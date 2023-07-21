Carlee Russell – latest update: Boyfriend deletes social media post after controversial internet searches revealed
Alabama police expressed doubt over Carlee Russell‘s claim that she was abducted from the side of the road, saying she appears to have made internet searches relating to abductions prior to the incident.
Hoover police chief Nick Derzis said in a press conference that investigators were “unable to verify” most of the 25-year-old’s statements, in which she described being kidnapped after pulling off to the side of the interstate to help a toddler.
Shortly before Ms Russell went missing on 13 July, she called 911 to report seeing a toddler walking barefoot and alone alongside Interstate 459.
However, authorities have no evidence of said child and could not prove Ms Russell was kidnapped.
Mr Derzis told media about Ms Russell’s peculiar search history on Wednesday afternoon, saying she had searched for the movie Taken and Amber Alerts, raising the possibility she may have feigned her abduction.
Ms Russell has refused to be interviewed a second time. Police said she told them in her initial report that she was forced into an 18-wheeler truck and taken to a home where a man and woman forced her to strip and took photos of her.
The Hoover Police Department said they received a 911 call from the home Carlee Russell shares with her parents at 10.44pm on Saturday to say she had returned home on foot.
Ms Russell was “unresponsive but breathing”, according to police dispatch audio obtained by Mail Online.
Emergency services responded and took Ms Russell to UAB Hospital for treatment before she was released.
Detectives conducted a preliminary interview with Ms Russell at the hospital, but later contradicted the 25-year-old’s claims that she had been kidnapped and held captive.
Carlee Russell claimed she was kidnapped by a man with orange hair. Police say they can’t verify any of it
Carlee Russell vanished after calling 911 to report seeing a young boy in diapers on the side of a busy interstate. Police say they have serious doubts about her story, Bevan Hurley reports
What really happened to Carlee Russell?
Police in Hoover, Alabama have said they were unable to verify most of Carlee Russell’s claims that she was kidnapped after pulling off to the side of the road while reporting a toddler was walking alone, leading to questions about whether she may face charges.
While police have not made any official allegations against Ms Russell, should they find that she made a false report, law enforcement could choose to charge her.
Section 13A-10-9 of the Alabama criminal code states that making a false report to law enforcement, knowingly, is a Class A misdemeanour.
When asked if law enforcement was planning on charging Ms Russell on Wednesday, Hoover police chief Nick Derzis replied: “To be perfectly honest with you, that hasn’t even entered our mind or been discussed.”
Mr Derzis said the priority of their investigation was to return Ms Russell home safely and find out where she was in the two days she was missing.
Police doubt Carlee Russell’s kidnapping claims. Could she face consequences?
Ariana Baio reports:
Investigators are focusing on the 49 hours Carlee Russell was missing
Investigators in the Hoover Police Department will focus the remainder of their investigation on Carlee Russell’s whereabouts in the two days she was missing.
At first, investigators were prioritising Ms Russell’s safe return home.
But after she walked home on 15 July, the focus switched to what happened to her.
Ms Russell told police she was kidnapped after pulling her car off the side of the road to assist a child. But later, police refuted this saying they were unable to verify most of her statements.
Carlee Russell’s parents insist she was kidnapped as police refuse to confirm claims
The parents of Carlee Russell, the 25-year-old Alabama woman who disappeared for 48 hours after reporting that she spotted a child on the side of a highway, have spoken out for the first time since their daughter returned.
“We tried to hug as best we could, but I had to stand back because she was not in a good state,” Talitha Russell told The Daily Beast about seeing her daughter return home. “So we had to stand back and let medical professionals work with her.”
Kelly Rissman reports:
Carlee Russell’s parents insist she was kidnapped as police refuse to confirm claims
The parents of Carlee Russell, told the media that their daughter had been kidnapped when she first returned home.
“We tried to hug as best we could, but I had to stand back because she was not in a good state,” Talitha Russell told The Daily Beast about seeing her daughter return home. “So we had to stand back and let medical professionals work with her.”
While Ms Russell has been reported safe, mystery still swirls around what happened in the two days in which she vanished. Her parents and the police haven’t shared what transpired in that period.
Her parents have maintained that she was “absolutely” abducted. “There were moments when she physically had to fight for her life, and there were moments when she had to mentally fight for her life,” the mother told the outlet.
“She’s having to deal with the trauma of people just making completely false allegations about her,” she added. “Carlee has given detectives her statement so that they can continue to pursue her abductor.”
Since police have come out and refuted some of those claims, the Russells have not made any public comments.
Carlee Russell drove for 600 yards while ‘following’ toddler
Carlee Russell drove 600 yards (548m) along an Alabama interstate while on the phone to a 911 operator claiming that she was following a lost toddler, authorities have revealed.
The 25-year-old told detectives she was abducted by a man with “orange hair” who appeared from the side of Interstate 459 after stopping to help a “baby boy in a diaper” just after 9.30pm on 13 July.
She turned up on foot at her parent’s home in Hoover two days later with $107 tucked in her right sock, and claimed she had barely survived after being forced to strip naked before escaping from her kidnappers.
Data from Ms Russell’s cellphone showed she had driven the length of six football fields while talking to police dispatch, an incredulous Hoover Police Department chief Nicholas Derzis said during a press conference on Wednesday.
“To think that a toddler, barefoot, that could be three or four years old is going to travel six football fields without getting on the roadway, without crying... it’s very hard for me to understand,” Mr Derzis said.