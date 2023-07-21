✕ Close Carlee Russell’s mom speaks up

Alabama police expressed doubt over Carlee Russell‘s claim that she was abducted from the side of the road, saying she appears to have made internet searches relating to abductions prior to the incident.

Hoover police chief Nick Derzis said in a press conference that investigators were “unable to verify” most of the 25-year-old’s statements, in which she described being kidnapped after pulling off to the side of the interstate to help a toddler.

Shortly before Ms Russell went missing on 13 July, she called 911 to report seeing a toddler walking barefoot and alone alongside Interstate 459.

However, authorities have no evidence of said child and could not prove Ms Russell was kidnapped.

Mr Derzis told media about Ms Russell’s peculiar search history on Wednesday afternoon, saying she had searched for the movie Taken and Amber Alerts, raising the possibility she may have feigned her abduction.

Ms Russell has refused to be interviewed a second time. Police said she told them in her initial report that she was forced into an 18-wheeler truck and taken to a home where a man and woman forced her to strip and took photos of her.