Britain's Labour Party has won a landline victory in Britain's general election – sweeping the Conservatives out of power after 14 years and a heralding a new era in UK politics.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, appearing before a crowd of supporters in London, said: “Change begins now.”

With a handful of parliamentary seats left to declare, Labour have won more than 410 seats in the 650-seat parliament, a majority of around 170. The Conservatives are on course for no more than 125. That would be the worst defeat for the Conservatives in the nearly 200-year history of the party. That is down from 365 five years ago when Boris Johnson secured an 80-seat majority.

Nigel Farage, leader of the anti-immigrant Reform UK party, was congratulated by Donald Trump after he won a seat in parliament at the eighth attempt. "Congratulations to Nigel Farage on his big WIN of a Parliament Seat Amid Reform UK Election Success," the former president said in a post to his Truth Social account. "Nigel is a man who truly loves his Country!"