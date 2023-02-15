✕ Close US shoots down four ‘flying objects’: What we know so far

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

US agencies tracked a Chinese surveillance balloon for several days after it launched from Hainan Island near China’s south coast, though intelligence officials are reportedly considering that strong air currents may have inadvertantly pulled the balloon off its track to send it over America’s mainland.

Officials told The Washington Post that they are considering that the balloon may have drifted into North American airspace at least partially by mistake after veering sharply from its course, though China likely seized on the opportunity to collect intelligence as the balloon hovered above the heartland.

The revelation comes as the White House announced on Tuesday that the three other objects shot down by American fighter jets in recent days were likely used for commercial or other “benign” purposes.

Chinese authorities, meanwhile, have suggested “countermeasures” after the balloon incident and accused the US of deploying high-altitude balloons above its airspace 10 times over the last year. The White House has denied the allegations.