Sir Keir Starmer is set to kick off his UK-wide tour in Edinburgh on Sunday as he appoints more ministers to his cabinet.

On his third day as prime minister, Sir Keir has prioritised seeking an “immediate reset” of the relationship between Westminster and devolved nations.

His first visit will be to Scotland, where he will meet First Minister John Swinney in an effort to “turn disagreement into co-operation” with the SNP.

Sir Keir’s whistlestop tour of the four nations comes ahead of a packed first week in office, with little time to settle in at Number 10 as he prepares to head to the Nato summit in Washington on Tuesday.

He began his first full day as PM by chairing the first cabinet meeting of a Labour government in 14 years.

Adding to his raft of appointments, he also gave two former cabinet ministers - who both served under Tony Blair- junior ministerial roles.

Former home secretary Jacqui Smith will join the House of Lords to become higher education minister, while Douglas Alexander, who held several cabinet roles in the last Labour government, is now a business minister.