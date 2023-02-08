Chinese spy balloon – live: Trump takes credit for attention on China threats as Navy reveals shot-down debris
US won’t return materials to China as salvage operation begins
Watch: Moment Chinese ‘spy balloon’ is shot down over Carolina
The first images from a US Navy operation to recover debris from a shot-down Chinese surveillance balloon show pieces of the craft being pulled out of the Atlantic Ocean.
US military officials have reported that similar balloons traveled across parts of the US during Donald Trump’s presidency, with an Air Force document detailing how surveillance balloons from China “circumnavigated the globe” in 2019.
The former president dismissed the Pentagon’s claims that there were three separate incidents during his presidency, saying Beijing had “too much respect” for him to have carried out such activity. He also took credit for nation’s attention on China, claiming he was “the first person” who “strongly and brilliantly stated” such threats.
President Joe Biden defended his administration’s response as divers on Monday began recovering debris from the sea where the balloon was shot down on Saturday by a US fighter jet.
“We’ve made it clear to China what we’re going to do,” the president said. “They understand our position. We’re not going to back off, we did the right thing.”
How the Chinese spy balloon was caught
On Monday, US officials said that improvements ordered by President Joe Biden to strengthen defenses against Chinese espionage helped identify last week’s spy balloon — and determine that similar flights were conducted at multiple points during the Trump administration.
The Associated Press reports:
US officials say that efforts ordered by President Joe Biden to strengthen defenses against Chinese espionage helped identify last week’s spy balloon — and determine that similar flights were conducted at multiple points during the Trump administration
The suspected Chinese espionage airship that was downed by an American F-22 fighter on Saturday was targeting “sensitive military sites” as part of a program that has been known to US officials for a number of years, the White House has said.
National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters during a briefing on Monday that China’s claim that the airship was a civilian craft sent aloft for climate study purposes “strains credulity”, and said US officials have known that the Chinese military had “a measure of control” over the speed and direction of the balloon, which was surveilling “sensitive military sites” in the US.
Mr Kirby said China’s use of balloons for espionage was “not a new programme” and instead is something “they’ve been working on for many years” that China has “tried to improve in terms of capability, range [and] communications”.
The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington:
No, the US can’t ‘scoop’ the balloon out of the air, congressman says
Newt Gingrich claimed that the US had “plenty of capacity” to “scoop” the balloon out of US airspace before it was shot down on Saturday, something he said the US used to do “all the time”.
US Rep Ted Lieu, who was an active-duty servicemember with the US Air Force, poured water on those claims.
“Having served on active duty, I know for a fact the US does not have a balloon scooper aircraft,” he said. “Newt Gingrich, who never served in the military, has no idea what he is talking about. Also, unlike the Trump Administration, the Biden Administration shot down the CCP balloon.”
GOP House Oversight chair forced to admit his ‘bioweapon’ suggestion is not based in any evidence
Republican House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer floated, without evidence, on Fox News, that the downed Chinese surveillance balloon brought down by the US military on Saturday may have contained “bioweapons” from Wuhan, invoking a lab-leak theory that has consumed right-wing discourse.
When he appeared on CNN on Tuesday, he was grilled about his baseless remarks and forced to admit that he did not have any evidence on which to base his question.
“But you don’t have any evidence that this balloon contained bioweapons,” host Kaitlan Collins asked after quoting his remarks in full.
“I asked a question,” he replied. “What was in the balloon? Was it a spy balloon? Was it a weather balloon like China said? What exactly did the US military know about this? What did our intelligence know about this? Did they know it was even in our space before it got into Alaska airspace?”
Even as he continued to float the evidence-free idea that the balloon contained a weapon, he invoked similar demands from other GOP officials who wanted the Biden administration to shoot down the balloon while it was still above the US.
Lawmakers will be briefed on the balloon incident this week. Ms Collins asked whether Mr Comer will “come out and make that clear publicy” that the balloon did not contain a weapon after that briefing.
“Sure. Absolutely,” he replied. “But I never said it was. I said for all we know, it had bioweapons in it. We don’t know anything about the balloon.”
Former Navy official ‘concerned’ by Pentagon’s inability to detect previous balloons
Retired Admiral Harry Harris Jr, the former head of US Pacific Command, shared his concerns about the Pentagon’s apparent shortcomings in detecting previous spy balloons with the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.
He said there is a “disconnect in our ability to understand these balloons.”
“That ought to concern all of us,” he added.
The Biden administration has reported at least four other previous balloon sightings in recent years as part of China’s apparent years-long surveillance programme, including several times during the Trump administration.
Mr Harris said that the US acted appropriately by shooting it down on Saturday but added that “it it was a threat to the United States, if it was collecting information that could not be blocked … then that’s a different issue.”
GOP conference chair claims Biden’s response to balloon incident led to ‘crisis in America’
In remarks on Tuesday as the GOP prepares to respond to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, Republican conference chair Elise Stefanik demanded that the president “answer for his failed leadership,” pointing to the US-Mexico border, inflation, and “a ballon from communist China entering the United States sovereign airspace.”
“Joe Biden has caused a crisis in America,” she said.
She called his response – which included shooting down the balloon, which his GOP critics demanded that he do – an “abysmal failure” in comments to Fox News, echoing other right-wing personalities who have relied on the balloon incident to amplify their anti-China agenda and contempt for the administration.
Marjorie Taylor Greene is bringing a balloon to Biden’s State of the Union address
Far-right US Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia wants to bring a white balloon to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night.
She is among Republican lawmakers who have used the spy balloon incident to amplify their ongoing contempt for the president and the administration’s approach to China, despite Mr Biden ordering military officials to shoot down the balloon, which a US Air Force F-22 fighter jet brought down over the coast of South Carolina on Saturday.
Biden administration officials spent the last several days detailing what intelligence they’ve uncovered and explaining why it was too dangerous to shoot down the balloon until the potential debris field was clear and over water. The president had even asked to shoot it down sooner before military officials advised to wait until it was out of harm’s way.
But Ms Greene and other right-wing personalities are asking why it wasn’t brought down sooner, baselessly suggesting that the president “allowed” China to gather intelligence about the US.
Ms Greene, who is supporting Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign for president, has not commented on military reports that similar Chinese balloons were discovered above the US during his administration.
The Independent’s Graig Graziosi has more:
Trump says he ‘strongly and brilliantly stated’ threats from China in 2015
Donald Trump, who had a bank account in China and paid more in taxes to foreign governments than he did to the US his first year in office, claimed that he brought attention to Chinese threats “way back in 2015” when he launched his first serious presidential campaign.
“So much talk now about the threat of China,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday. “Question: Who was the first person, way back in 2015, and before, that brought China to the attention of ALL, with many refusing to accept what was being so strongly and brilliantly stated? Why, surprise, it was Donald J Trump, of course!”
He said that the US “can have a great relationship with China, but it has to be one of MUTUAL respect.”
“Right now they have ZERO respect for the USA, two years ago it was at record levels!” he added.
Military officials have revealed that several Chinese balloon sightings were reported during the Trump administration. They were not shot down.
Balloon incident won’t derail Biden’s State of the Union address or his upcoming remarks on China
President Joe Biden will discuss the nation’s relationship with China during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, though she did not provide specifics about the nature of those remarks.
The US, however, will keep “open lines of communication” with China in the fallout from the balloon incident, she told reporters at the White House on Monday.
She said it is “up to China to figure out what kind of relationship they want” in its wake.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s postponed trip to China, which was shelved in the midst of the surveillance balloon discovery, will be “back on the books” when time permits, Ms Jean-Pierre said.
President Biden also told reporters on Monday afternoon that the recent incident will not change his speech plans.
“I want to talk to the American people and let them know the state of affairs –what’s going on, what I’m looking forward to working on from this point on, what we’ve done, and just have a conversation with the American people,” he said.
