Carlee Russell – latest: Alabama woman sent odd tweets before alleged kidnapping as search history revealed
Alabama police say much of nursing student’s statement about what she claims happened to her during alleged abduction from Interstate 459 could not be verified
Carlee Russell’s mom speaks up
Alabama police have expressed doubt over Carlee Russell’s claim that she was abducted from the side of an interstate highway last week, saying she appears to have made internet searches relating to kidnappings prior to the incident.
Hoover police chief Nick Derzis said during a press conference that investigators were “unable to verify” most of the 25-year-old’s statements relating to the events.
Mr Derzis detailed Ms Russell’s peculiar search history on Wednesday, saying she had searched for the movie Taken and Amber Alerts, raising the possibility she may have faked her alleged ordeal.
Before she disappeared for a mysterious 49 hours, she posted a series of bizarre tweets.
On the day she went missing on 13 July, she tweeted at 8.55pm: “today was a GREAT day God be looking out im telling you!!”
One minute later, Ms Russell wrote: “someone to tell you ‘i love you’ and don’t got a reason.”
Finally, she tweeted, “yeah i want a family now” at 9.19pm. Just moments later, around 9.30pm, the Alabama woman called 911 and told detectives that she was following a lost toddler along the interstate.
Carlee Russell returns home
Early on Saturday evening (15 July), police were dispatched to the Red Roof Inn in Vestavia Hills after receiving reports of a sighting, AL.com reported.
There was no sign of Ms Russell by the time they arrived.
Then at 10.44pm, police received a 911 call to say Ms Russell had showed up at her home on foot.
She was reportedly in a state of shock.
Police and fire responded, and Ms Russell was taken to UAB Hospital where she was treated for unspecified injuries before being discharged.
While she was in hospital, detectives from Hoover Police Department took an initial statement from her.
Police said they were working to build a timeline Ms Russell’s movements after she was reported missing.
They didn’t provide any further details about the missing person investigation, leaving unanswered questions about whether they were seeking suspects, or the fate of the toddler that Ms Russell reported seeing.
“We rejoice with the Russell family as they continue to rest and recover from this situation and ask for their wishes to be respected regarding their privacy,” the police department said in a statement.
Local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies joined family and friends in frantic search
Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies joined family and friends in the frantic search.
Ms Russell was described as being 5’4” tall, and weighing 150-160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and white Nike shoes.
Mr Lowe said police had received a single, vague, tip about a gray vehicle and a man with light complexion having been seen near the missing woman’s car.
Talitha Russell, the missing woman’s mother, later told AL.com the tip had come from a trucker.
“He saw a gray car with a tall brown-skinned man with khaki shorts on leaning over in the car,’’ Ms Russell told AL.com.
An anonymous donor put forward a $20,000 reward for her safe return, and CrimeStoppers put in an additional $5,000.
What happened?
Ms Russell left work at The Woodhouse Spa in the Summit, a luxury shopping mall in Birmingham, at about 8.20pm on 13 July, according to the Hoover Police Department.
She stopped for food at Taziki’s in the nearby Colonnade mall to pick up food for herself and her mother, and then drove south onto Interstate 459, according to AL.com.
Soon afterwards, Ms Russell reportedly came across a young boy aged three or four in diapers walking along the side of the highway near mile marker 11.
At 9.34pm, she called 911 to report sighting the child. She then phoned her brother’s girlfriend to say she was stopping to check on the child. Ms Russell lost contact with the relative, although the line remained open.
The girlfriend then heard what they thought was someone scream, followed by traffic noise from the interstate, according to AL.com.
According to police, traffic cameras caught Ms Russell stopping at the side of the road.
The child was not sighted on the footage, and authorities haven’t received any other reports of a missing child, Hoover Police Department said in a statement on Friday morning.
When police officers arrived, they found her red Mercedes still running and belongings including a wig, phone, Apple Watch and purse, but no sign of her or the toddler, her mother Talitha Russell said.
Carlee Russell claimed she was kidnapped by a man with orange hair. Police say they can’t verify any of it
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell vanished on 13 July after calling 911 to report she had seen a toddler walking on the side of Interstate 459 in Alabama.
The 25-year-old told dispatch she stopped her car to check on the child, and called a family member before losing contact, according to the Hoover Police Department.
By the time officers arrived five minutes later, Ms Russell had disappeared with her car engine still running, and the toddler was nowhere to be found.
Law enforcement and family mounted a desperate search for the missing woman and pleaded with the public for help.
Then just over 48 hours later, police were notified that Ms Russell had returned home on foot.
She told detectives that she had been kidnapped by a white man with “orange hair”, and held captive in a semi-truck trailer and house before escaping.
On Wednesday, Hoover Police Department Nicholas Derzis cast doubt on Ms Russell’s claims at a press conference and said she was refusing requests to be interviewed.
Here’s what we know about her disappearance so far – and the questions that remain unanswered:
What really happened to Carlee Russell?
Carlee Russell vanished after calling 911 to report seeing a young boy in diapers on the side of a busy interstate. Police say they have serious doubts about her story, Bevan Hurley reports
Why did Carlee Russell return home?
Ms Russell returned home, on foot, on 15 July.
Surveillance footage obtained from the neighbourhood shows Ms Russell walking up to her family’s home, alone.
“As you can see there are many questions left to be answered, but only Carlee can provide those answers,” Mr Derzis said.
Mr Derzis said police have asked to interview Ms Russell again but their request has so far been denied.
What was Carlee Russell’s intention in disappearing?
It is unclear why Ms Russell wanted to disappear but Mr Derzis pointed to Ms Russell’s actions beforehand to give some insight into her mental state.
Using tracking information, internet search history and surveillance camera footage, investigators saw Ms Russell leave her workplace carrying items that she allegedly was not supposed to have.
This included a roll of toilet paper and a bathrobe.
She then stopped by Target to get snacks and a local restaurant to get dinner before driving down the interstate.
But more than that, Ms Russell’s internet search history points to some interesting information.
Mr Derzis said Ms Russell searched things like “Do you have to pay for Amber Alert or search” and how old someone has to be for an Amber Alert to be issued in the days and hours leading up to her disappearance.
She also searched “How to take money from a register without being caught.”
Other searches included: one-way bus tickets out of Birmingham and the movie Taken which is about a young woman’s abduction.
Where did Carlee Russell go in the two days she was missing?
Ms Russell told police that a man with “orange hair” emerged from the trees, picked her up and forced her into another vehicle where she was kidnapped for 49 hours.
In a horrific tale, Ms Russell recounted being transported to another truck and then to a house where she was stripped naked and photographed.
However, police were unable to verify Ms Russell was kidnapped at all. As of now, authorities don’t know where Ms Russell went in the two days she was missing.
Why did Carlee Russell tell police there was a toddler?
Minutes before her supposed disappearance, Ms Russell told a 911 operator she pulled over her vehicle and turned on her hazard lights to assist a small toddler who was walking alone along the interstate.
She said the child was barefoot but wearing a diaper and t-shirt.
After that, she said she was kidnapped, insinuating that the toddler was used as bait.
However, police said there is no evidence that a child was walking alone alongside the interstate. Despite many drivers using the road, nobody else called police about a toddler, no traffic cameras picked up on a child and no missing children had been reported.
They also debunked Ms Russell’s claims that she pulled over to make sure the child was safe. Location tracking information from her cellphone showed that during the 911 call, she travelled 600 yards, about six football-field lengths.
Odd tweets and search history adds confusion to case
Carlee Russell’s tweets, in combination with her search history prior to her vanishing, contribute to the weirdness that swirls around the case. Police revealed that Ms Russell’s internet search history suggests she could have staged her own kidnapping, as she looked up Amber Alerts, the movie Taken, booking a bus ticket from Birmingham to Nashville and “how to take money from a register without being caught.”
A tweet on 10 July adds colour to this complicated picture, and indicates potential problems in her relationship. Ms Russell wrote, “I always say one thing i WONT do is stay with someone who cheated on me like you went and had sex with someone else and think it’ll be sweet one day?? hellll no.” Days earlier, she also tweeted: “everyone wants to feel wanted.”
Her boyfriend, Thomar Latrell Simmons, had posted on Facebook upon Ms Russell’s miraculous return, and supported her story that she had been abducted. She had been “fighting for her life for 48 hours,” he wrote, but has since taken down the post.
Two days earlier, her tweet revealed she may have been unhappy at work: “my job is really starting to get on my dang nerves.” She worked at Woodhouse Spa, the owner of which said on Thursday that he provided the police with “everything we uncovered.”
According to the New York Post, Ms Russell tweeted on 19 July, “I’m thankful I know how to identify when the enemy coming for me now, makes life a lot easier.” But the post has been taken down.
Police on Wednesday said they were “unable to verify” most of Ms Russell’s claims regarding the events leading up to and during her disappearance.
Alabama lawyer says police is using ‘every other synonym for lie except saying she lied’ in Carlee Russell case
An Alabama lawyer has outlined the possible crimes Carlee Russell may have committed after police haven’t been able to verify her claims about her 49-hour disappearance.
The 25-year-old claims she was kidnapped, but police have shared her internet search history which suggests the ordeal may have been staged.
Birmingham lawyer Eric Guster, a longtime criminal defence attorney, told WVTM13 that he, like many others, grew interested in the case. He added that the message coming from the police was clear.
“She says she was kidnapped, and a kidnapping didn’t happen. (They say) our citizens are safe. There’s not a kidnapper out there. So, they use every other synonym for lie except saying she lied,” he told the local TV station.
Read more:
Police using ‘every synonym for lie’ in Carlee Russell case, lawyer says
‘It’s going to be much more difficult for African American women to be believed, and it may actually decrease the number of actual reports of things,’ Eric Guster says