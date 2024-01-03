Reform UK leader Richard Tice warns of risk of ‘Starmergeddon’

Richard Tice has warned of “Starmergeddon” if Keir Starmer’s Labour party win a 2024 election.

The Reform UK leader, 59, held a news conference on Wednesday 3 January, where he lashed out at both Rishi Sunak and the Labour leader.

“We are facing a catastrophic cocktail of economic incompetence and cultural pillage that will be a disaster for the United Kingdom,” Mr Tice said on a potential Labour government.

The party leader doubled down on his criticism, adding: “In every Labour Government, in every socialist way, they want more taxes, they want more of your money.