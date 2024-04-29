✕ Close Pro-Palestine protesters occupy Columbia university lawn

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

More than 200 protesters were arrested this weekend as demonstrations continued on college campuses across the US to denounce Israel’s war in Gaza. So far, approximately 900 protesters have been arrested nationwide.

Columbia University’s president Minouche Shafik said in a statement on Monday that talks between the school and the protests have broken down, noting that the university refused to divest from Israel.

The school’s senate called for an investigation into president and her administration, amid the ongoing protests.

The sentate voted on Friday to approve the resolution, and accused the administration of violating established protocols, undermining academic freedom, and breaching the due process rights of both students and professors, according to the senate’s Resolution Adressing Current Events, seen by The Independent.

Ms Shafik has faced heavy criticism for her decision to allow the New York Police Department (NYPD) to disperse protesters on the campus, resulting in the arrests and sparking similar protests across the US.

Both Jewish students and students expressing views supporting Palestinians have reported harassment, leading to safety concerns on campuses.

Students at other colleges have protested in solidarity with Columbia including Yale University, MIT, Tufts, University of Michigan and University of California, Berkeley.