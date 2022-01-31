Boris Johnson’s birthday celebration is among a dozen gatherings being investigated by police.

The prime minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, reportedly helped organise a surprise event for him in Downing Street’s cabinet room on 19 June 2020, where attendees presented a cake and sang “happy birthday”.

Covid laws at the time meant that large social gatherings were banned, unless they were between linked households.

An alleged party in the prime minister’s private flat in November 2020 was also confirmed to be part of the probe by Sue Gray’s long-awaited report, alongside several leaving dos and Christmas parties.

The senior civil servant wrote: “It is not for me to make a judgment on whether the criminal law has been broken; that is properly a matter for law enforcement.

“In line with my terms of reference I have been in regular contact with the Metropolitan Police as my work has progressed in order for them to take decisions on the gatherings under examination, including whether to launch their own investigation.”