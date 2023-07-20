✕ Close Carlee Russell’s mom speaks up

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Alabama police described discrepancies in the case of Carlee Russell and cast doubt over the 25-year-old’s claims that she was kidnapped.

Hoover police chief Nick Derzis said in a press conference yesterday that investigators were “unable to verify” most of Ms Russell’s statements in which she described her whereabouts for the 49 hours she was missing.

The police chief pointed to a series of interesting findings indicative that Ms Russell may have feigned her abduction – like her internet search history about amber alerts, the movie Taken and bus tickets.

Ms Russell claimed she was kidnapped from the side of Interstate 459 on 13 July after she pulled off to the side of the road because a toddler was walking barefoot and alone.

Moments after Ms Russell called 911 to report the rogue child, she alleged a man picked her up and forced her to get in a vehicle where she was transported to another location. She told police after two days of being held captive she escaped.

However, Mr Derzis contradicted Ms Russell’s statements, saying investigators were unable to find any evidence of a toddler walking along the interstate or the kidnapping.