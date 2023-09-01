Teachers clear out classrooms after 104 schools in England told to shut over concrete

Teachers cleared out classrooms at one of more than 100 schools forced to close due to concrete safety fears.

Willowbrook Mead Primary Academy staff in Leicester removed chairs and bookcases after they were forced to delay the start of term when buildings were shut due to concerns they could collapse without warning.

The primary school is one of three in Leicester forced to shut some buildings due to concerns over the use of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), a lightweight form of concrete that was used in schools, colleges and other building construction from the 1950s until the mid-1990s.