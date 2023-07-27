✕ Close Carlee Russell’s mom speaks up

Carlee Russell is expected to face criminal charges after she admitted to lying about being kidnapped.

The 25-year-old disappeared on the evening of 13 July after calling 911 and claiming she was stopping to help a toddler in diapers who was walking alone on Interstate 459. She returned home two days later and claimed she had been kidnapped and had barely managed to escape.

On Monday, Hoover Police Department Chief Nicholas Derzis said that Ms Russell’s attorney, Emory Anthony, had provided a statement admitting the abduction was a lie.

On Tuesday, Mr Anthony met with detectives to discuss his client’s case and, following the meeting, said that he is expecting charges to be filed against her.

He told local news station WDHN that she could be charged as soon as Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ms Russell’s ex-boyfriend Thomas Simmons has posted a statement on Instagram saying that he felt “blindsided” by his ex-girlfriend’s lies.

“Carlee’s actions created hurt, confusion and dishonesty,” he wrote. “We are disgusted [by] the outcome of this entire situation.”