Cabinet minister Michael Gove has been dragged into the PPE procurement scandal involving the firm recommended to top officials during the Covid pandemic by Tory peer Michelle Mone.
The housing secretary revealed on Tuesday that he has co-operated with the National Crime Agency’s investigation into PPE Medpro, which supplied faulty protective gear to the NHS after the baroness recommended it to ministers.
In an extraordinary interview with the BBC, Lady Mone has now admitted she lied when she denied having connections to the company, and that she stands to benefit from its £60m in profits which have been placed into a trust by her husband Doug Barrowman.
But she has alleged that Mr Gove and other ministers knew about her involvement with the company “from the very beginning”.
Asked about her claims on Tuesday, the senior Tory said: “There is a National Crime Agency inquiry going on. I’ve co-operated with that inquiry because I want to ensure that it reaches its conclusion quickly, that justice can be served.”
He added: “I hope that inquiry results in a case being brought as quickly as possible.”
What proceedings is PPE Medpro facing?
The government issued breach of contract proceedings last December against PPE Medpro over the 2020 deal on the supply of sterile gowns. The firm is defending the legal action.
The company is also being investigated by the NCA for suspected criminal offences in the procurement of PPE contracts.
Michelle Mone hits out at Lord Bethell’s ‘mysterious messages'
Baroness Mone has insisted that Mr Gove and other ministers knew “all about” her involvement with a PPE firm “from the very beginning”.
And today, she hit out at ex-health minister Lord Bethell after he accused her of being dishonest about her assertion – mocking him for “mysteriously” discovering messages from October 2020, after the Tory peer claimed to have lost many messages from that period after breaking and changing his phone.
But he fired back that her assertions were not true:
Watch: Lying to press over PPE contract was ‘not a crime’ says Michelle Mone
Michelle Mone accuses Michael Gove of overseeing ‘huge waste in PPE contracts'
Michelle Mone has accused Michael Gove of overseeing “huge waste in PPE contracts” as she hit out against the government on Monday.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Mr Gove said: “If there are further questions to ask about PPE procurement, and I believe the government has a strong record, then I’m more than happy to do so with the Covid inquiry.”
Gove rows back on claims he wants criminal case ‘brought as quickly as possible'
Michael Gove told reporters on Tuesday that he wanted to see a criminal case “being brought” against Baroness Michelle Mone “as quickly as possible”.
But the levelling up secretary’s aide later said he had “misspoke” – insisting that the minister had only meant to say that he hoped the NCA would conclude its inquiries soon.
Michael Gove reveals he has ‘co-operated’ with NCA probe into PPE Medpro
Cabinet minister Michael Gove has revealed that he has being cooperating with the National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation into the scandal surrounding Baroness Michelle Mone’s firm PPE Medpro.
Baroness Mone has insisted that Mr Gove and other ministers knew “all about” her involvement with a PPE firm “from the very beginning” – as she continues to lash out at Rishi Sunak’s government.
Asked about Lady Mone, Mr Gove said: “There is a National Crime Agency investigation going on. I’ve cooperated with that inquiry, because I want to ensure that it reaches its conclusion quickly, that justice can be served.”
Our political correspondent Adam Forrest has the full report on today’s developments so far:
Michael Gove reveals he has cooperated with criminal probe into Michelle Mone scandal
Gove says he wants to see ‘justice served’ – as Baroness Mone lashes out again at Tory ministers
