Starmer begins UK-wide tour in Edinburgh as more ministers announced following new cabinet - live
Sir Keir Starmer seeks ‘immediate reset’ of relationship with devolved nations on UK-wide tour
Sir Keir Starmer is set to kick off his UK-wide tour in Edinburgh on Sunday as he appoints more ministers to his cabinet.
On his third day as prime minister, Sir Keir has prioritised seeking an “immediate reset” of the relationship between Westminster and devolved nations.
His first visit will be to Scotland, where he will meet First Minister John Swinney in an effort to “turn disagreement into co-operation” with the SNP.
Sir Keir’s whistlestop tour of the four nations comes ahead of a packed first week in office, with little time to settle in at Number 10 as he prepares to head to the Nato summit in Washington on Tuesday.
He began his first full day as PM by chairing the first cabinet meeting of a Labour government in 14 years.
Adding to his raft of appointments, he also gave two former cabinet ministers - who both served under Tony Blair- junior ministerial roles.
Former home secretary Jacqui Smith will join the House of Lords to become higher education minister, while Douglas Alexander, who held several cabinet roles in the last Labour government, is now a business minister.
Zahawi admits result ‘pretty catastrophic’ for Tories
Nadhim Zahawi has labelled the general election results “pretty catastrophic”, adding: “To go from 365 MPs down to 121 is pretty shocking.”
Despite a bruising election night, the former chancellor said there is still time to “regroup”. He added: “I think if you look at the MPs that remain today we have got some serious talent in the Conservative Party that are still in parliament.
“I am hopeful that they will come together because, for too many years, for far too long, we formed a circular firing squad - and that is what the electorate saw. And they reacted quite rightly by throwing us out of power.”
Starmer bringing Blairites a ‘sign of strength'
The business secretary is asked why the prime minister has appointed Tony Blair’s veteran ministers rather than people from his 411 MPs to fill cabinet roles.
Mr Raynolds said: “I think it’s really important to say there are results in the past that are similar to this. I don’t think you can say a system is unfair just as one side wins it.
“When you’ve got a system, you run your campaign to win under that system. You can’t then look at it through a different lens. We have had elections in the past where Labour has had extraordinary majorities in a small number of places - that’s not good enough.”
It comes as Keir Starmer granted Jacqui Smith a life peerage to re-enter government as a minister at the education department, a post she held under Tony Blair.
Reynolds: Labour seat loss over Palestine stance ‘taken very seriously’
The business secretary has been asked if he felt the absence of unseated Jonathan Ashworth yesterday during the cabinet meeting.
The former shadow minister lost his seat in Leicester South to pro-Palestinian independent candidate Shockat Adam.
Jonathan Reynolds said: “I’ve known Jonathan a long time. He put in a credible service to the campaign. Maybe to his own personal cost in that way.
“And, of course, to be in a political system where you can win a landslide, get that mandate, but lose very close colleagues, that that is British politics is tough.”
Asked whether the loss of these seats could be due to Labour’s stance on Palestine, Mr Reynolds said: “I really understand people’s frustration. There are particularly younger people, but not just confined to one community. By the way, this is across the board. They’ve never seen a real peace process in the Middle East.”
He added: “I hope we can now do as a government is show real leadership on the world stage to a real solution to that conflict.”
It comes after thousands of people attended the ‘National March for Palestine’ in London on Saturday.
Reynolds found walking up Downing Street ‘very special’
Newly elected business secretary Jonathan Reynolds has revealed he found walking the door of Number 10 “very special”.
He told Sky News: “It does feel very special on a personal level to have had that experience of being asked to walk up Downing Street, to go into an office that used to belong to Winston Churchill in the Department of Business and Trade.”
The new minister said the most “exciting” part was “to be able to get on with the job and deliver on the mandate that we’ve received”.
Asked about the new governmnet’s plan on migration, Mr Reynolds said: “The policies we put forward in the election are, I think, what the country needs. It’s not just about tackling illegal immigration, important is that is, we’ve got to look at legal migration.
“We’ve got to to look at the relationship to the skills system. Why, for instance, have there been jobs on the shortage occupations list now for 15 years or since the list came into existence?”
Keir Starmer must embrace ‘game-changer’ of AI, says Tony Blair
Sir Keir Starmer’s new Labour government must fully embrace artificial intelligence (AI) as a “game-changer” in fuelling economic growth, his predecessor Sir Tony Blair has urged.
While Britain is stuck in a “horrible and unvirtuous circle” of high taxation, spending and debt but with “poor outcomes”, advances in the new technology mean there has never “been a better or more exciting time to be governing”, the former Labour prime minister claimed.
Hailing Sir Keir for his landslide general election victory, the last Labour leader to achieve such a feat in 1997 described Thursday’s result as “the most remarkable turnaround in recent British electoral history and the most stunning in the 120-year history of the Labour Party”.
Ellie Reeves appointed new party chairwoman
Ellie Reeves has been appointed the new chairwoman replacing Anneliese Dodds, who is set to become the new minister for international development.
Ms Reeves was deptuty national campaign co-ordinator for the party.
The MP for Oxford East said: “It has been an honour to serve as party chair for the last three years, getting the Labour Party back in the service of working people many congratulations to Ellie Reeves, who I know will do a brilliant job!”
Ms Reeves, whose sister is Chancellor Rachel Reeves, said: “Delighted that the Prime Minister has appointed me Labour Party chair and minister of State without portfolio in the Cabinet Office. It is an honour to serve.”
PM seeks ‘immediate reset’ of relationship with devolved nations on UK-wide tour
The Prime Minister said he was seeking an “immediate reset” of the relationship between the Westminster Government and devolved nations as he embarks on a tour of all four corners of Britain.
Sir Keir Starmer insisted “respect” would be the key ingredient in the bond between the new UK administration and its Irish, Scottish and Welsh counterparts.
His first visit will be to Edinburgh on Sunday, where the PM will say he wants to “turn disagreement into co-operation” with the SNP north of the border.
“People across the United Kingdom are bound by shared beliefs. Fundamental values of respect, service and community which define us as a great nation,” Sir Keir said.
“That begins today with an immediate reset of my Government’s approach to working with the First and deputy First Ministers, because meaningful co-operation centred on respect will be key to delivering change across our United Kingdom.
“Together we can begin the work to rebuild our country with a resolute focus on serving working people once again.”
