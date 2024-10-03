UK politics live: Furious Tories accuse Starmer of ‘surrender’ as Britain hands Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Tory leadership candidates criticise Chagos Islands deal despite talks opening under Conservative government
The Labour government has agreed a deal to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius to secure the future of a secretive military base in the Pacific Ocean.
But the Tories have condemned the move, with Tory leadership contender Robert Jenrick accusing Sir Keir Starmer of “surrendering” Britain’s strategic interests.
Former foreign secretary James Cleverly has also joined the backlash, branding Sir Keir Starmer “weak, weak, weak” despite having kicked off negotiations over the deal when he was in cabinet.
But ministers have defended the decision and claimed the agreement will protect the UK-US base on Diego Garcia and close a potential illegal migration route.
It comes as Boris Johnson revealed how he dismissed warnings over Dominic Cummings and the Barnard Castle row as “lefty journalists angry over Brexit”.
In his new book ‘Unleashed’, the former prime minister explained why he refused to sack his then political adviser despite his infamous trip during the peak of the pandemic.
When a friend advised him to sack his then chief of staff, Johnson wrote he retorted: “The whole thing is a put up job. It’s just a load of lefty journalists who want payback for Brexit.”
Furious Tories condemn Starmer’s Chagos deal despite them opening talks
More Tory leadership candidates have joined Robert Jenrick in criticising the British Indian Ocean Territory decision.
James Cleverly said: “Weak, weak, weak! Labour lied to get into office. Said they’d be whiter than white, said they wouldn’t put up taxes, said they’d stand up to the EU, said that they be patriotic. All lies!”
Fellow rival Tom Tugendhat said: “This is a shameful retreat undermining our security and leaving our allies exposed.”
He claimed the Foreign Office had “negotiated against Britain’s interest” and it was “disgraceful that these negotiations started under our watch”.
Mr Tugendhat added: “Lord Cameron rightly blocked them only to see it back under David Lammy’s complete failure of leadership.”
But the Tories were responsible for starting the negotiations over the deal when they were in power.
Former foreign secretary Mr Cleverly opened talks on the sovereignty of the archipelago in November 2022.
ICYMI: Boris Johnson regrets not sacking ‘homicidal robot’ Dominic Cummings over Barnard Castle debacle
Boris Johnson has branded his former chief of staff Dominic Cummings as “weird” and compared him to a “homicidal robot” as he blamed him for his downfall as prime minister.
In his new autobiography Unleashed, the Mr Johnson charted the collapse of his relationship with Cummings from the high point of them working to win the EU referendum in 2016.
But he has alleged that Cummings lack of gratitude for his efforts to defend him over potentially breaking lockdown rules with an infamous trip to Barnard Castle in 2020 led to the former chief of staff using Partygate as a form of revenge.
Our political editor David Maddox has the full story below:
Boris regrets not sacking ‘homicidal robot’ Cummings over Barnard Castle debacle
Boris Johnson had a blazing row with one of his closest former advisers over not sacking Cummings over alleged lockdown breaches and claims after that things got ‘weirder’
Chagos Islands envoy brands Tory criticism ‘silly’ and ‘ludicrous'
Jonathan Powell, who was appointed only a month ago, has been at the forefront of the Chagos Islands’ negotiations.
The former Tony Blair’s chief of staff was also a key figure in negotiating the Good Friday agreement.
Mr Powell said the securing the deal was “genuinely historic” and he had negotiated “intensively”.
Asked about the criticism from Tory leadership candidates on the deal, he said: “I do think these comments from the Tory leadership candidates are a bit silly.
“James Cleverly was leading these negotiations not that many months ago with the Mauritian government [when he was foreign secretary].”
He added: “What this government has done has been able to conclude it, because that government managed to lose the trust of the Mauritian government during the process.
“So for the people who were involved in that negotiation to start criticising the outcome of something they couldn’t achieve is absolutely ludicrous.”
Grant Shapps joins Tory furore
Nigel Farage says ‘giving up Chagos Islands is strategic disaster’
The Reform UK leader told The Telegraph: “Giving up the Chagos Islands is a strategic disaster.
“Our American allies will be furious and Beijing delighted. Labour are making the world a more dangerous place.”
ICYMI: Cleverly condemns Chagos Islands deal - which he initiated
James Cleverly has condemned Sir Keir Starmer as “weak, weak, weak” for handing the Chagos Islands to Mauritius - despite having kicked off negotiations over the deal when he was foreign secretary.
After a barnstorming conference, which catapulted Mr Cleverly to second favourite in the Tory leadership contest, the misstep threatened to derail his momentum.
Our politics team has the full story below:
James Cleverly condemns Chagos Islands deal - which he initiated
After a barnstorming conference, which catapulted Mr Cleverly to second favourite in the Tory leadership contest, the Chagos Islands news threatens to derail his momentum
Reform MP accuses government of ‘undermining British interests'
Rupert Lowe has joined the Tories in criticising the government’s decision to return the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.
The Reform MP tweeted: “The British government is now actively undermining British interests overseas. A total surrender.
“Speaking to contacts in Gibraltar, they are incredibly concerned following the Chagos Islands capitulation - ‘the thin end of the wedge’...
“The message is loud and clear - this Labour government is a disgrace.”
Practising Hindu Rishi Sunak was offended by Boris Johnson’s rhetoric
Rishi Sunak had to remind Boris Johnson over the impact of his language when the former prime minister was ranting about “sacred cows”, our political editor David Maddox reports.
The episode is candidly revealed in Mr Johnson’s new book ‘Unleashed’ where he describes a meeting with his cabinet.
He wrote: “‘Come on!’ I exhorted the assembled secretaries of state, at least twice. ‘It’s time to slaughter the sacred cows.’”
Mr Johnson said that after the second occasion Mr Sunak came up to have a word. But Johnson did not quite pick up on Sunak’s “diffident” challenge.
The former prime minister noted: “I said enthusiastically ‘I want a complete abattoir, a charnel-house, a total bovicide! It’s the only way to do it.’”
But Sunak pointed out: “Just remember that not everyone would choose to use that language.”
Johnson claimed that he “gawped” and then “twigged…he was speaking to me as a convinced and practising Hindu.”
