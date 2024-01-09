Britons call for Paula Vennells to be stripped of CBE amid Post Office scandal

Members of the British public have backed calls for former Post Office boss Paula Vennells to be stripped of her CBE.

A petition to see her lose the honour has attracted more than 1 million signatures after ITV aired a drama about the Horizon IT scandal.

Ms Vennells first became involved in the company in 2007, before being promoted to chief executive in 2012 and stepping down in 2019.

She was then awarded a CBE in the same year for her services to the Post Office and charity causes.

“Take it away,” one person told GB News.

“She ruined people’s lives,” another said.