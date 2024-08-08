Support truly

Taylor Swift’s sold-out concerts in London are still set to go ahead next week after the star cancelled her Austrian shows as a terror plot was revealed.

The Met Police said that while her Wembley shows are expected to proceed, they will keep “any new information under careful review” as Policing minister Diana Johnson said Scotland Yard will look at “all the intelligence”.

The pop-star was forced to cancel three of her upcoming shows after Austrian law enforcement officers arrested two people suspected of planning a major attack at one of her sold-out performances.

The main suspect, a 19-year-old boy, had uploaded an oath of allegiance to the current leader of the Islamic State group militia online and is alleged to have been working with another teenager, who was working at the stadium.

She has not yet commented on the incident and is next due to play five dates at London’s Wembley Stadium between Thursday August 15 and Tuesday August 20.

Fans gather outside Wembley Stadium ahead of Taylor Swift’s first London concert in June, during her Eras Tour (PA) ( PA Wire )

When asked on LBC radio about the arrests of suspected extremists in Vienna and what this could mean for the final leg of Swift’s UK tour, Ms Johnson said: “Clearly, the police will be looking at all the intelligence and making decisions, they risk assess every event that happens in this country, and that’s something for the police.

“Can I also just say there is, of course, a commitment in our manifesto in the General Election to introduce Martyn’s law, which, again, is about making sure that those… venues which could be subject to terrorist attack have in place everything that they need in terms of keeping people safe, and that will be brought forward by the government shortly.”

Martyn’s Law is named after 2017 Manchester Arena bombing victim Martyn Hett, and is designed to help protect venues against terror attacks. It was part of the new Labour Government’s first King’s Speech. The speech to Parliament sets out the programme for legislation for the Government.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “London plays host to a significant number of very high profile events each year with millions of visitors having a safe and enjoyable experience.

“The Met works closely with venue security teams and other partners to ensure there are appropriate security and policing plans in place.

“There is nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London.

“As always, we will continue to keep any new information under careful review.”

Swifts shows, which were originally scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday night at Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna, and expected to draw 195,000 people, were cancelled.

“We have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety,” management company Barracuda Music said in a statement. “All tickets will be automatically refunded.”

A 19-year-old suspect was arrested in Ternitz, south of Vienna, and a second person in the Austrian capital.

Both suspects had become radicalized on the internet and had specific plans to carry out an attack, officials said, and investigators are now determining if the substances found could have been used to make an explosive.

Austrian security officials alleged the two young men wanted to commit an attack outside the stadium, killing as many people as possible using knives or self-made explosives.

They told reporters at a press conference in Vienna that the 19-year-old fully confessed his attack plans. They said he was “clearly radicalized in the direction of the Islamic State and thinks it is right to kill infidels.”

The second suspect was employed a few days ago by a facility company providing services at the venue during the concerts. Investigators said they found extensive material related to the Islamic State group and Al Qaida at his home.

Swift has not yet commented on the planned attack but the cancellations devastated Swifties across the globe, many of whom had dropped thousands of euros on travel and lodging in Austria’s expensive capital city for the sold-out Eras Tour shows.

Austria’s Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler wrote on social platform X: “For many, a dream has been shattered today. On three evenings in Vienna, tens of thousands of Swifties should have celebrated life together.”

“I am very sorry that you were denied this. Swifties stick together, hate and terror can’t destroy that.”

In July, there was a fatal knife attack on three girls, aged six, seven and nine, at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport, which sparked riots throughout the UK.

Swift said she was in “completely in shock” following the deaths at the children’s event. A suspect has appeared in court charged with the crime.

Her representative, the Home Office and Wembley Stadium have all been contacted for further comment.