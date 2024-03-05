Jump to content

Liveupdated1709624716

Budget 2024 – live: Jeremy Hunt mulls personal tax cuts as Tory support falls to lowest-ever level

Chancellor said to be exploring money-raising measures as he comes under pressure to deliver further tax cuts ahead of Budget

Andy Gregory,Matt Mathers,Tara Cobham
Tuesday 05 March 2024 07:45
Sunak takes aim at Starmer: ‘We expel antisemites, he makes them Labour candidates’

Jeremy Hunt is searching for revenue raisers to fund personal tax cuts in Wednesday’s Budget as support for the Tories drops to its lowest level on record.

The chancellor could cut National Insurance contributions (NICs) – said to be the most likely option – or income tax and is considering a number of measures to fund the giveaways.

Any Budget tax cuts to NICs or income tax would be funded by tax rises in other areas or cuts to public spending, with Labour braced for the chancellor to steal its policy of ending the non-dom status.

Speaking to broadcasters on Sunday, Mr Hunt said he wanted to cut taxes but would only do so in a responsible and “prudent” way, adding he aimed to build on his previous fiscal event where he cut 2p from NICs.

It comes as the Conservatives hit their lowest polling score on record after a torrid start to the year for Rishi Sunak.

The poll published by Ipsos UK on Monday suggested just 20 per cent of the public would vote for the Tories at the next election, down seven points since January and the lowest score recorded by the party since Ipsos started its regular polling in 1978.

1709624716

Gordon Brown warns ‘fake news’ risks preparations for next pandemic

Former prime minister Gordon Brown warned that “fake news” risked jeopardising a World Health Organisation mission to prepare for the next pandemic.

“Among the falsehoods circulating are allegations that the WHO will take away the national sovereignty of countries; that it wants the power to forcibly vaccinate people; intends surveillance of people’s movements through digital passports; and that under the accord, will have the ability to deploy a global police force of armed troops to enforce mandatory vaccinations and lockdowns.

“All of these claims are wholly false, and governments must work to disavow them with clear facts.

“No country will cede any sovereignty, and no country will see their national laws set aside.”

Barney Davis5 March 2024 07:45
1709623229

Jeremy Hunt to freeze fuel duty for one more year

Jeremy Hunt will extend the fuel duty freeze for another year in a boost for motorists costing £5bn.

The chancellor is set to announce that he will keep a 5p fuel duty cut introduced by his predecessor, now prime minister Rishi Sunak, in 2022. It was due to expire this month.

And he will maintain the wider fuel duty freeze, which has been in place since 2011 but is considered “temporary”.

In tomorrow’s budget, it is widely expected that Mr Hunt will look to cut taxes and commit to minimal public spending increases as the conservatives commit a last-ditch attempt to win back the electorate.

Archie Mitchell 5 March 2024 07:20
1709623218

Katy Clifton5 March 2024 07:20
1709622000

Jeremy Hunt could raise business class air fares to fund Budget tax cuts

Jeremy Hunt could raise revenue on air passenger duty in order to fund tax cuts in this week’s Budget.

The chancellor is considering a number of options that would allow him to commit to billions of pounds of personal tax cuts after recent forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) gave the chancellor less fiscal headroom than previously thought.

On the list of options is an increase in air passenger duty of business travel, which would amount to a rise in business class air fares.

Political Correspondent Zoe Grunewald reports:

Jeremy Hunt could raise business class air fares to fund spring Budget tax cuts

The chancellor is considering a range of options to fund tax cuts for workers after his headroom was slashed by the OBR

Tara Cobham5 March 2024 07:00
1709618400

Former Tory minister suggests party’s core vote will ‘die off’ with push to right

Tory former minister Paul Scully suggested the Conservative Party’s core vote will “die off” and it cannot win the general election if there is an “ideological shove to the right”.

Mr Scully, who announced on Monday he would leave Parliament, told Sky News’s Politics Hub with Sophy Ridge: “If you just have an ideological shove to the right, for example, then just mathematically you can’t win an election. There’s not enough people in that corner to actually win an election.

“The core vote will die off or move away anyway.

“So you start in the middle. If I’m in the swimming pool and I’m trying to get people to come in, I’m not going to sit there in the deep end and say ‘come and join me’. You swim in the shallow end, in the middle ground or something like that and say ‘let me explain why you should come with me.”

Tara Cobham5 March 2024 06:00
1709614800

Everything we know ahead of Jeremy Hunt’s Budget as tax cuts proposed

Jeremy Hunt is set to deliver a crucial Budget for the Tory party on Wednesday as they languish behind Labour in the polls just months before a general election must be called.

The pressure will be on Mr Hunt to deal with a spluttering economy that has entered a recession and help alleviate pressures from the cost of living crisis that continues to engulf the country.

Senior Tories have been strongly hinting that the chancellor could give the green light to tax cuts, either to national insurance or income tax, to try and woo voters back.

Joe Middleton reports:

Everything we know about Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget so far

Jeremy Hunt under pressure to solve flatlining economy and alleviate cost of living crisis

Tara Cobham5 March 2024 05:00
1709611200

Watch: Martin Lewis explains what you can expect from the spring Budget

Martin Lewis explains what you can expect from the spring Budget
Tara Cobham5 March 2024 04:00
1709607600

What are fiscal rules and how will they affect the spring budget

On Wednesday the chancellor will present his final spring Budget before the next general election.

This will be one of the last opportunities for the government to set out its plans for the economy and increase the Conservatives standing in the opinion polls.

Jeremy Hunt has been keen to show that his party will be fiscally “prudent and responsible” and will not commit to any unfunded tax cuts.

Political Correspondent Zoe Grunewald reports:

What are the government’s fiscal rules and how will they affect the spring budget?

The self-imposed rules constrain the government’s economic policies – so are they helpful or a hindrance? Zoe Grunewald looks at the pros and cons

Tara Cobham5 March 2024 03:00
1709604000

Jeremy Corbyn to take legal action against Nigel Farage

Jeremy Corbyn has said he is taking the “first steps” in legal action against Nigel Farage over a “highly defamatory statement”.

The former Labour leader, who now sits as an Independent, said he could not let “disgusting and malicious lies go unchallenged”.

A statement from Mr Corbyn’s team alleged Mr Farage had “accused Jeremy Corbyn of subscribing to an antisemitic conspiracy theory”.

Nina Lloyd reports:

Jeremy Corbyn to take legal action against Nigel Farage

The former Labour leader, who now sits as an Independent, said he could not let ‘disgusting and malicious lies go unchallenged’.

Tara Cobham5 March 2024 02:00
1709600400

George Galloway makes Commons return after Rochdale by-election victory

George Galloway said he wants to “make Rochdale great again” after taking his seat in the House of Commons following his by-election victory in the seat.

The Workers Party of Britain MP also hit out again Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer on Monday, saying it was not for the “unelected Prime Minister” to pick who represents the constituency.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament after his swearing-in, he talked up plans to stand Workers Party candidates in seats more widely at the next general election, including in deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner’s.

Richard Wheeler reports:

George Galloway makes Commons return after Rochdale by-election victory

The MP took part in the swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

Tara Cobham5 March 2024 01:00

