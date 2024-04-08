Amanda Holden strips naked for nude drawing session during live radio show

Amanda Holden stripped naked for a nude drawing session as se present Heart FM’s Breakfast Show on Monday (8 April).

The 53-year-old shared a video of herself taking off her trousers as the radio studio was transformed into an art studio, with a number of artists ready to sketch the Britain’s Got Talent judge.

In the video, Holden is totally naked, except for a pair of white heels.

Breakfast Show co-host Jamie Theakston said: "What's slightly distracting is Amanda is in the corner of the studio with no clothes on.

"Which is a first - not for her of course - but certainly for most of us."