Rwanda bill - live: Sunak’s immigration agenda to face Tory rebels in key vote
David Cameron deployed to fend off rebellion as Gove insists Sunak ‘not contemplating’ general election if he loses Commons vote
Senior Conservatives have urged their fellow Tory MPs to stop plotting against Rishi Sunak and back his Rwanda plan in a Commons vote next week which could deal a major blow to his premiership.
With the crucial vote hanging on a margin of 28 ballots, dozens of hardline Tories could be swayed by a so-called “star chamber” of lawyers, who gave their damning verdict on Sunday that Mr Sunak’s last-ditch legislation to get planes to Rwanda – following his Supreme Court defeat – is “not fit for purpose”.
Ex-Brexit minister David Davis accused Tory colleagues of exacerbating the crisis to boost their own leadership profiles, warning that those “who trade off their own future against the future of the party always lose”, while Iain Duncan Smith urged his party to “stop shouting and just literally discuss these things in a reasonable way”.
Some Tory MPs – described as “mad or malicious or both” by moderate Damian Green – were even reported to be planning an “Advent calendar of s***” for Mr Sunak and plotting the return of Boris Johnson on a “dream ticket” leadership bid with Nigel Farage.
Gove insists Sunak won’t call general election if he loses key Rwanda vote
Speaking earlier on Sunday, Michael Gove insisted the government was not thinking about launching a general election if it fails to get the Bill through parliament.
“No, we’re not contemplating that because I’m confident that when people look at the legislation and have a chance to reflect they will recognise this is a tough but also proportionate measure,” he told Sky.
He argued to the BBC that it is “legally sound” despite one legal assessment for the government giving it a “50 per cent at best” chance of success, and said it only leaves “narrow” scope for court appeals.
Rwanda president Paul Kagame like ‘Putin of Africa’, Bill Browder claims
The president of Rwanda “is like the Putin of Africa”, an anti-corruption campaigner who has taken on the Russian president has said.
Financier and political activist Bill Browder made the comparison between Rwanda’s Paul Kagame and Russian president Vladimir Putin on BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.
He was on the show to discuss emergency legislation which aims to rescue the Government’s plan to send asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda after the scheme was ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court.
Mr Browder used the example of Paul Rusesabagina, the hotel manager hero on whom the 2004 film Hotel Rwanda was based.
Mr Rusesabagina was sentenced in 2021 to 25 years in prison in Rwanda on terrorism charges. He was released after serving two years and returned to the US, where he now lives.
“I know this story very intimately because, the hero of the movie Hotel Rwanda, the guy who saved 1,200 people during the genocide, he was critical of Paul Kagame,” Mr Browder said.
“He was then kidnapped, brought back to Rwanda and sentenced to 25 years in a trumped-up trial. The idea that we’re going to be sending political refugees to a country that’s like that is just absurd.”
Mr Browder added that the whole Rwanda migration plan should be “torn up”.
“The whole thing should be torn up and thrown out,” he said. “If we want to stop uncontrolled migration there are other ways, but Rwanda is just completely absurd.”
Rwanda bill only has 'narrow exemptions' for appeal against deportation, Gove says
‘It makes me feel sick’: Mixed nationality couples share their outrage at new Tory immigration plan
Thousands of mixed nationality couples face “sickening” uncertainty after new immigration legislation doubled the earning requirement for obtaining a spouse visa.
As part of the new five-step immigration plan, partners hoping to settle in the UK on a spouse visa will only be able to do so if their husband or wife is earning £38,700 – a £20,000 increase from the current figure of £18,700.
The new rules come into force in April, but the Home Office says those who are on a family visa of less than £38,700 will not be asked to immediately present their yearly salary, but it has not clarified what will unfold when they come to renew their visa.
The increase has sparked concern in many marriages, MP Nadia Whittome said: “Three-quarters of British workers won’t be able to get a visa for a spouse from abroad.”
My colleague Lydia Patrick has spoken to families who fear they will be forced to leave the UK:
Mixed nationality couples share their outrage at the new Tory immigration plan
The Home Office’s latest immigration plan jeopardises the future of thousands of international families
Sunak’s Rwanda plan is ‘strong meat’, says Gove
The government’s new Rwanda legislation is “strong meat”, Communities Secretary Michael Gove has said.
Mr Gove told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “It strikes out human rights legislation in a way that some people I know find strong meat.
“And it’s because the reaction from those who are critical of the Bill on one side is so clear, that I think that we can take it that this Bill is certainly the robust measure required.”
He added that it was “not correct” that everyone could make a claim under the new legislation.
Watch: Rishi Sunak 'not contemplating' early election, says Michael Gove
Rebels prepared to vote against Sunak’s bill – in 2024
One senior Conservative MP involved in the “star chamber” discussions told The Independent that the critique of the bill set out on Monday afternoon would be “strong”.
The Tory right-winger said the ability of individuals to make legal claims “could see the courts inundated, which would mean the whole process getting snarled up again”.
The senior MP also said some rebels were prepared to vote against in early in 2024. “I think many see the wisdom in biding their time until the third reading. If it’s not remedied, then we shouldn’t back a bill that doesn’t do the business.”
They denied using the bill as a bid to plot against the PM – insisting that the challenge was not about Mr Sunak’s leadership.
‘Bonkers’ to replace Rishi Sunak, says David Davis
Senior Tory David Davis told The Independent that the rebels “would be bonkers to vote against it – the bill goes about as far as it can”.
The former cabinet minister said he did not think 29 MPs would defy Mr Sunak when it came to the crunch of the third reading stage in January.
Mr Davis said a small number of MPs were on “manoeuvres” against Mr Sunak.
“It’s silly. It’s self-evident that some are using this issue [to undermine the PM]. I talk to people who have very little time for Rishi Sunak, but who still think it’d be bonkers to replace him.”
Michael Gove defends ‘salty’ Tory meme
Michael Gove has defended a “salty” social media post from his party that attacks Labour with an image of a BBC News presenter unwittingly giving the middle finger during a broadcast – which has been criticised by senior Tories Alicia Kearns and Tobias Ellwood.
Asked on Sky News about the post, housing secretary Mr Gove said: “It’s certainly a salty intervention in public debate.
“But I think the important thing to bear in mind is that our political conversation takes place in a variety of different ways, on different platforms, and it’s important both to engage people where they are but also, a very powerful point is made is that Labour have nothing to say on the question of illegal migration.
“I think that anyone who has ever looked at my social media will see that I am no social media ninja.
“My social media is herbivorous, to put it mildly – but on social media you have a lively debate and that is a powerful contribution to a very lively debate.”
Right-wing Tories to meet on Monday to hear Rwanda ‘star chamber’ findings
Conservatives on the right of the party will meet on Monday afternoon to discuss a legal examination of Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda legislation.
Mark Francois, chairman for the European Research Group, said: “The ERG will be meeting tomorrow, from noon onwards, to hear a presentation from Sir Bill Cash on the findings of his ‘star chamber’ of legal experts, following their forensic examination of the Rwanda Bill.
“Under the circumstances, we are also extending an invitation to members of other backbench groups within the Conservative family, including the New Conservatives; the Common Sense Group; the Conservative Growth Group and the Northern Research Group.
“We then aim to have a collective discussion about our best approach to the Second Reading of the Bill, on Tuesday.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies