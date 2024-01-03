Junior doctors strike outside London hospital as six-day industrial action begins

Junior doctors began their six-day strike action, the longest in NHS history, on Wednesday morning, 3 January.

Groups of junior doctors rallied outside several UK hospitals, including St Thomas’ Hospital in London, in the latest episode of their pay dispute with the government.

Junior doctors, wearing bright orange BMA clothing, held up various signs including one saying “Reduced pay keeps the doctor away” with a map of Australia, which has become a growing destination for British doctors to move to.

The industrial action follows a negotiating breakdown between the government and the British Medical Association (BMA), who are asking for a pay increase of 35%.