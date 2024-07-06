Starmer insists surprise taxes won’t be used to fix ‘broken’ NHS and Rwanda plan is ‘dead and buried’ - live
Sir Keir Starmer unveiled his plan for first 100 days as prime minister, as Jeremy Hunt rules himself out of Tory leadership race
As Sir Keir Starmer leads the first full day of the new Labour government, he has delivered a press conference addressing the nation as the new prime minister.
Setting out his first steps to lead the country, he promised not to raise taxes to fund the “broken” NHS and labelled the previous government’s Rwanda scheme a gimmick that was “dead and buried before it started”.
He made a raft of appointments on his first day in Downing Street, including Rachel Reeves as Britain’s first female chancellor and David Lammy as foreign secretary, who called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
The party won one of the biggest parliamentary majorities in history, with 412 seats — a majority of 176.
After after the Conservatives were defeated with just 121 seats, the Tories are preparing to hold a leadership contest with Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch, James Cleverly, and Priti Patel all tipped as potential contenders to replace Rishi Sunak.
But party favourite Jeremy Hunt has ruled himself out of the race. The two-time former leadership hopeful told GB News that “the time has passed”.
Pinned: Sir Keir Starmer’s key takeaways from prime ministerial press conference
Sir Keir Starmer has unveiled his next steps as leader and plan for the first 100 days. During the press conference he:
- Confirmed he would be visiting all four UK nations and would meet all metro mayors across the country this week.
- Vowed to end “tribal politics” and govern under the mantra of “country first”, adding: “Self-interest is yesterday’s politics. I want a politics in this country that works for you.”
- Claimed he is “restless for change” as he was asked how soon he can deliver concrete improvements, and promised to “govern for the whole country”.
- Warned his government will “have to take the tough decisions, and take them early” when asked whether he would be willing to raise tax to fund public services.
- Promised to end “gimmicks” such as the Rwanda scheme, adding that Rishi Sunak’s plan to deport asylum seekers to the African country was “dead and buried” before it even started.
Watch: Labour MP takes jibe at George Galloway after beating him
Ministers expected to hold themselves to highest standards of honesty, says PM
Sir Keir Starmer told members of his cabinet at their first meeting that he expects his ministers to hold themselves and their departments to the highest standards of integrity and honesty.
Downing Street released a summary of what was said:
Lib Dems claim to have defeated SNP in final constituency count
Four in 10 MPs are women
This is now the most diverse parliament in British history in terms of gender and ethnicity, our data correspondent Alicja Hagopian reports.
Women account for four in 10 MPs, with 263 female representatives elected, up from 220 in 2019.
And 13 per cent of newly elected MPs are from an ethnic minority background, which nearly matches the estimated 14 per cent of the population. The total number is 87.
Nato summit to be Starmer’s ‘first moment on the international stage’ as prime minister
Just days after his appointment, Keir Starmer will be propelled onto the international stage, jetting to Washington DC for the Nato leaders’ summit, where discussions will include support for Ukraine.
Pat McFadden, who played a central role in shaping Labour’s election campaign and was named Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said Mr Starmer would have to quickly allocate responsibilities and “give his new Cabinet their marching orders and then there’s big international events coming.
“We have a Nato summit next week. That will be his first moment on the international stage. And while he’s doing that, he will want his new Cabinet to get on with it pretty quickly.”
The prime minister has already spoken to US president Joe Biden and discussed their commitment to the special relationship between the UK and US, protecting the gains of the Good Friday Agreement and support for Ukraine.
He also spoke to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and reassured him of the “unwavering commitment” and said the UK would continue supplying defensive support.
He is also due to host the European Political Community summit in the UK on 18 July.
Mapped: How the 2024 general election compares to 2019
Mapping the change in seats from the 2019 general election to today paints a damning picture for the Conservative Party.
Analysis by The Independent shows how the sea of Conservative blue, when the party won 365 seats under Boris Johnson, dwarfs all other parties.
It also reveals the extent of the SNP’s dominance in Scotland and the sheer scale of the defeat for Labour under Jeremy Corbyn.
But, despite only a slight uptick in the party’s share of the vote under Sir Keir Starmer, 2024’s election map is awash with Labour red.
Our Data Correspondent Alicja Hagopian has the full story:
Voices: If the headless Tories panic now, they risk being eaten alive by Nigel Farage
The Conservatives are at a crossroads after their historic defeat, and will need time to consider which direction to take. Just don’t turn hard-right, warns Andrew Grice.
Exclusive: Farage does not want ‘Tory poison’ in his party as he plans Reform’s path to power
Nigel Farage has decided he will not be trying to win over any current or former Tory MPs and has ditched his plans to take over the Conservative Party.
In an interview with The Independent, the leader of Reform UK and newly elected MP for Clacton has said he already has a plan in place to challenge to win the election in 2029.
He believes “there is no love” for Keir Starmer’s new Labour governmentbut has admitted his own ambitions for the election were thwarted by the number of racist remarks from his party’s candidates.
Instead he believes “they Tories have left “a huge vacuum” that Reform can fill as they begin trying to rebuild from the wreckage and decide who will replace Rishi Sunak over the next few months.
Mr Farage was speaking as he joined fans of East Thurrock Community Football Club with Reform’s fifth MP James McMurdock for a celebratory drink in a constituency which his party has snatched from the Tories.
Our Political Editor David Maddox has more:
Conservative councillor defects to Reform
A local councillor met Nigel Farage at Wyldecrest Sports Country Club in Essex and told him he was previously a Conservative councillor, currently sitting as an independent but planned to join Reform UK.
Alex Anderson, from Stanford, who is a councillor on Thurrock Council, said after he met Mr Farage that he was elected in 2018, re-elected in 2022, both times as a Conservative candidate.
The 25-year-old said there was a “disagreement over the budget a couple of months ago with the Conservative administration”, which meant he “voted against a council tax rise”, had the whip suspended and now sits as an independent.
Mr Anderson said he spoke to Mr Farage about the General Election and how “impressive” it was for Reform to get 4.1 million votes.
