Jamie Cail death - live: Virgin Island police give update in mysterious death of swimmer as family speak out
Family and friends mourn death of top high school and university athlete
The sudden death of a former US champion swimmer in the US Virgin Islands is under investigation by police.
Jamie Cail, 42, was found unresponsive by her boyfriend in the St John home they shared at 12.08am on 21 February, US Virgin Islands Police Department says.
Cail’s partner and a friend took her to the nearby Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic where she was given CPR. She was pronounced dead at about 2.39am, police said.
Her death is under investigation by the island’s Criminal Investigation Bureau. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.
Cail, from New Hampshire, was a top high school and university athlete who was part of a relay team that won a gold medal at the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships.
She later swam for the University of Maine.
According to police, her unnamed boyfriend had been out at a bar on the night that she died.
Her distraught family and friends have paid tribute to Cail as a “beautiful person” with a “huge heart”.
USA Swimming issues statement following Cail’s death
The managing director of the National Team, Lindsay Mintenko, said in a statement that “USA Swimming is saddened to hear of Jamie Cail’s passing. Jamie was a proud member of our National Teams in the late 1990s and was a cherished teammate”.
“We extend our condolences to Jamie’s friends and family,” she added, according to WMUR.
Jamie Cail: Family and friends pay tribute following death of former swimming champion
Friends and family have paid tribute to a former champion swimmer who died after being found unresponsive at her home in the US Virgin Islands.
Jamie Cail, 42, was found on the floor by her boyfriend on 21 February after he left a bar to check up on her, according to officials.
Authorities say that the unnamed boyfriend and a friend carried Cail to a vehicle and drove her to the Myrah Keating-Smith Community Health Center.
“Once at the clinic, CPR was rendered and 911 was notified, however, the female succumbed to her ailment,” police said in a statement. Investigators have now launched a criminal investigation into her death.
Cail, from New Hampshire, was a top high school and university athlete who was part of a relay team that won a gold medal at the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships. She later swam for both the University of Southern California and the University of Maine.
Read more:
Family and friends pay tribute following death of former swimming champion Jamie Cail
Cail, 42, died after being found unresponsive on floor of home in US Virgin Islands by boyfriend
Photos show Cail’s swimming career
VIDEO: Sudden death of former US swim champ Jamie Cail under investigation
Ex-swimmer shares memories of former teammate
“Very sad to hear that my [high school] friend and teammate, Jamie Cail ... has passed away,” he tweeted.
“Jamie had an unmatched work ethic. She left everything in each practice and became a world-class distance swimmer through grit. Rest in peace to a real one,” he added.
“I remember we used to do dry land training to supplement swimming. One set was 10 x 1 minute rapid jumps while holding weights over one’s head. Most of us would hold 10 pound weights. Jamie would hoist a 45 pound plate above her head and push through pain. She was a real one,” he said.
He added that “my friend, Ashley Ellis (on the far left) shared with me on Facebook that I took this photo after they broke the national high school record in the women’s 4 x 100 Freestyle relay. Just feeling all kinds of sad today, realizing how life takes us all in different directions”.
‘We are all devastated as a family,’ cousin writes
Jessica DeVries wrote on Facebook that Ms Cail was her cousin.
“We are all devastated as a family. Pat and Gary, Jamie’s parents are living in Maine,” she wrote.
“They are absolutely shook to the core. We are all mourning together and are unbelievably grateful and blessed by the outpouring of love and uplifting experiences you are sharing with us,” she added.
Loved ones remember Cail
“She was just a very beautiful person,” a friend told ABC affiliate WMUR out of Manchester, New Hampshire. “She had a huge heart. She was really loving and kind and well-loved and popular on the island and everybody knows her.”
“Everyone from the, you know, older generational, local families to the younger people, everybody loved her,” the friend said, adding that Ms Cail had been working at a coffee shop on the island.
Case under investigation
Local police said in their statement announcing her death that the case is under review by the Criminal Investigation Bureau but has offered few other details.
Mr Cail’s boyfriend, who remains unnamed, returned from a bar at around 12.08am on Tuesday “to check on his girlfriend,” finding his partner lying unresponsive on the floor, the police statement said.
A friend helped him to get her into a car and she was taken to the nearby Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic.
She was declared dead on arrival at the scene, after CPR attempts and a call to 911. Her boyfriend identified her after her death was declared. Police were notified of her death at around 2.39am, authorities said.
USA Swimming issues statement following Cail’s death
The managing director of the National Team, Lindsay Mintenko, said in a statement that “USA Swimming is saddened to hear of Jamie Cail’s passing. Jamie was a proud member of our National Teams in the late 1990s and was a cherished teammate”.
“We extend our condolences to Jamie’s friends and family,” she added, according to WMUR.
Report: Cardiac arrest may be to blame for Jamie Cail’s death
Police in the US Virgin Islands have reportedly told WMUR in Jamie Cail’s home state of New Hampshire that staff at the clinic that attempted to revive her indicated that she may have passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to the network’s reporter Arielle Mitropoulos.
An autopsy has now been scheduled to definitively determine her cause of death.
The scarcity of information surrounding the case has already led armchair true crime fans on Twitter to irresponsibly and baselessly speculate about the role of Ms Cail’s boyfriend in the tragedy and the possibility that an adverse reaction to a Covid vaccine might be to blame but it is worth reiterating that it is far too soon to say anything definite.