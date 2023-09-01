Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Parents are still in the dark over school closures as the minister in charge admitted even more could be shut over crumbling concrete fears.

Schools minister Nick Gibb said not all 104 schools which will be forced to close have been told - meaning some parents do not yet know whether their children will return as planned after the summer break.

In a shocking admission, Mr Gibb said only the “vast majority” of schools had been informed they would have to close.

“We have been calling them yesterday, but there are a few more that we’re calling today, and those schools are now talking to parents about what’s going to happen in their school,” he told the BBC.

Follow our live coverage here

Despite thousands of pupils and staff expected to be unable to return to school, Mr Gibb is refusing to publish a full list of affected schools.

Pressed on why, Mr Gibb said parents would instead be informed school by school.

“We want the parents to hear from the school, not to read about it in the media first,” he said.

He promised a list would then be published, but declined to commit to when.

It came as Mr Gibb revealed a collapsed beam at one school was the source of the chaos.

Asked about reports of a school building which was thought to be safe collapsed over the summer, he said: “A beam collapsed that had no external sign that it was at critical risk.”

Thousands of pupils across the country will be forced to resume their studies either online or in temporary facilities, after the government ordered more than 100 schools to close immediately following fears over a type of concrete, described as “80 per cent air” and “like an Aero Bar”.

The dangerous material was used to construct schools, colleges, and other buildings between the Fifties and mid-Seventies in the UK, but has since been found to be at risk of collapse.

In total, the government said 156 schools were found to contain RAAC, of which 104 require urgent action while 52 have already received repair works.

But Mr Gibb also said more schools may be forced to shut classrooms as the Department for Education (DfE) gathers more evidence about the presence of RAAC.

"There may be more after that as these questionnaires continue to be surveyed and we continue to do more surveying work," he told GB News.

Labour slammed Mr Gibb over claims the government is acting as quickly as possible to solve the crisis.

Shadow justice secretary Steve Reed said it was “disingenuous in the extreme”.

He said as schools minister in 2018 Mr Gibb would have been aware of the ”critical” situation with RAAC and the risk of schools collapsing.

He added: “So it is disingenuous in the extreme for him to be touring the studios this morning, throwing up his hands and claiming he knew nothing about this problem. They had report after report after report telling them they needed to act.

“They did nothing because of their inaction. This morning, students are facing the prospect of school term starting when they have no school to go to. It’s absolute incompetence.”