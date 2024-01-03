Speculation over Nigel Farage appearance as Reform UK to hold press conference - latest
Reform UK to target Labour voters and claim Keir Starmer’s party will ‘bankrupt’ Britain if it wins next general election
Farage returns to GB News after jungle appearance
Speculation is growing over whether Nigel Farage will appear at a Reform UK press conference this morning.
The party is holding an event in central London led by party leader Richard Tice and other “guests”, fuelling speculation that Mr Farage will make a surprise appearance.
Mr Farage, who founded Reform, recently took part in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and rumours about his return to frontline politics have abounded ever since.
At the press conference, Mr Tice will shift his party’s focus from trying to woo Labour voters, having previously sought the support of Tories.
In remarks briefed out overnight, he will claim Keir Starmer’s Labour Party “will bankrupt Britain with a catastrophic cocktail of cultural and economic poison” if it wins the next general election.
Reform press conference kicking off shortly
Reform’s press conference is kicking off shortly.
We’ll bring you the main updates from Richard Tice’s speech - you can also watch it live on our YouTube channel:
2 million in London and South East will be pushed into higher tax bracket research
Research by the Liberal Democrats says more than 2 million people in London and South East England are set to be pushed into a higher tax bracket.
The two regions will be hardest hit by the government’s decision to freeze income tax thresholds - which have been branded “stealth” taxes - rather than raise them in line with inflation.
About 1.1 million taxpayers in London and the South East will be pushed into the higher 40p rate of income tax by 2027-28, according to the research commissioned by the Liberal Democrats, first reported by the Financial Times.
Just under 1mn people in the two regions will be dragged into paying income tax at the lower 20p rate, the research found. The analysis did not include numbers for the highest 45 per cent rate of tax.
Farage could take up role as Reform election campaign chief - report
Nigel Farage could take up a role as chief of Reform UK’s election campaign if he is to return to frontline politics.
He is unlikely to return to replace Richard Tice as the party leader, according to the i, which said that an election would take place if Tice were to step away.
Mr Farage has also not ruled out joining the Conservative Party.
Government should get back ‘around the table' with doctors - Labour
Government ministers should get back “around the table” and negotiate with doctors to secure a pay settlement and prevent strikes, a Labour frontbencher has said.
Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow Cabinet Office minister, accused the government of not engaging “at all” with public sector workers across the board and introducing “passive-aggressive legislation to make the situation worse”.
When by Sky News what Labour would do to end the stalemate, he said his party would not have passed anti-strike laws and would negotiate more with medics taking industrial action.
Watch some of the interview here:
Junior doctors start longest strike in NHS history
The longest strike in NHS history “couldn’t come at a worse time”, experts said as they warned that elderly patients could put off seeking medical help due to the walkouts.
Hospital bosses said the health service is “in the grip of peak winter pressure” as junior doctors in England take to picket lines for six days.
ICYMI: Could Rishi Sunak gamble on a spring election?
With a recession still possible, the prime minister might be tempted by an autumn election, says Sean O’Grady. But might he gamble on a quicker turnaround?
10 years in jail for people who defraud the government - Labour
Criminals who defraud the government face up to ten years in jail under plans being considered by Labour to crack down on “cronyism”.
Keir Starmer will make the pledge in a speech on Thursday to mark the beginning of the election year.
“After the sex scandals, the expenses scandals, the waste scandals, the contracts for friends – even in a crisis like the pandemic – people think we’re all just in it for ourselves,” he is expected to say, The Guardian reported.
“To change Britain, we must change ourselves – we need to clean up politics. No more VIP fast lanes, no more kickbacks for colleagues, no more revolving doors between government and the companies they regulate.
“I will restore standards in public life with a total crackdown on cronyism.”
ICYMI: Nigel Farage will find it ‘very hard to resist’ political comeback, says ally
Nigel Farage could soon stage a return to frontline politics by playing a leading role for the Conservatives’ right-wing rivals Reform UK, the party’s leader has said.
Richard Tice said the star of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! would find it “very hard to resist” a big comeback ahead of the next year’s general election.
Adam Forrest reports:
Nigel Farage will find it ‘very hard to resist’ political comeback, says ally
Push to crush the Tories ‘will be unbelievably tempting to him’, says Reform UK leader Richard Tice
What time is the Reform conference?
Reform is holding a press conference this morning.
The event is scheduled to start at 10.30am at a hotel in central London, near Victoria station.
Richard Tice, Reform leader, will lead the event with other “guests” set to feature.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live politics coverage.
Reform UK is holding a press conference in central London this morning, with speculation growing over a potential appearance by Nigel Farage.
In remarks briefed out overnight, Reform leader Richard Tice will claim Keir Starmer’s Labour Party “will bankrupt Britain with a catastrophic cocktail of cultural and economic poison” if it wins the next general election.
We’ll have updates on this story and others throughout the day.
Stay tuned for all the latest news from Westminster and elsewhere.
