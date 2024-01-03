✕ Close Farage returns to GB News after jungle appearance

Speculation is growing over whether Nigel Farage will appear at a Reform UK press conference this morning.

The party is holding an event in central London led by party leader Richard Tice and other “guests”, fuelling speculation that Mr Farage will make a surprise appearance.

Mr Farage, who founded Reform, recently took part in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and rumours about his return to frontline politics have abounded ever since.

At the press conference, Mr Tice will shift his party’s focus from trying to woo Labour voters, having previously sought the support of Tories.

In remarks briefed out overnight, he will claim Keir Starmer’s Labour Party “will bankrupt Britain with a catastrophic cocktail of cultural and economic poison” if it wins the next general election.