✕ Close Sudden death of former US swim champ Jamie Cail under investigation

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The sudden death of a former US champion swimmer in the US Virgin Islands is under investigation by police.

Jamie Cail, 42, was found unresponsive by her boyfriend in the St John home they shared at 12.08am on 21 February, US Virgin Islands Police Department says.

Cail’s partner and a friend took her to the nearby Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic where she was given CPR. She was pronounced dead at about 2.39am, police said.

Her death is under investigation by the island’s Criminal Investigation Bureau. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Cail, from New Hampshire, was a top high school and university athlete who was part of a relay team that won a gold medal at the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships.

She later swam for the University of Maine.

According to police, her unnamed boyfriend had been out at a bar on the night that she died.

Her distraught family and friends have paid tribute to Cail as a “beautiful person” with a “huge heart”.