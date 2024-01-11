✕ Close Which big names are on Epstein’s list?

The final set of unsealed documents relating to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein names several prominent figures including Victoria’s Secret boss Les Wexner, the late artificial intelligence pioneer Marvin Minsky and the late New Mexico governor Bill Richardson.

Thousands of pages of documents have been made public after US judge Loretta Preska ordered the release of filings in a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell.

Tuesday’s release included depositions from Ms Giuffre, Maxwell and Epstein.

In Epstein’s deposition, he was questioned about his campaign of abuse of young and underage girls. He pleaded the Fifth over 1,000 times.

In Ms Giuffre’s 2016 deposition, she claimed that she was trafficked to Mr Wexner for sex and that he “participated in sex with minors”. Mr Wexner previously issued a statement denying all wrongdoing.

In Maxwell’s deposition, she was confronted with disturbing messages left for Epstein – one of which, left by Jean Luc Brunel, referenced what appeared to be code for procuring an underage Russian girl for Epstein. “She is two times eight years old. Not blond. Lessons are free and you can have your first today if you call,” it read.