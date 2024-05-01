Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1714536034

Columbia campus stormed by NYPD as dozens of students arrested to end occupation of college building: Live

NYPD have entered the Columbia college campus and are making arrests and dispersing pro-Gaza protesters

Mike Bedigan,Katie Hawkinson,Graig Graziosi
Wednesday 01 May 2024 05:00
Columbia protesters detained by police as NYPD move to clear campus

Hundreds of New York police officers stormed into the Columbia University grounds on Tuesday night, where campus protesters had occupied Hamilton Hall since Monday night, tying doors shut with ropes and blocking entrances with furniture.

Live footage of the event, broadcast by CNN, showed the helmeted officers met by angry protesters, shouting and chanting, outside Hamilton Hall.

Officers later used a SWAT ramp, attached to the roof of a large truck to enter the upper floors of Hamilton Hall. Activists have renamed the building “Hind’s Hall” in honour of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed by Israeli tanks in Gaza as paramedics tried to rescue her.

These Columbia students face expulsion, spokesperson Ben Chang said on Tuesday. Shortly after the NYPD began entering the campus grounds, Columbia released a lengthy statement saying that it “had no choice” but to involve law enforcement.

“We regret that protesters have chosen to escalate the situation through their actions. After the University learned overnight that Hamilton Hall had been occupied, vandalized, and blockaded, we were left with no choice,” the statement read.

Dozens of protesters were arrested, the NYPD said, adding that all areas had been cleared by around 11pm local time.

Columbia president Nemat Shafik has requested that the NYPD maintain a presence on the campus until May 17 – two days after the university’s graduation ceremony.

1714534224

Watch: Columbia protesters detained by police as NYPD move to clear campus

Mike Bedigan1 May 2024 04:30
1714532445

ICYMI: Columbia will have ‘blood on its hands’ if police bring weapons to campus, student says Tuesday

Katie Hawkinson1 May 2024 04:00
1714530625

Columbia requesting NYPD presence on campus until May 17

Columbia University president Nemat Shafik has reportedly requested that the NYPD maintain a presence on the campus until May 17, CNN reported.

The outlet’s own student journalist Julia Vargas is reporting live on the scene of Tuesday’s protest removal, and is due to graduate in the Columbia commencement ceremony on May 15.

“I have family coming... for graduation. I hope that of course that it can happen but at the same time, is there a climate for celebration?” Ms Vargas said.

“I spoke to a lot of students today and a lot of them feel caught between... if police are on campus that’s going to dampen the mood even more. I’m interested to see who will even attend.”

Mike Bedigan1 May 2024 03:30
1714529724

Watch: NYPD drag away Columbia protesters as police heckled by angry crowd

Mike Bedigan1 May 2024 03:15
1714529504

It’s started to rain...

Rain has begun to pour down in New York and at the scene of the Columbia University campus where police are in the process of detaining and dispersing demonstrators.

It remains to be seen what impact, if any, this will have on the operations.

Mike Bedigan1 May 2024 03:11
1714529107

Watch live: Police storm Columbia University campus

Hundreds of New York police officers have begun to storm into the Columbia University grounds, where campus protesters have occupied Hamilton Hall since Mond...

Mike Bedigan1 May 2024 03:05
1714528845

WATCH: College protesters are ‘terrorist-sympathisers’, speaker Mike Johnson says

Katie Hawkinson1 May 2024 03:00
1714528524

Pictured: Police entering campus building using SWAT ramp

NYPD officers in riot gear break into a building at Columbia University, where pro-Palestinian students are barricaded inside a building and have set up an encampment, in New York City on April 30, 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)
NYPD officers in riot gear break into a building at Columbia University, where pro-Palestinian students are barricaded inside a building and have set up an encampment, in New York City on April 30, 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)
Mike Bedigan1 May 2024 02:55
1714527849

New York congressman ‘outraged’ by police presence on Columbia campus

New York City congressman Jamaal Bowman has said he is “outraged” by the heavy police presence on the Columbia campus, and called on the university’s adminstration to stop the “dangerous escalation before it leads to further harm”.

In a statement, the congressman said: “I am outraged by the level of police presence called upon nonviolent student protestors on Columbia and CCNY's campuses.

“As an educator who has first hand experience with the over-policing of our schools, this is personal to me. Educational institutions should be spaces to nurture critical thinking skills and learn to work together with diverse communities to enact a more just and peaceful world.

“The militarization of college campuses, extensive police presence, and arrest of hundreds of students are in direct opposition to the role of education as a cornerstone of our democracy.

“I call upon the Columbia administration to stop this dangerous escalation before it leads to further harm, and allow the faculty back onto campus so that all parties can collectively come to a solution that centers humanity over hate.”

Mike Bedigan1 May 2024 02:44
1714527191

Riot police spotted getting off buses near Columbia campus

Multiple riot police officers have been spotted getting off buses near to the ongoing protests on the Columbia University campus.

The officers were met by angry students, some of whom shouted “f*** you, pigs!”

The Independent’s Richard Hall and Valentina Botero are on the scene providing live updates.

Police maintain a cordon around Columbia University where students barricaded themselves as they continue to protest in support of Palestinians, despite orders from university officials to disband or face suspension, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, U.S., April 30, 2024 (REUTERS)
Mike Bedigan1 May 2024 02:33

