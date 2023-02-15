Spy balloon – live: Aircraft may have drifted into US mainland by mistake as China threatens ‘countermeasures’
Officials exploring possibility China did not intend for surveillance craft to enter American heartland
US shoots down four ‘flying objects’: What we know so far
US agencies tracked a Chinese surveillance balloon for several days after it launched from Hainan Island near China’s south coast, though intelligence officials are reportedly considering that strong air currents may have inadvertantly pulled the balloon off its track to send it over America’s mainland.
Officials told The Washington Post that they are considering that the balloon may have drifted into North American airspace at least partially by mistake after veering sharply from its course, though China likely seized on the opportunity to collect intelligence as the balloon hovered above the heartland.
The revelation comes as the White House announced on Tuesday that the three other objects shot down by American fighter jets in recent days were likely used for commercial or other “benign” purposes.
Chinese authorities, meanwhile, have suggested “countermeasures” after the balloon incident and accused the US of deploying high-altitude balloons above its airspace 10 times over the last year. The White House has denied the allegations.
Blinken explains why he cancelled his trip to China
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he intended to keep lines of communication open with Beijing to reflect the Biden administration’s push for “diplomacy and engagement” with China, but the surveillance balloon sighting did not create the “right conditions” for his trip to China that was abruptly canceled.
“We’re committed to responsibly managing the competition between the United States and China, and we look to Beijing to do the same,” he told NPR.
The ballon incident was an “irresponsible act and a violation of our sovereignty and international law,” he added.
“But it doesn’t take away from the fact that we are committed to finding ways to responsibly manage it. We believe that diplomacy and engagement are important,” Mr Blinken said. “In fact, this only underscores the importance of having lines of communication. That was in part the purpose of the trip I had intended to take, but in the context of the surveillance balloon, those weren’t the right conditions to go forward with the trip.”
The trip was canceled as administration officials weighed their response to the balloon sighting. It was ultimately shot down over the Atlantic Ocean near the coast of South Carolina on 4 February.
The White House has said the trip was not canceled but postponed and stressed that the incident has not stopped diplomats from both countries from keeping up talks and open lines of communcations.
“We still have an embassy there,” the National Security Council’s John Kirby said on Tuesday. “We still have an ability through Secretary Blinken’s good offices to communicate with senior Chinese leaders.”
Hours after the balloon was shot down, however, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s Chinese counterpart refused his call.
Biden administration to brief John Bolton on Trump-era balloon incidents
Biden administartion officials will brief Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton this afternoon on Chinese surveillance balloons that flew into US airspace during the former president’s time in the White House.
Mr Bolton told Politico that he intends to “ask for all the details, top to bottom.”
He said the hearing is scheduled at Liberty Crossing Intelligence Campus in Virginia but he did not disclose who is leading the briefing.
“I want to know whether overflights during the Trump administration were detected or not detected. If they were detected, what were they assessed to be, and who made that assessment? How far up the chain of command did the information and assessments go?” he told Politico.
Following the balloon incident, White House and military officials have revealed that similar crafts briefly entered US airspace during the Trump administration at least three times, as part of what national security officials have described as a years-long Chinese global surveillance program.
Former administration officials have suggested that the Pentagon may have withheld that information from them, if accurate, or have denied that such intelligence was ever passed on to them.
Biden administration enhancements to air surveillance found evidence of previous balloon flights, according to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.
China suggests taking ‘countermeasures’ after US balloon incident
Chinese authorities warned on Wednesday that it will take “countermeasures” against US entities after shooting down a suspected surveillance balloon earlier this month.
“China firmly opposes this and will take countermeasures in accordance with the law against the relevant US entities that undermine China’s sovereignty and security,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a briefing, adding that Beijing will “resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and its legitimate rights and interests.”
Wang did not specify what those countermeasures would include or who or what could be targeted.
China also has accused the US of deploying high-altitude balloons over its Xinjiang and Tibet regions after earlier this week claiming that the US sent balloons without permission into its airspace more than 10 times since May 2022.
“Without the approval of relevant Chinese authorities, it has illegally flown at least 10 times over China’s territorial airspace, including over Xinjiang, Tibet and other provinces,” Wang said.
The White House has denied the allegations.
Defense secretary not aware of any other objects in US airspace in last 48 hours
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told reporters on Wednesday that he is “not aware of any additional objects that have been reported operating” in North American airspace within the last 48 hours.
The debris from previously shot-down objects, however, is “absolutely important” for US officials to determine what they were and how to develop policy around them.
The US will “do everything we can to recover debris if it’s possible,” he told reporters after a briefing with Nato officials in Brussels.
“That will help us learn a lot more about what these objects are,” he said.
Did China intend to send spy balloon over continental US?
US officials are said to be exploring the possibility that China did not intend to fly its spy balloon over the continental US and Canada earlier this month.
Intelligence officials told The Washington Post that US intelligence agencies had been monitoring the balloon as soon as it left its base on Hainan Island near China’s south coast.
The balloon was under close watch as it began charting its flight path to the US territory of Guam.
But, the craft veered off course along the route, taking it over Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, Canada and Montana.
It was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on 4 February.
The change in direction indicates that the incident was in part a mistake by Beijing, the Post reported.
Japan says it ‘strongly suspects’ China sent spy balloons to its airspace
Japan has said it “strongly suspects” that China sent spy balloons into its airspace in the past.
The Japanese Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday that three “balloon-shaped flying objects” were spotted in Japanese airspace between November 2019 and September 2021.
The ministry said that it “strongly presumed” they were sent by China and that it had asked Beijing about the incidents.
In the same stance given to the balloon that entered US airspace in early February, China denies the allegations.
“We firmly oppose the Japanese side’s smear campaign against China in the absence of conclusive evidence,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press conference.
Jon Tester will lead Senate probe into flying objects
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Tuesday that Montana Senator Jon Tester will lead probes into the objects that were shot down over North American airspace in recent days.
The Democratic senator led a panel last week to hear from military officials about the ballon that was spotted above his home state near sensitive military sites.
“We still have questions about why they didn’t discover these balloons sooner, these objects sooner,” Mr Schumer said on Tuesday. “Senator Tester is going to lead our caucus in investigating this.”
Mr Tester said on Sunday that the Biden administration and US military need to “have a policy” about unidentified objects in US airspace to recommend to the president to swiftly handle any future incursions.
“What’s been going on the last … 10 days has been nothing short of craziness,” he told CBS Face the Nation. “The military needs to have a plan to not only determine what’s out there, but determine the dangers that go with it.”
China calls Ohio train crash OhioChernobyl as it mocks US for caring too much about spy balloon
The Chinese foreign ministry mocked the United States on Tuesday for its concerns over an alleged Chinese spy balloon while a toxic chemical leak from a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio threatens to become one of the most damaging environmental disasters in the country’s history.
“Apparently some in the US take a wandering civilian balloon as a big threat while the explosive train derailment and toxic chemical leak Not. #OhioChernobyl,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying tweeted.
US officials and national media outlets have thoroughly covered the journey of the alleged spy ballon, which the US shot down off the coast of South Carolina on February 4. Meanwhile a train derailment has forced residents of East Palestine and surrounding communities to vacate their homes.
‘Leading’ theory is objects are commercial craft or ‘benign’, White House says
White House National Security Council strategic communication coordinator John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday that the “leading” theory behind the three recently shot-down objects are they were used for commercial or other “benign” purposes.
“The intelligence community’s considering as a leading explanation that these could just be balloons tied to some commercial or benign purpose,” he said.
Officials have ruled out that the objects are government vessels, and intelligence suggests they are not linked to China, he said.
“We don’t know of any evidence right now that that confirms that they were in fact doing intelligence collection by another government,” he said.
