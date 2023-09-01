Jump to content

Construction expert discusses how to fix problem of ageing concrete in school buildings

01:26

Hayden Vernon | 1693578808

Construction expert discusses how to fix problem of ageing concrete in school buildings

An expert explains how to address the issue of ageing reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in buildings.

RAAC, which can be found in many schools in England, is prone to sudden failure as it ages.

More than 100 schools, nurseries and colleges in England have been told by the government to close buildings that may be prone to collapse.

Chris Goodier, Professor of Construction Engineering and Materials at Loughborough University, said that while surveys may show that most RAAC in buildings is ok, some will have to remedied.

“This might mean a complete replacement of the roof, which takes time and can be costly, or it might mean some form of failsafe or structural strengthening, which involve sinstalling, for example, some steel or timber brackets.”

