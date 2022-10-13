Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The family of Colorado teen Chloe Campbell “will not stop pursuing the truth” behind her disappearance as they believe she was in “harm’s way” when she went missing earlier this month.

Releasing a statement a day after the 14-year-old was found safe by the Boulder police department at a residence 25 miles away from her home, the family said they have “credible information that Chloe was in harm’s way during her disappearance and we will not stop pursuing the truth in this matter”.

The teen’s parents, Jessica Knape and David Campbell, added that they would not give any further interviews as they want to “focus entirely on her safety and care”.

Earlier on Monday, the police issued a statement that they had no evidence she was held against her will during the 10-day period she was away from her family.

Campbell, last seen on 30 September near Boulder High School where she attended a football game with two older men who her family described as “sketchy”, was recovered by authorities on 10 October at a residence in Thornton.

Her family had warned that she was a “high risk” target for predators and they were worried she had been taken by traffickers.

But Boulder police chief Maris Herold said during the press conference that investigators believed the teenager had instead run away from home.

“There’s an ongoing investigation about where she was and what occurred when she was separated from her family,” Ms Herold said.

“We are incredibly grateful for the partnership of state and federal agencies, who through a variety of investigative efforts, helped our detectives bring Chloe home. We are also appreciative of the outpouring of community and media interest in this case,” the police chief added.

Authorities said there is “no evidence” that an abduction took place.

“We have no reason to believe at this time that she was held against her will,” said deputy chief Stephen Redfearn.

“There was no readily noticeable injuries or anything like that,” he added.