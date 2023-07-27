Carlee Russell – update: Alabama woman expected to face criminal charges as ex-boyfriend slams abduction hoax
Alabama woman could be charged as soon as today after confessing that abduction story was a lie
Carlee Russell’s mom speaks up
Carlee Russell is expected to face criminal charges after she admitted to lying about being kidnapped.
The 25-year-old disappeared on the evening of 13 July after calling 911 and claiming she was stopping to help a toddler in diapers who was walking alone on Interstate 459. She returned home two days later and claimed she had been kidnapped and had barely managed to escape.
On Monday, Hoover Police Department Chief Nicholas Derzis said that Ms Russell’s attorney, Emory Anthony, had provided a statement admitting the abduction was a lie.
On Tuesday, Mr Anthony met with detectives to discuss his client’s case and, following the meeting, said that he is expecting charges to be filed against her.
He told local news station WDHN that she could be charged as soon as Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Ms Russell’s ex-boyfriend Thomas Simmons has posted a statement on Instagram saying that he felt “blindsided” by his ex-girlfriend’s lies.
“Carlee’s actions created hurt, confusion and dishonesty,” he wrote. “We are disgusted [by] the outcome of this entire situation.”
ICYMI: Police give timeline of disappearance
Carlee Russell searched for Amber Alerts and the movie ‘Taken’ before disappearing, say police
Carlee Russell searched for Amber Alerts and the movie Taken just days before disappearing on 13 July.
On 11 July, Ms Russell used her cell phone to search for information on whether payment is required for an Amber Alert, police said during a press conference on Wednesday.
Two days later, on 13 July, Ms Russell conducted two searches related to Amber Alerts using her work computer. One of the searches was about the maximum age for an Amber Alert.
Additionally, she searched for details about the movie Taken, which revolves around an abduction of a teenager, “how to take money from a register without being caught” and information about Birmingham bus tickets.
Giving more details about the reported “kidnapping”, the police disclosed that upon leaving work on 13 July, Ms Russell “concealed” a dark-coloured bathrobe and a roll of toilet paper.
Did Carlee Russell’s family keep donations?
Ever since Carlee Russell’s disappearance was revealed to be a hoax, questions have swirled about the thousands of dollars raised to help bring her home.
Contrary to rumours, Ms Russell’s family does not appear to have gained at all financially from those donations.
Her mother released a statement insisting that the family did not accept any money on the 25-year-old’s behalf and instead directed donors to Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama.
The non-profit, which accepts anonymous tips and offers rewards for information leading to arrests, took in more than $63,300 in the two days that Ms Russell was missing.
The company told AL.com that it has refunded the largest donors who gave at least $20,000 but was holding off on returning smaller donations because the official investigation is ongoing.
Attorney for Carlee Russell says she is ‘dealing with her issues'
An attorney representing Carlee Russell has said he expects her to be charged over false claims that she was abducted.
Emory Anthony told local news station WDHN that he had met with Hoover Police Department detectives to discuss his client’s case. Mr Anthony said that Ms Russell was better but still “dealing with her issues.”
“It was a great meeting; It was a short meeting,” Mr Anthony said. “We tried to identify some things about where we go from here. There [are] responsibilities that we need to take care of.”
Mr Anthony’s remarks come just a day after authorities confirmed that Ms Russell, 25, had admitted to lying about being kidnapped on the side of a highway after stopping to check on a toddler. The attorney did not elaborate on what motivated Ms Russell’s fake story.
He added: “I know you have a hundred questions but we won’t be able to answer them at this point in time, but just walk with us and we should be through this shortly ,” Mr Anthony said.
Catch up with the Carlee Russel case
What really happened to Carlee Russell?
Carlee Russell falsely claimed she vanished after calling 911 to report seeing a young boy in diapers on the side of a busy interstate. Bevan Hurley reports
Next steps in Carlee Russell case
An attorney representing Carlee Russell said he spoke with police about taking the next steps in the mysterious case.
Emory Anthony, Ms Russell’s attorney, confirmed on Monday that his client lied about being kidnapped and faked her disappearance.
My client apologizes for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well, as to her friends and family,” Mr Anthony’s statement said.
The following day, Tuesday, Mr Anthony met with the Hoover Police Department to discuss next steps.
He told ABC 3340 that he spoke with the police to make sure Ms Russell is “taken care of” and that they will “try to identify some things about where we go from here.”
He said he expected charges to be filed against his client via the district attorney.
How much was the cost of the search for Carlee Russell?
Hoover Police Chief Nicholas Derzis did not provide the cost of the frantic search launched following Ms Russell’s fabricated abduction.
“We don’t have a dollar figure yet but we’re certainly working on getting one and not only ours, but the other agencies that gave us a lot of support,’’ he said. “We still don’t know what happened during those 49 hours, where she was, did she have any help.”
Crime stoppers refunding $63k in reward money
The Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama will be refunding the $63,378 that was donated during the search for 25-year-old Carlee Russell.
“We are releasing all funds,’’ Bob Copus, executive director of Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, told AL.com on Tuesday. “We’re basing that on the statements made at the news conference.”
More than $60k was donated in the 49 hours that Ms Russell went ‘missing’ at the beginning of July.
Police and Ms Russell’s attorney revealed on Monday that Ms Russell faked her disappearance and lied about being kidnapped.
Advocate urges others to not let Carlee Russell case impact future missing people
Derrica Wilson, the co-founder of the Black and Missing Foundation, has urged the public to not let Carlee Russell’s fake kidnapping story impact how we share stories of missing Black people.
“At the onset of this case, it seemed credible,” Ms Wilson told WVTM 13. “As a former law enforcement and investigator and official, you want to follow up on these cases. And again, they’ve done an incredible job of coming through with the investigative process.
“Sadly, this is the outcome.”
However, Ms Wilson is encouraging others to not let Ms Russell’s anomaly of a case prevent people from finding missing people.
Ms Wilson said that nearly half of the people reporting missing per year are people of color.
Around 90,000 of the 500,000 reported missing are Black women.
“The numbers are alarming,” Ms Wilson said. “Again 40 per cent of missing persons in the United States are persons of color.”
“We just want our community to not lose hope,” she added.
What Carlee Russell’s attorney said
Carlee Russell’s attorney, Emory Anthony, prepared a statement for the Hoover Police Department that was read aloud during a press conference on Monday.
“There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13, 2023. My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person. My client did not have any help in this incident — this was a single act done by herself. My client was not with anyone or any hotel with anyone from the time she was missing. My client apologizes for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well and to her friends and family. We ask for your prayers for Carlee as she addresses her issues and attempts to move forward, understanding that she made a mistake in this matter.”