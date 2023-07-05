Rishi Sunak news – live: Met Police reopen investigation into new Partygate allegations
Police also announced they will take no further action against Boris Johnson
Police have reopened an investigation into potential Covid breaches during a Tory party HQ Christmas Party and launched a fresh probe into a gathering in parliament.
But they will take no further action against Boris Johnson over gatherings at Downing Street and the then-prime minister’s country residence Chequers in 2020 and 2021.
Scotland Yard said that after assessing new evidence including a video, it was re-investigating a “Jingle and Mingle” party at the Conservative Party’s campaign headquarters on 14 December 2020.
The second probe will look into an event on 8 December 2020 – the date of an alleged drinks event attended by Tory grandee Sir Bernard Jenkin.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “The Met is now re-opening an investigation into potential breaches of the Regulations at an event in Matthew Parker Street on 14 December 2020.
“Following assessment of material relating to a gathering in parliament, the Met is opening an investigation into potential breaches of the Regulations at an event on 8 December 2020.”
What did the Met office say?
Issuing a statement about the new investigation into potential Covid breaches in December 2020, Metropolitan police said: “The Met and Thames Valley Police have assessed new material in relation to potential breaches of Covid Regulations in 2020 and 2021. The Met will be opening one investigation and re-opening a previous investigation.
“The approach to the assessment of these events has been consistent, enforcing the law carefully, thoroughly, proportionately, impartially and without fear or favour.
“The Met has previously published criteria for assessing when to launch investigations into breaches of the Regulations reported retrospectively.”
The force added it would only do so when there was evidence of a “serious and flagrant” breach of the rules and said it would provide further updates at an “appropriate time”.
Addressing the material it had been referred to over Boris Johnson’s time in Chequers and Downing Street, the Met said it had assessed the events alongside Thames Valley and found they did “not meet the retrospective criteria” for opening an investigation.
Met previously decided ‘insufficient evidence’ to take action in ‘jingle and mingle’ event
The Metropolitan police had previously investigated the “jingle and mingle” event organised at Conservative Party’s campaign headquarters on 14 December 2020 but decided there was “insufficient evidence” to take further action.
Both former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and Tory aide Ben Mallett - who were handed a peerage and an OBE respectively in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours - attended the gathering.
In a clip published by the Mirror last month, Conservative Party staff appear to dance, drink and joke about Covid restrictions. Mr Bailey, who remains a London Assembly Member, resigned as chairman of the governing body’s Police and Crime Committee after the picture emerged.
The Met issued 126 fines over rule breaches in Whitehall and Downing Street while Mr Johnson was prime minister, in a scandal that helped end his tenure in No 10.
Mr Johnson and his then-chancellor Rishi Sunak paid fixed-penalty notices over a gathering held for Mr Johnson’s 56th birthday.
Sir Bernard refuses to comment on probe
Sir Bernard Jenkins has refused to issue a statement on the ongoing probe looking into 8 December 2020 “birthday drinks”.
“It is not appropriate to comment on a continuing investigation,” he said.
Birthday drinks ‘arranged’ by deputy speaker
The 8 December 2020 “birthday drinks” are said to have been arranged by Commons deputy speaker Dame Eleanor Laing while London was in Tier 2 measures that restricted indoor socialising.
A spokeswoman for the speaker’s office said: “As this is a live investigation any further inquiries should be directed to the Met Police.”
According to PA news agency, Dame Eleanor will not be stepping down as deputy speaker while the investigation continues.
Boris Johnson accuses Sir Bernard Jenkin of ‘monstrous hypocrisy’
The Metropolitan Police launched a new probe into an event in parliament on 8 December 2020, when privileges committee member Sir Bernard Jenkin is reported to have attended a “birthday drinks” event for his wife in parliament.
The 8 December gathering was cited by Boris Johnson in a scathing statement accusing Sir Bernard of “monstrous hypocrisy” for allegedly attending the event before sitting on the cross-party panel which found the former prime minister had lied to MPs with his Partygate denials.
Two new Partygate investigations opened by Met police – as Boris Johnson let off the hook
The Partygate scandal deepened on Tuesday night as police dramatically opened two new investigations into events held in parliament and Conservative Party headquarters during Covid restrictions – but said they would take no further action against Boris Johnson.
Scotland Yard announced that it was reinvestigating a “jingle and mingle” Christmas party held by Shaun Bailey’s London mayoral campaign staff at CCHQ on 14 December 2020, after assessing new video evidence.
Rishi Sunak immediately faced fresh calls to block Mr Bailey’s peerage – handed to the failed mayoral candidate by Mr Johnson in his resignation honours – while the police investigation takes place.
My colleagues Lizzie Dearden, Kate Devlin and Adam Forrest report:
Two new Partygate investigations opened by Met Police – as Boris let off the hook
Scotland Yard says Chequers and No 10 events don’t merit investigation – but drinks gathering for Sir Bernard Jenkin’s wife and CCHQ bash will be looked into
Watch: Rishi Sunak says he has not read Partygate report in detail
VOICES: Rishi Sunak’s head boy polish deserted him when he needed it most
Under hostile attack from the liaison committee, Sunak embodied a new, unpatented emoji: doomed prime minister face, writes Sean O’Grady.
Rishi Sunak’s head-boy polish deserted him when he needed it most | Sean O’Grady
Under hostile attack from the liaison committee, Sunak embodied a new, unpatented emoji: doomed prime minister face, writes Sean O’Grady
The five lies that doomed Boris Johnson
When the long-awaited report into Boris Johnson’s lockdown lies about Partygate was published, his resignation as an MP appeared a lot less shocking.
The former prime minister had seen an early copy of the report, which concluded he had lied to MPs on an “unprecedented” scale. Had Mr Johnson stayed on as the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, he would have faced a 90-day suspension from parliament – more than enough to trigger a tough by-election in the constituency.
The report also recommended Mr Johnson be stripped of a pass for former MPs, effectively barring him from the parliamentary estate.
Click below to read about the five lies that led to Mr Johnson’s downfall.
The five lies that doomed Boris Johnson
Long-awaited report concludes Johnson lied to MPs on an ‘unprecedented’ scale
Revealed: Full extent of boozing, debauchery and blatant Covid rule-breaking inside Boris’s No 10
A former Downing Street official who worked throughout the Covid crisis has revealed the true scale of the drunken debauchery under Boris Johnson – with No 10 parties so wild that staff passed out on the stairway.
Speaking exclusively to The Independent, the whistleblower said the details in the Partygate report were just the tip of the iceberg when it came to the raucous drinking culture and blatant rule-breaking throughout the pandemic.
They revealed that Mr Johnson was “happy” to have his staff drinking and oversaw a culture of endemic rule-breaking so widespread that it put No 10 at odds with the rest of the country.
Adam Forrest reports:
Revealed: Full extent of boozing, debauchery and rule-breaking inside Boris’s No 10
Exclusive: Whistleblower reveals wild parties at which staff passed out on stairs, ‘arrogant’ culture of rule-breaking and says ex-PM knew what was going on
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies