✕ Close Laken Riley murder trial underway

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Jose Ibarra, the man accused of killing Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, resumed on Monday in Georgia.

It’s a case that became a flashpoint in the national debate over immigration during this year’s presidential campaign.

Ibarra, a Venezuelan native who entered the US illegally in 2022 , is charged with murder and other crimes in the February slaying of the 22-year-old, who was a student at Augusta University College of Nursing.

He waived his right to a jury trial, meaning Athens-Clarke County Superior Court Judge H. Patrick Haggard will hear and decide his case.

During opening statements on Friday, Prosecutor Sheila Ross said Ibarra had been “hunting” for women on the day of the murder but when he came across Riley she “fought” back. When she “refused to be a rape victim, he bashed her skull in with a rock repeatedly.”

Defense attorney Dustin Kirby said in his opening that Riley’s death was a tragedy and called the evidence in the case graphic and disturbing. But he said there is not sufficient evidence to prove that his client killed Riley.

If convicted, Ibarra could face life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors said they won’t pursue the death penalty.