer was sent to a local Co-op supermarket with a suitcase that they filled with bottles of wine.

The report said that police had decided not to investigate gatherings on four dates because they were “not considered to have reached the threshold for criminal investigation”.

“No conclusions should be drawn, or inferences made from this other than it is now for the police to consider the relevant material in relation to those incidents,” it added.

“The police have also said this does not in itself mean that they will decide to take further action or that there has necessarily been a breach of the regulations.”

The Metropolitan Police will be contacting people suspected of breaching Covid restrictions in writing and asking whether they had a “reasonable excuse” in law for the gathering.

If they do not, it can issue fines of between £100 and £10,000, depending on the law that was in force at the time, and the size of the event and the person’s role.

The events being investigated by the police are:

20 May 2020

-a gathering in the garden of No 10 Downing Street for No 10 staff

18 June 2020

-a gathering in the Cabinet Office, 70 Whitehall on the departure of a No 10 private secretary

19 June 2020

- a gathering in the Cabinet room in No 10 Downing Street on the Prime Minister’s birthday

13 November 2020

-a gathering in the No 10 Downing Street flat

-a gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of a special adviser

17 December 2020

-a gathering in Cabinet Office, 70 Whitehall to hold an online Christmas quiz for the Cabinet Secretary’s private office

-a gathering in Cabinet Office, 70 Whitehall on the departure of a senior Cabinet Office official

- a gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of a No 10 official

18 December 2020

-a gathering in No 10 Downing Street ahead of the Christmas break

14 January 2021

- a gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of two No 10 private secretaries

16 April 2021

-A gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of a senior No 10 official

-A gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of another No 10 official