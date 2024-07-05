U.K. election results live updates: Labour Party wins landslide victory to form new government
Liz Truss, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Penny Mordaunt amongst senior Tories to lose seat as Nigel Farage’s Reform win 4 constituencies
Britain's Labour Party has won a landline victory in Britain's general election – sweeping the Conservatives out of power after 14 years and a heralding a new era in UK politics.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, appearing before a crowd of supporters in London, said: “Change begins now.”
With a handful of parliamentary seats left to declare, Labour have won more than 410 seats in the 650-seat parliament, a majority of around 170. The Conservatives are on course for no more than 125. That would be the worst defeat for the Conservatives in the nearly 200-year history of the party. That is down from 365 five years ago when Boris Johnson secured an 80-seat majority.
Nigel Farage, leader of the anti-immigrant Reform UK party, was congratulated by Donald Trump after he won a seat in parliament at the eighth attempt. "Congratulations to Nigel Farage on his big WIN of a Parliament Seat Amid Reform UK Election Success," the former president said in a post to his Truth Social account. "Nigel is a man who truly loves his Country!"
Breaking: Sunak to step down as Tory leader
Sunak steps down as party leader in final speech
Sunak apologises in farewell speech
Sunak: ‘I am sorry'
Rishi Sunak is here
The prime minister has left Downing Street accompanied by his wife Akshata Murty.
Mr Sunak is addressing the nation after a historical defeat at the 2024 general elections.
He has taken “responsibility of this loss” and apologised to party campaigners for being unable to deliver.
Is Rishi Sunak resigning as Tory leader?
A Number 10’s social media post has suggested Rishi Sunak could be resigning as the Conservative party leader.
A video described the prime minister’s departure speech as “resignation speech”.
So Long, Farewell from The Sound Of Music heard in Downing Street
A crowd has gathered outside Downing Street in anticipation of Rishi Sunak’s arrival.
Around 100 members of the public have stood on the other side of Whitehall, kept behind by several police officers.
A partial rendition of So Long, Farewell from The Sound Of Music could be heard in Downing Street.
Meanwhile in Buckingham Palace...
The King has entered Buckingham Palace where he will wait for Rishi Sunak to hold a final audience.
Once the prime minister finishes his last speech, he will head to the Palace to hand his resignation.
Rishi Sunak set to deliver departure speech
The prime minister is expected to address the nation in a few minutes.
Under a rainy sky, Mr Sunak will admit his party’s crushing defeat at this 2024 general election.
A lectern has now been placed outside Downing Street ahead of his appearence.
This image is reminiscent of the snap election announcement when the PM was drenched in rain.
Coming up: Rishi Sunak to deliver final speech from Number 10
Watch live: View of Buckingham Palace as Sunak prepares to resign to King Charles
Rishi Sunak is expected to visit King Charles at Buckingham Palace this morning (5 July) to offer his resignation, as the UK votes the Labour Party into power at the General Election.
