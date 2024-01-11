Jeffrey Epstein list: New documents reveal paedophile’s responses to sex trafficking claims
Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Bill Richardson and other high profile figures have been named in the filings from a lawsuit between Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell
Which big names are on Epstein’s list?
The final set of unsealed documents relating to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein names several prominent figures including Victoria’s Secret boss Les Wexner, the late artificial intelligence pioneer Marvin Minsky and the late New Mexico governor Bill Richardson.
Thousands of pages of documents have been made public after US judge Loretta Preska ordered the release of filings in a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell.
Tuesday’s release included depositions from Ms Giuffre, Maxwell and Epstein.
In Epstein’s deposition, he was questioned about his campaign of abuse of young and underage girls. He pleaded the Fifth over 1,000 times.
In Ms Giuffre’s 2016 deposition, she claimed that she was trafficked to Mr Wexner for sex and that he “participated in sex with minors”. Mr Wexner previously issued a statement denying all wrongdoing.
In Maxwell’s deposition, she was confronted with disturbing messages left for Epstein – one of which, left by Jean Luc Brunel, referenced what appeared to be code for procuring an underage Russian girl for Epstein. “She is two times eight years old. Not blond. Lessons are free and you can have your first today if you call,” it read.
Unanswered questions from the Epstein documents
The highly anticipated release of a trove of documents relating to disgraced financier and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein concluded with a fifth and final batch of filings unsealed on Tuesday.
However, many questions remain, including the identities of two J Does mentioned in the documents who remain anonymous. Judge Loretta Preska has yet to rule on whether the two names will be released to the public.
Andrew Blanco explores the questions that remain unanswered.
Hundreds of Epstein files were released. These questions remain unanswered
Very few new details and names have emerged in the more than 4,000 pages of Jeffrey Epstein files that have been unsealed. Judge Loretta Preska has yet to rule on whether the names of two J Does mentioned in the documents will be released to the public. Andrea Blanco reports
Clinton Center deletes controversial post after Epstein filings
The Clinton Presidential Center briefly posted on X wondering to whom former president Bill Clinton sent his first email after his name was revealed in the unsealed Epstein documents.
“On November 7, 1998, Pres. @BillClinton typed out and sent his first-ever email. Can you guess who it was to? #WorldTying Day,” the tweet said from the @ClintonCenter account, according to screenshots circulating on X.
The X post featured a photo of Mr Clinton typing on a clunky 1990s laptop and tagged the Clinton Presidential Library.
The Independent’s Kelly Rissman reports:
Epstein victim claimed she was sex trafficked to former Victoria’s Secret CEO Les Wexner
Jeffrey Epstein’s victim Virginia Giuffre claimed that she was trafficked to former Victoria Secret’s CEO Les Wexner, newly unsealed documents show.
The allegations emerged in a 2016 deposition by Ms Giuffre, which was part of likely the final batch of documents ordered unsealed by Judge Loretta Preska in the now-settled litigation between Ms Giuffre and Epstein’s fixer Ghislaine Maxwell.
Although Ms Giuffre had previously alleged she had been trafficked to other high-profile figures, it is the first time that allegations have emerged that Mr Wexner had sex with underage girls.
The Independent has reached out to L Brands group for comment.
Ms Giuffre claimed that she was trafficked to have sex with Mr Wexner between three and ten times during the time that she was recruited by Epstein and Maxwell. Ms Giuffre said that she was instructed by Maxwell to wear lingerie for Mr Wexner – which Maxwell went on to categorically deny in her own deposition.
Court strikes inaccurate transcription from Epstein’s deposition transcript
A transcript released on Tuesday showed that Epstein had allegedly answered “yes” after being asked if he had sent Virginia Giuffre to have sex with Glenn Dubin.
The court filed an order on Tuesday, reading: “This Court expressly ordered that lines 217:17-19 of the deposition transcript should remain under seal because they contained a mistaken transcription, and the answer transcribed was not the answer actually given.”
How did Jeffrey Epstein make his money?
For many, Jeffrey Epstein’s name is now solely associated with the murky world of sex trafficking, with the well-connected multi-millionaire accused of targeting young women and girls from across the world.
It is a reputation he took to his grave when he killed himself in his prison cell while facing charges of running a “vast network” of underage girls, leaving his associate and ex-partner Ghislaine Maxwell to receive a 20-year prison sentence.
But before the numerous accusations came to light, Epstein was publicly known for his rise in the finance world; rising from a school drop-out to one of the richest men in America, with former US presidents and Hollywood stars among his acquaintances.
Epstein even boasted of having two private islands in the Caribbean - Great St James and Little St James - as well as properties in New York and Palm Beach in Florida.
Trump hits back at Epstein allegations after list unsealed: ‘Stupid island’
Donald Trump lashed out at allegations that he was on the plane of the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, who died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019.
The former president took to Truth Social on Wednesday to share screenshots of a Daily Mail article criticising actor Mark Ruffalo after he backtracked after sharing fake images of Mr Trump on Mr Epstein’s plane surrounded by young girls that turned out to have been created by artificial intelligence.
The Epstein list: How public figures and associates have reacted to being named
Hundreds of filings relating to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein have been unsealed in recent days after a New York ordered the release of a trove of documents in the now-settled litigation between Epstein’s fixer Ghislaine Maxwell and his former victim Virginia Giuffre.
The filings include thousands of pages of motions, transcripts of depositions by Maxwell, Ms Giuffre, and victims Johana Sjoberg and Sarah Ransome, as well as detailed phone notes and incident reports from the initial investigation into Epstein’s trafficking ring by the Palm Beach Police Department in 2005.
Prominent figures, such as former US presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and several Hollywood A-listers have been mentioned in the tranches released so far. But even before those names were tied to the disgraced financier, Judge Loretta Preska warned that any mention did not immediately suggest wrongdoing and that “victims and absent third parties” were also included in the filings.
What’s next for Ghislaine Maxwell now secret Epstein files have been released?
Ghislaine Maxwell had once lived a life as one of Britain’s most well-connected socialites, mingling with US presidents, royalty and celebrities.
The daughter of the media tycoon Robert Maxwell now spends her days holed up in a cell in Florida, after being jailed for 20 years for child abuse and sex-trafficking in the service of her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein.
Over the course of the late 1990s and early 2000s, she helped lure and recruit a number of underage girls to work for the US billionaire, only for them to be forced to give sexual massages and allegedly abused by his associates.
Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘paedophile island’ is getting a major rebrand - as a luxury resort
It was a place where Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell lured their victims. But, soon Little St. James and and Great St. James will be welcoming guests to a luxury, five-star paradise. Rachel Sharp reports:
Trump Jr hit with community notice after leaving his father’s name off Epstein list
Donald Trump Jr was subject to a community notice on social media after failing to include his father’s name in a reshared article about associates of late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Mr Trump Jr shared an article from The New York Post on X on Monday, which reported on claims that compromising sex tapes were made by the disgraced financier.
The article’s headline noted that former presidents Trump and Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and British business magnate Richard Branson, were named in the latest batch of unsealed court documents.