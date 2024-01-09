Post Office scandal – live: Paula Vennells hands back CBE after more than 1 million sign petition
Paula Vennells first became involved in the company in 2007, before being promoted to chief executive in 2012 and stepping down in 2019
Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells is to hand back her CBE following the fallout of the Horizon IT scandal which led to the wrongful prosecution of hundreds of subpostmasters.
The former chief executive, who ran the Post Office while it routinely denied there was a problem with its Horizon IT system, was appointed a CBE in December 2018.
In a statement, Ms Vennells said: “I have so far maintained my silence as I considered it inappropriate to comment publicly while the Inquiry remains ongoing and before I have provided my oral evidence.
“I am, however, aware of the calls from subpostmasters and others to return my CBE. I have listened and I confirm that I return my CBE with immediate effect.
“I am truly sorry for the devastation caused to the sub-postmasters and their families, whose lives were torn apart by being wrongly accused and wrongly prosecuted as a result of the Horizon system.”
It comes after demands for her to return the honour intensified after an ITV drama returned the widespread miscarriage of justice to the spotlight and a petition to see her lose the honour attracted more than 1 million signatures.
Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells to return CBE over Horizon scandal
It comes after demands for her to return the honour intensified after an ITV drama returned the widespread miscarriage of justice to the spotlight.
She added: “I now intend to continue to focus on assisting the Inquiry and will not make any further public comment until it has concluded.”
No 10 hints government could review Fujitsu contracts
No 10 has hinted that the government could review whether Fujitsu – the company at the centre of the Horizon scandal storm – gets government contracts in future.
Rishi Sunak’s spokesman said on Tuesday that Fujitsu will be “held accountable”, legally or financially, if the ongoing public inquiry finds it blundered in the IT scandal.
But the PM’s spokesman did not say the government would stop awarding contracts – saying only that companies’ conduct was “in general” would be considered as part of the procurement process.“
In general, we consider companies’ conduct as part of the formal procurement process,” said the No 10 official. “So once the full facts have been established by the inquiry, we will make further judgments but it’s important we allow that process to take place.”
Wrongly convicted subpostmistress reacts to Paula Vennells handing back her CBE
A former subpostmistress has said she is “glad” ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells has handed her CBE back, adding: “It’s a shame it took just a million people to cripple her conscience.”
Jo Hamilton, who was wrongfully convicted in 2008 of stealing thousands of pounds from the village shop in South Warnborough, Hampshire, told the PA news agency: “It shows the people have spoken – about everything really.
“It’s not just about her CBE, it’s about how disgusting the whole thing is.
“We’re all sick and tired of people taking money, being paid exorbitant amounts of money, and politicians taking absolutely no notice of you whatsoever… I think the people are just sick of it.”
She added: “I’m glad she’s given it back.
“It’s a shame it took just a million people to cripple her conscience.”
Susanna Reid grilled the former Post Office minister Paul Scully this morning asking him who’s decision it was to grant disgraced ex-boss Paula Vennells a CBE.
The Good Morning Britain Host asked Mr Scully: “WHO thought it was appropriate to give Paula Vennells a CBE?”
Mr Scully was the postal affairs minister from 2020 to 2022 and claimed he had ‘no idea’ as he went on to be questioned why he didn’t raise any concerns over the award when he took up the post a year later.
Watch the clip below:
Why did Paula Vennells hand back her CBE?
Paula Vennells is the former chief executive of the Post Office and held office between 2012 and 2019, while it was routinely denying there was anything wrong with the Horizon IT system.
The Post Office continued to wrongly prosecute Post Office employees for theft up until 2015 - which saw innocent be sent to prison, lose their homes or in some cases, sadly resort to suicide.
A new ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office has re-sparked national outrage at the scandal and prompted calls for Ms Vennells to return her CBE, which was appointed in December 2018.
A petition addressed to Sir Chris Wormald, the chair of the committee which re-examines honours, calling for Ms Vennells to lose hers has already attracted more than one million signatures.
Labour’s shadow environment secretary Steve Reed said on Monday the honour is an “insult” and should be handed back.
Mr Hollinrake told the Commons that it is “perfectly reasonable” to ask the former Post Office boss to hand back her CBE after this had gone “so badly wrong” and the prime minister’s official spokesperson said that Mr Sunak would “strongly support” the forfeiture committee “if they were to choose to investigate”.
Mr Alan Bates himself said that he had been offered an OBE but had turned it down as Ms Vennells had also received ones.
He told Good Morning Britain: “It would have been a slap in the face to the rest of the group because Paula Venells, the CEO for many years of Post Office, received a CBE for her services to Post Office. Well, what service has she actually done?”
Minister hints at new law to quash all 800 Horizon scandal convictions at once
Rishi Sunak is actively considering an emergency bill to quash all 800 Horizon IT scandal convictions at once, the justice secretary has revealed.
Mr Sunak’s ministers are in crunch talks on the best way to clear the names of hundreds of Post Office subpostmasters wrongfully convicted in the scandal. Justice secretary Alex Chalk told the Commons that the government was giving “active consideration” to using legislation to overturn the convictions.
Former cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi urged him to bring forward a “simple bill to quash all 800” convictions immediately.
Mr Chalk said Mr Zahawi’s suggestion was “receiving active consideration”, before adding: “I expect to be able to make further announcements shortly,” he added.
