✕ Close Columbia protesters detained by police as NYPD move to clear campus

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hundreds of New York police officers stormed into the Columbia University grounds on Tuesday night, where campus protesters had occupied Hamilton Hall since Monday night, tying doors shut with ropes and blocking entrances with furniture.

Live footage of the event, broadcast by CNN, showed the helmeted officers met by angry protesters, shouting and chanting, outside Hamilton Hall.

Officers later used a SWAT ramp, attached to the roof of a large truck to enter the upper floors of Hamilton Hall. Activists have renamed the building “Hind’s Hall” in honour of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed by Israeli tanks in Gaza as paramedics tried to rescue her.

These Columbia students face expulsion, spokesperson Ben Chang said on Tuesday. Shortly after the NYPD began entering the campus grounds, Columbia released a lengthy statement saying that it “had no choice” but to involve law enforcement.

“We regret that protesters have chosen to escalate the situation through their actions. After the University learned overnight that Hamilton Hall had been occupied, vandalized, and blockaded, we were left with no choice,” the statement read.

Dozens of protesters were arrested, the NYPD said, adding that all areas had been cleared by around 11pm local time.

Columbia president Nemat Shafik has requested that the NYPD maintain a presence on the campus until May 17 – two days after the university’s graduation ceremony.