College campus protests live updates: Columbia negotiations fall apart as 200 pro Palestine activists arrested in US this weekend
Someone spray-painted ‘Say no to genocide’ on the base of the Tommy Trojan statue on the USC campus Saturday night as pro-Palestinian protests denouncing the Israel-Hamas war continued
More than 200 protesters were arrested this weekend as demonstrations continued on college campuses across the US to denounce Israel’s war in Gaza. So far, approximately 900 protesters have been arrested nationwide.
Columbia University’s president Minouche Shafik said in a statement on Monday that talks between the school and the protests have broken down, noting that the university refused to divest from Israel.
The school’s senate called for an investigation into president and her administration, amid the ongoing protests.
The sentate voted on Friday to approve the resolution, and accused the administration of violating established protocols, undermining academic freedom, and breaching the due process rights of both students and professors, according to the senate’s Resolution Adressing Current Events, seen by The Independent.
Ms Shafik has faced heavy criticism for her decision to allow the New York Police Department (NYPD) to disperse protesters on the campus, resulting in the arrests and sparking similar protests across the US.
Both Jewish students and students expressing views supporting Palestinians have reported harassment, leading to safety concerns on campuses.
Students at other colleges have protested in solidarity with Columbia including Yale University, MIT, Tufts, University of Michigan and University of California, Berkeley.
Columbia University‘s embattled president Minouche Shafik reportedly admitted that talks between the school and the students protesting Israel‘s war on Gaza have broken down.
University administrators negotiated with the protesters during much of last week, even as the Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, visited the campus to berate protesters and to call for Ms Shafik to resign.
The president issued a statement saying that “regretfully, we were not able to come to an agreement” with the protesting students.
She revealed that the university would not divest from Israel.
The president warned that protesting students should leave voluntarily as the school is examining other options for their removal from the embankment
Gen-Z sees the Gaza protests as their 1968 moment: ‘We built this on their legacy’
An anti-war movement is spreading on college campuses across America and beyond. Protests have been met with police violence, mass arrests and an unbending political class — all of which have only fuelled the demonstrations further.
A hot summer of protest looms, and the stage is set for a showdown at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, writes Richard Hall.
An anti-war movement is spreading on college campuses across America and beyond. Protests have been met with police violence, mass arrests and an unbending political class — all of which have only fuelled the demonstrations further. A hot summer of protest looms, and the stage is set for a showdown at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, writes Richard Hall
Images from Gaza protests across US college campuses
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters rally at UNC
Jewish student protesters say Columbia’s pro-Palestine demonstrations aren’t antisemitic
In the week since a protest camp exploded across the grounds of Columbia University in solidarity with Gaza, PhD student Jonathan Ben-Menachem has been fielding worried calls from his family. They had been watching the news and were concerned for his safety.
“I’ve had to reassure them that I am not about to get mobbed by antisemites anytime I go to campus,” he told The Independent. “It’s just people trying to take a stand for what they think is right, very peacefully.”
Mr Ben-Menachem is one of many Jewish students who joined the protests at Columbia and other universities across the US calling for their institutions to cut ties with companies linked to Israel over the war in Gaza.
“There has been this discourse that Columbia is this hotbed of antisemitism, but it’s just a bunch of nerds sitting on the ground praying, chanting and doing homework,” said one student who has been at the college protest camp.
Screaming heard between opposing groups at UCLA after demonstrators cross barrier
A barrier meant to separate opposing protest groups on the UCLA campus was breached, CNN reported, and the demonstrators were seen screaming at each other and shoving back and forth.
The school’s vice chancellor for strategic communications, Mary Osako, confirmed in a statement that demonstrators had “breached” a barrier between the groups, and that there were “physical altercations” between protesters.
“UCLA has a long history of being a place of peaceful protest, and we are heartbroken about the violence that broke out,” the statement reads.
There is no word if any injuries were reported.
Portland State University to pause gifts and grants from Boeing amid campus protests
Portland State University has said they will pause receiving gifts and grants from the Boeing Company amid campus protests, CNN reported.
The pause will be until the college holds a forum to debate the ethics of doing so, according to the school’s president.
According to Boeing’s website, the company says the Israel Defense Forces currently operates nine different Boeing products, and they contribute a $3.5 billion benefit to the Israeli economy.
“I have heard many students and faculty express that they would like to see PSU cut ties with the company. I initially found these demands confusing and arbitrary: PSU has no investments in Boeing but accepts philanthropic gifts from the company and, given that Boeing is a major employer in the region, many of our alumni work there,” PSU President Ann Cudd said in a letter to the campus community Friday.
“However, the passion with which these demands are being repeatedly expressed by some in our community motivates me, as a scholar of academic ethics and a university leader responsible for the well being of our campus constituents, to listen and ask additional questions.”
Boeing has not commented on the matter, CNN reported.
Protesters at White House Correspondents’ Dinner chant ‘Every time the media lies, a journalist in Gaza dies’
Protestors lined multiple entrances to the Washington Hilton hotel in DC to call out media’s complicity in genocide and demand journalists stand with their Palestinian colleagues in Gaza.
They chanted, “Every time the media lies, a journalist in Gaza dies,” as they laid out dozens of blue press vests, broken cameras, and projected images of Palestinian journalists who have been killed, forcing attendees of the dinner to reckon with the dangers journalists in Gaza are facing as they wine and dine with President Biden, one of the main backers of the genocidal campaign against Palestinians.
It comes after more than two dozen Palestinian journalists in Gaza released a public letter last week calling on their colleagues in the US to boycott the dinner with the Biden administration while they are being targeted and killed by Israel using US-supplied weapons.
WATCH: Columbia student protesters share what it’s like sparking a national wave of activism
USC responds to statue vandalism on campus
Joel Curran, USC’s Senior Vice President of Communications, issued the following statement late Saturday after the Tommy Trojan statue on campus was vandalized during pro-Palestine protests.
“Earlier Saturday, campus property - including the Tommy Trojan statue and a fountain in Alumni Park - was vandalized by individuals who are part of the group that has continued to illegally camp on our campus. Despite repeated warnings, this group has also continued to disrupt our campus operations and harass students and others, in violation of numerous university policies,” he said.
“While the university fully supports freedom of expression, these acts of vandalism and harassment are absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. President Carol Folt has made numerous attempts to meet with the students but they have declined these offers. We are hoping for a more reasonable response Sunday before we are forced to take further action. This area is needed for commencement set up early this week.”
The protest comes days after USC decided to cancel the commencement speech by valedictorian Asna Tabassum after she received criticism after linking to online posts by Palestinian groups that were seen as antisemitic.
USC said it canceled her speech because of safety and security concerns.
The school later released all of its outside speakers and honorees from attending the main commencement ceremony and then decided to cancel the main commencement ceremony.
