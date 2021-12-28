✕ Close Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous predator, prosecutor says

The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial concluded its fourth day of deliberations without a verdict on Monday following a four-day break over the holiday, which saw the British socialite spend her 60th birthday behind bars on Christmas.

Jurors are considering six charges against Ms Maxwell, who is accused of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.

She has pleaded not guilty to all charges and said she is being made a scapegoat for Epstein’s acts after he died in 2019 while awaiting his own trial.

Over about 16 hours of deliberation last week, the jury last week requested transcripts of testimony from four women who claimed Ms Maxwell facilitated Epstein’s abuse and sometimes took part in it herself.

The first request came on 21 December regarding testimony from three of the women: Jane, Carolyn, and Annie Farmer. Just before the court went into recess on 22 December, jurors asked for testimony from the fourth accuser, Kate, and from Juan Alessi, former house manager at Epstein’s Florida estate.

On Monday, jurors requested three more transcripts of testimony from Jane’s ex-boyfriend, a police officer who led a 2005 raid at Epstein’s home, and a pilot on the financier’s “Lolita Express”.