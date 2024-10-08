✕ Close Sue Gray quits: Defence secretary says Labour cabinet is ‘most unified’ he’s ever served in

Sir Keir Starmer is to chair his first cabinet meeting today since the announcement that Sue Gray would leave her post as his chief of staff just three months after Labour came to power.

Her successor, Morgan McSweeney, could attend the meeting as the prime minister seeks to bring Labour’s policy agenda back to the fore after weeks of reported infighting.

A high-profile figure since she authored a report into the “partygate” scandal while Boris Johnson was prime minister, Ms Gray was appointed to Sir Keir’s top team when Labour were in opposition last year.

In recent weeks Number 10 has been plagued by reports of conflict in the Labour ranks, as rows over Ms Gray’s salary and gifts received by Sir Keir and other cabinet members persisted.

Mr McSweeney who led Labour’s general election campaign, is reported to have clashed with his predecessor Ms Gray - something he has denied.

While Mr McSweeny has been described as popular with Labour staff, his role leading the think tank Labour Together, which campaigned to undermine Jeremy Corbyn’s influence in the party, some on the left view him with suspicion.