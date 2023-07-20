Carlee Russell - latest: Alabama police throw cold water on dramatic kidnapping tale during press conference
Live updates as Hoover Police reveal Russell’s internet search history including movie Taken and ‘Amber Alerts’ days before alleged kidnapping
Carlee Russell’s mom speaks up
Alabama police described discrepancies in the case of Carlee Russell and cast doubt over the 25-year-old’s claims that she was kidnapped.
Hoover police chief Nick Derzis said in a press conference yesterday that investigators were “unable to verify” most of Ms Russell’s statements in which she described her whereabouts for the 49 hours she was missing.
The police chief pointed to a series of interesting findings indicative that Ms Russell may have feigned her abduction – like her internet search history about amber alerts, the movie Taken and bus tickets.
Ms Russell claimed she was kidnapped from the side of Interstate 459 on 13 July after she pulled off to the side of the road because a toddler was walking barefoot and alone.
Moments after Ms Russell called 911 to report the rogue child, she alleged a man picked her up and forced her to get in a vehicle where she was transported to another location. She told police after two days of being held captive she escaped.
However, Mr Derzis contradicted Ms Russell’s statements, saying investigators were unable to find any evidence of a toddler walking along the interstate or the kidnapping.
Carlee Russell searched for Amber Alerts and movie 'Taken' before disappearing
On 11 July, Carlee Russell used her cell phone to search for information on whether payment is required for an Amber Alert, police said yesterday.
Two days later, on 13 July, Russell conducted two searches related to Amber Alerts using her work computer. One of the searches was about the maximum age for an Amber Alert.
Additionally, she searched for details about the movie “Taken”, which revolves around an abduction, as well as how to commit theft from a register without getting caught, and information about Birmingham bus tickets, police said.
Police: ‘No reason to believe there is a threat to public’
Hoover police chief told reporters on Wednesday that from an investigation into Carlee Russell’s disappearance and alleged kidnapping, they have no reason to believe there is a danger to the public’s safety.
“What we can say is that we’ve been unable to verify most of Carlee’s initial statement made to investigators,” chief Nick Derzis said.
“We’ve asked to interview Carlee a second time, but we have not been granted that request. As you can see there are many questions left to be answered, but only Carlee can provide those answers.”
What police found when they located Carlee Russell’s car
Authorities in Alabama were dispatched to the location of 25-year-old Carlee Russell’s vehicle which was pulled off on the side of an interstate after Ms Russell called 911 claiming a toddler was walking along the road.
Police officers arrived on the scene five minutes after Ms Russell called to find her wig, cellphone and purse along the road. Inside her bag was an Apple Watch.
Before she went missing, authorities determined Ms Russell stopped by a store to buy snacks but noticeably missing from her vehicle were said snacks.
“These items were not located in the vehicle or with her cellphone and wig at the scene of her disappearance,” the police statement read.
Carlee Russell’s search history may point to answers
In the days and hours leading up to Carlee Russell’s disappearance, the 25-year-old made a series of interesting internet searches that could provide some answers.
According to Hoover police chief Nick Derzis, Ms Russell searched for things like, “Do you have to pay for an Amber Alert” two days before her disappearance.
In the hours leading up to her alleged abduction on 13 July, Ms Russell searched, “How to take money from a register without being caught” and “One-way bus tickets from Birmingham to Nashville.”
She also looked up the movie Taken which is about the abduction of a young woman.
Ms Russell also searched for more information about Amber Alerts while she was at her workplace – which was the last location she was seen before she went missing for 49 hours.
Carlee Russell’s internet searches suggest she staged her own kidnapping, Alabama police say
Carlee Russell made a series of suspicious internet searches in the days before she claimed to have been abducted, Alabama authorities revealed at a press conference on Wednesday.
A forensic analysis of Ms Russell’s cell phone, work and home computers found she looked up information about the movie Taken, Amber Alerts, booking a bus ticket from Birmingham to Nashville and “how to take money from a register without being caught”, Hoover Police Department Nicholas Derzis told reporters.
The searches shed light on the 25-year-old’s mindset leading up to when she claimed to have been kidnapped after seeing a toddler walking along the side of Interstate 459 on 13 July, Mr Derzis said.
Read the full story by Bevan Hurley here:
Carlee Russell’s internet searches suggest she staged her own kidnapping, police say
Hoover Police chief Nicholas Derzis tells press conference police hold major doubts about Carlee Russell’s claims of being abducted from the side of an Alabama interstate
Alabama police find ‘no evidence’ Carlee Russell was trying to help toddler on highway when she disappeared
Investigators in Alabama have found “no evidence” that Carlee Russell was trying to help a toddler walking along a highway at the time of her mysterious disappearance, it has been revealed.
Nursing student Ms Russell, 25, vanished without a trace from the side of Interstate 459 in Hoover on the night of 13 July – just moments after she called 911 saying she had spotted a toddler alone on the road.
Rachel Sharp reports:
Alabama police find ‘no evidence’ Carlee Russell was trying to help toddler
Hoover Police also revealed surveillance video captured the moment Russell returned home
Carlee Russell’s employer speaks about investigation
The owner of the beauty spa where Carlee Russell works released a statement opening up about how Ms Russell’s disappearance affected employees and the business.
“Woodhouse Spa employees have been deeply impacted by the events that transpired but are now ecstatic with the news of Carlee’s return home. Our employees worked extremely hard through very tough times keeping guests happy while dealing with the fact that their co-worker was missing,” Stuart Rome told WVTM.
Ms Russell works at Woodhouse Spa located in the Summit luxury shopping mall in Birmingham.
She was returning home from work on the night of her disappearance before she went missing.
Mr Rome said they were cooperating with police in helping put the pieces together on how Ms Russell went missing.
“We understand the investigation is in a very sensitive state and do not want to release any details that could jeopardize the investigation,” Mr Rome added.
What happened to Carlee Russell?
Carlee Russell vanished after calling 911 to report seeing a young boy in diapers on the side of a busy interstate. Two days later, she turned up at her home.
Bevan Hurley reports:
What really happened to Carlee Russell?
Carlee Russell vanished after calling 911 to report seeing a young boy in diapers on the side of a busy interstate. Two days later, she turned up at her home. Bevan Hurley questions why police haven’t confirmed what happened to her
