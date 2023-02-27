Jamie Cail death - live: Swimmer was found by her boyfriend in the US Virgin Islands as police launch probe
Family and friends mourn death of top high school and university swimmer in US Virgin Islands who was found by her boyfriend
The sudden death of a former US champion swimmer in the US Virgin Islands is under investigation by police.
Jamie Cail, 42, was found unresponsive by her boyfriend in the St John home they shared at 12.08am on 21 February, US Virgin Islands Police Department says.
Cail’s partner and a friend took her to the nearby Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic where she was given CPR. She was pronounced dead at about 2.39am, police said.
Her death is under investigation by the island’s Criminal Investigation Bureau. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.
Cail, from New Hampshire, was a top high school and university athlete who was part of a relay team that won a gold medal at the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships.
She later swam for the University of Maine.
According to police, her unnamed boyfriend had been out at a bar on the night that she died.
Her distraught family and friends have paid tribute to Cail as a “beautiful person” with a “huge heart”.
Former teammate pays tribute to Jaime Cail
Jooyoung Lee took to Twitter to remember his high school teammate.
“Very sad to hear that my hs friend and teammate, Jamie Cail (in the middle with the Bolles suit), has passed away. Jamie had an unmatched work ethic. She left everything in each practice and became a world class distance swimmer through grit. Rest in peace to a real one,” he tweeted.
“I remember we used to do dry land training to supplement swimming. One set was 10 x 1 minute rapid jumps while holding weights over one’s head. Most of us would hold 10 pound weights. Jamie would hoist a 45 pound plate above her head and push through pain. She was a real one.”
Cousin pays tribute to Jamie Cail
Jessica DeVries identified herself as Jamie Cail’s cousin on a tribute page on Facebook.
“We are all devastated as a family. Pat and Gary, Jamie’s parents are living in Maine. They are absolutely shook to the core. We are all mourning together and are unbelievably grateful and blessed by the outpouring of love and uplifting experiences you are sharing with us,” she posted.
Friend pays tribute to Jamie Cail
“She was just… a very beautiful person,” a friend told WMUR. “She had a huge heart. She was really loving and kind and well-loved and popular on the island and everybody knows her.”
“Everyone from the you know, older generational, local families to the younger people, everybody loved her.”
Pictures from Jamie Cail’s swimming career
Jamie Cail’s high school and college swimming record
Jamie Cail won a gold medal as a teenager at the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships in the 800m relay.
Cail swam the third leg alongside future Olympic gold medallists Lindsay Benko, Ashley Whitney and Jenny Thompson.
Originally from New Hampshire, Cail swam for a successful Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, where she still holds several records, according to SwimSwam.com.
She later moved to California where she won several state championships and swam for the University of Southern California.
‘Rest in peace to a real one’
Jamie Cail’s former high school swim teammate Jooyoung Lee took to Twitter to mourn her sudden death.
Mr Lee, a gun crime expert at the University of Toronto, wrote: “Jamie had an unmatched work ethic. She left everything in each practice and became a world class distance swimmer through grit. Rest in peace to a real one.”