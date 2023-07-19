Carlee Russell news – update: Alabama police refute key claim about missing child as video revealed
Hoover Police expected to hold a press conference days after Carlethia ‘Carlee’ Nichole Russell was found
Alabama police are expected to hold a press conference about the mysterious disappearance of Carlee Russell today amid mounting questions over what actually happened to her.
Nursing student Ms Russell, 25, vanished from the side of Interstate 459 in Hoover just after 9.30pm on 13 July, moments after she called 911 to report seeing a toddler alone on the road.
A huge search operation was launched as her family begged the public to come forward with information. Two days later, Hoover Police said that they received a 911 call saying that Ms Russell had suddenly returned home on foot.
While authorities declined to give details on the circumstances of her disappearance and return, Ms Russell’s family alleged that she had been a victim of a kidnapping.
On Tuesday night, Hoover Police cast doubts on one of the key aspects of the case – saying that there is no evidence of a toddler walking along the highway. They also said investigators have obtained video of the moment Ms Russell returned home.
Officials are expected to provide additional details about the progress of the investigation at a 2.30pm press conference on Wednesday.
Carlee Russell’s boyfriend claims she was kidnapped
Thomar Latrell Simmons, the boyfriend of Carlee Russell, claimed in a Facebook post that she was kidnapped and was “fighting for her life for 48 hours” after going missing.
Mr Simmons said his girlfriend is not “physically or mentally stable” at the moment to speak about her ordeal or about the alleged kidnapper, sharing their photographs.
“I don’t even know how to start off this post but to only say thank you to my lord & savior Jesus Christ for saving my girlfriend’s life!” he said on Sunday.
Watch: Carlee Russell’s mom speaks out
Carlee Russell’s parents insist she was kidnapped
The parents of Carlee Russell, the 25-year-old Alabama woman who disappeared for 48 hours after reporting that she spotted a child on the side of a highway, have spoken out for the first time since their daughter returned.
“We tried to hug as best we could, but I had to stand back because she was not in a good state,” Talitha Russell told The Daily Beast about seeing her daughter return home. “So we had to stand back and let medical professionals work with her.”
While Ms Russell has been reported safe, mystery still swirls around what happened in the two days in which she vanished. Her parents and the police haven’t shared what transpired in that period.
Her parents have maintained that she was “absolutely” abducted. “There were moments when she physically had to fight for her life, and there were moments when she had to mentally fight for her life,” the mother told the outlet.
“She’s having to deal with the trauma of people just making completely false allegations about her,” she added. “Carlee has given detectives her statement so that they can continue to pursue her abductor.”
Who is Carlee Russell?
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25, is at the center of a mysterious missing person case in Alabama.
Ms Russell, who lives with her parents in Hoover, disappeared last Thursday, 13 July, after calling the police to report a toddler walking alongside the interstate alone.
However, upon arrival, authorities found no sign of a toddler or Ms Russell.
For 48 hours, authorities and Ms Russell’s family spent hours frantically searching for her. Then, somehow, the 25-year-old appeared at her family’s home.
While Ms Russell has been reported safe, mystery still swirls around what happened in the two days in which she vanished. Her parents and the police haven’t shared what transpired in that period.
So far, her parent shave maintained that she was “absolutely” abducted.
Ms Russell worked part time at The Woodhouse Spa and was also a student at Jefferson State Community College, where she was studying to be a nurse, according to AL.com.
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell vanished on 13 July after calling 911 to report she had seen a toddler walking on the side of Interstate 459 in Alabama.
The 25-year-old stopped her car to check on the child, and called a family member before losing contact, according to the Hoover Police Department.
By the time officers arrived five minutes later, Ms Russell had disappeared with her car engine still running, and the toddler was nowhere to be found.
Law enforcement and family mounted a desperate search for the missing woman and pleaded with the public for help.
Then just over 48 hours later, police were notified that Ms Russell had returned home on foot.
Bevan Hurley reports:
Alabama police find ‘no evidence’ Carlee Russell was trying to help toddler on highway when she disappeared
Investigators in Alabama have found “no evidence” that Carlee Russell was trying to help a toddler walking along a highway at the time of her mysterious disappearance, it has been revealed.
Nursing student Ms Russell, 25, vanished without a trace from the side of Interstate 459 in Hoover on the night of 13 July – just moments after she called 911 saying she had spotted a toddler alone on the road.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found Ms Russell’s car still running and her cell phone and wig close by, but no sign of the 25-year-old.
Rachel Sharp reports:
