Cabinet minister Michael Gove has been dragged into the PPE procurement scandal involving the firm recommended to top officials during the Covid pandemic by Tory peer Michelle Mone.

The housing secretary revealed on Tuesday that he has co-operated with the National Crime Agency’s investigation into PPE Medpro, which supplied faulty protective gear to the NHS after the baroness recommended it to ministers.

In an extraordinary interview with the BBC, Lady Mone has now admitted she lied when she denied having connections to the company, and that she stands to benefit from its £60m in profits which have been placed into a trust by her husband Doug Barrowman.

But she has alleged that Mr Gove and other ministers knew about her involvement with the company “from the very beginning”.

Asked about her claims on Tuesday, the senior Tory said: “There is a National Crime Agency inquiry going on. I’ve co-operated with that inquiry because I want to ensure that it reaches its conclusion quickly, that justice can be served.”

He added: “I hope that inquiry results in a case being brought as quickly as possible.”