Alabama police are expected to hold a press conference about the mysterious disappearance of Carlee Russell today amid mounting questions over what actually happened to her.

Nursing student Ms Russell, 25, vanished from the side of Interstate 459 in Hoover just after 9.30pm on 13 July, moments after she called 911 to report seeing a toddler alone on the road.

A huge search operation was launched as her family begged the public to come forward with information. Two days later, Hoover Police said that they received a 911 call saying that Ms Russell had suddenly returned home on foot.

While authorities declined to give details on the circumstances of her disappearance and return, Ms Russell’s family alleged that she had been a victim of a kidnapping.

On Tuesday night, Hoover Police cast doubts on one of the key aspects of the case – saying that there is no evidence of a toddler walking along the highway. They also said investigators have obtained video of the moment Ms Russell returned home.

Officials are expected to provide additional details about the progress of the investigation at a 2.30pm press conference on Wednesday.