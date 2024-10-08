UK politics live: Starmer to chair cabinet meeting as McSweeney takes up role in bid to end Labour chaos
Morgan McSweeney has replaced Sue Gray as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Sir Keir Starmer is to chair his first cabinet meeting today since the announcement that Sue Gray would leave her post as his chief of staff just three months after Labour came to power.
Her successor, Morgan McSweeney, could attend the meeting as the prime minister seeks to bring Labour’s policy agenda back to the fore after weeks of reported infighting.
A high-profile figure since she authored a report into the “partygate” scandal while Boris Johnson was prime minister, Ms Gray was appointed to Sir Keir’s top team when Labour were in opposition last year.
In recent weeks Number 10 has been plagued by reports of conflict in the Labour ranks, as rows over Ms Gray’s salary and gifts received by Sir Keir and other cabinet members persisted.
Mr McSweeney who led Labour’s general election campaign, is reported to have clashed with his predecessor Ms Gray - something he has denied.
While Mr McSweeny has been described as popular with Labour staff, his role leading the think tank Labour Together, which campaigned to undermine Jeremy Corbyn’s influence in the party, some on the left view him with suspicion.
Coming up: Tory leadership candidates braced for crunch vote today
Today marks a critical moment for the Conservative Party as it holds a leadership vote that will narrow the field of candidates vying for Rishi Sunak’s successor.
Four contenders, Robert Jenrick, Kemi Badenoch, James Cleverly and Tom Tugnedhat, are competing for the chance to secure their party’ s future direction.
Mr Cleverly has gained momentum following a strong conference speech, securing Mel Stride’s endorsement.
By Wednesday, only two will remain, and party members will decide the winner.
James Cleverly wins backing of former rival in Tory leadership race
James Cleverly‘s hopes of becoming Tory leader have received a major boost ahead of another crucial vote by Conservative MPs today as a former rival endorsed his candidacy.
Mel Stride, who was eliminated in the last round, has come out in support of the former home and foreign secretary as momentum continues to build for him to succeed Mr Sunak.
In a message on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Stride said: “The Conservative Party needs to rebuild trust on economic competence, cutting migration and reforming public services. Strong, clear and measured. James has what it takes. “
Momentum for Mr Cleverly appears to have been building since his speech on the last day of the Tory conference energised the audience with his call for Conservatives to start “being normal again”.
Our politics team has the full story below:
James Cleverly wins backing of former rival in Tory leadership race
Former leadership candidate Mel Stride has come out in support of James Cleverly to take over from Rishi Sunak
Starmer to hold key cabinet meeting as Labour eyes reforms
Sir Keir Starmer will meet cabinet ministers today as his government prepares to unveil the October budget.
With the cost of living crisis, energy policy, and NHS reforms high on the agenda, the prime minister is expected to outline his strategy for delivering on Labour’s ambitious manifesto promises in a matter of weeks.
This cabinet meeting comes as Sir Keir seeks to solidify his leadership and demonstrate Labour’s readiness to address the challenges facing the nation.
Cabinet ministers will discuss immediate action plans while laying the groundwork for longer-term reforms.
Minister defends Lord Alli amid allegations of influence and gifts row
Labour peer Lord Alli came under scrutiny following allegations that he played a key role in shaping Labour’s first 100 in office, alongside controversy over gifts given to Sir Keir Starmer.
The revelations prompted the prime minister to return £6,000 in freebies.
But speaking to Sky News, transport secretary Louise Haigh pushed back on claims about Lord Alli’s influence, adding: “I don’t recognise these allegations.”
Ms Haigh claimed that while she hasn’t worked directly with the Labour donor, she emphasised his longstanding political involvement.
She said: “He’s not just a donor, but he is a Labour peer who has donated to the Labour Party over many years.
“But I can’t personally tell you exactly what decisions he’s been involved in.”
Former prime minister defends ‘desperate’ PPE chaos
Boris Johnson has defended the government’s handling of personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts during the pandemic.
Speaking to LBC, he admitted some were questionable but insisted urgent action was needed.
The former prime minister admitted the “dubious nature” of certain deals but stressed that “our country was desperate” for PPE and speed was the priority.
Mr Johnson’s comments come after Transparency International UK flagged over 130 pandemic contracts as potentially corrupt, with many allegedly awarded to inexperienced suppliers linked to Conservative figures.
Defending the rush to secure PPE, he said: “I’m sorry about that but we needed that stuff as fast as possible.”
Does Starmer have a problem with women?
Transport secretary Louise Haigh has firmly rejected claims that Sir Keir Starmer struggles tow work with women, following accusations from former Labour MP Rosie Duffield.
The MP for Canterbury, who resigned from the party in September, accused Sir Keir’s team of “sleaze, nepotism, and greed” suggesting the prime minister has issues working with women.
Number 10 has strongly denied these claims, and Ms Haigh echoed the stance.
Speaking on Sky News this morning, she highlighted the diversity in the PM’s leadership team, adding: “I don’t think the prime minister has any problem working with women.
“If you look at the women he has around in the first female chancellor, Angela Rayner, the cabinet is, is gender balanced.
“We have more female Labour MPs than there are Tory MPs in total.”
Boris Johnson takes swipe at Starmer over ‘greedy’ gifts
The former prime minister has launched a sharp critique of Sir Keir Starmer, labelling the Labour leader’s acceptance of gifts as “greedy”.
In a candida interview with LBC, Mr Johnson, who is promoting his memoir Unleashed, questioned why Sir Keir would accept lavish gifts when “he must be worth a bob or two”.
He said: “I want you to know, I have no donors paying for my suits. Or spectacles. Who pays for your spectacles? You pay for your spectacles, don’t you? It’s unbelievable.
“I mean, the guy (Sir Keir), he’s a silk, right? I mean, he must be worth a bob or two. Why has he got some guy paying for his spectacles?”
He added: “You know, that looks greedy, right? But if you then give the guy a pass to Number 10, that looks corrupt. And so I just don’t get it. I don’t know why he’s still wearing those spectacles.
“Well apart from the fact he can’t see. He can’t see what a mess he’s making of things.”
Minister ‘sorry’ for Sue Gray’s departure
Transport secretary Louise Haigh has weighted in on Sue Gray’s departure as Keir Starmer’s chief of staff.
Speaking to Kay Burley on the media morning round, Ms Haigh expressed both regret and optimism over Ms Gray’s move, which was officially confirmed on Sunday.
The former partygate investigator will now take a key role as envoy to the nations and regions.
When asked how Ms Gray’s contribution will be remembered, Ms Haigh was quick to praise her, adding: “Sue Gray is an exceptional public servant and she worked really hard for us in opposition in helping prepare our manifesto.”
Her new position, however, raises questions about whether she should have stepped aside from her previous role.
The minister told Sky News: “I understand why she did.”
She added that while she was “sorry to see her go” as chief of staff, she remains “delighted” that Ms Gray will continue serving the partying hernia capacity.”
“I’m really grateful for the work that she did, both in opposition and in our first hundred days.
“But as I say, I’m really pleased that I will continue to work with her and the prime minister will, as the chair of the Council of Regions and Nations,” she added.
Good morning
Welcome back to the politics live blog.
Former prime minister Boris Johnson has denied mocking the public over their compliance with Covid lockdowns in an interview with broadcasters.
Big changes are afoot in the Conservative Party. The final four leadership hopefuls, James Cleverly, Tom Tugendhat, Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch, will be whittled down to three.
The next round of voting is set for Wednesday, aiming to finalise the two candidates who will battle it out to replace Rishi Sunak.
Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer is holding his first cabinet meeting since bringing in Morgan McSweeney on board as his new chief of staff. He replaced Sue Gray after her departure over the weekend.
Follow us for the latest updated throughout the day.
POLITICS EXPLAINED | Recess is over – so what is in store as MPs head back to the Commons?
Good news. The House of Commons is back in session, and the coming weeks will provide ample opportunities for your parliamentarians to opine, shine, and, of course, whine for personal and party advantage, as well as for the betterment of the British people.
In a still-new parliament with a record turnover of members, all among them, from the new-ish prime minister to the new leader of the opposition, will have much to prove and still more to keep them busy...
Sean O’Grady offers a preview of the highlights to look out for over the coming weeks:
Recess is over – so what is in store as MPs head back to the Commons?
As parliament reconvenes following the party conferences, Sean O’Grady offers a preview of the highlights to look out for over the coming weeks
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments